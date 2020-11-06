Chopper Carrying Donated Organ Crashes While Landing At USC Medical Building

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A medical transport helicopter carrying a donated organ made a hard landing at University of Southern California medical building in Los Angeles.

The chopper was making a landing atop Keck Hospital around 3:20 p.m. when the crash occurred ithe 1500 block of North San Pablo Street in Boyle Heights, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

The private air ambulance did not appear to be leaking any fuel and there was no fire, she said.

Three people were onboard, but two of them were uninjured, according to Stewart. The pilot suffered minor injuries.

The donated organ was handed over to USC-County Hospital staff for further transport, Stewart added.

