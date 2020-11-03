Socialize

Real Time Election Results: Council Races

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE Q

To improve general City services, such as law enforcement, parks, youth/senior services, and street repair, shall a measure enacting a tax on cannabis or hemp businesses up to $20.00 per square foot for cultivation, and 15% of gross receipts for all other cannabis or hemp businesses, estimated to generate approximately $200,000 – $400,000, annually, until ended by voters, be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
YES 2,004 69.39%
NO 884 30.61%
Majority of votes cast
ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MONICA MANALO (N) 1,770 50.63%
TONY LIMA (N) 1,726
BELL GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
JORGEL CHAVEZ (N) 1,610 24.21%
JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ (N) 1,478 22.22%
MARIA PULIDO (N) 1,351 20.31%
CHRISTIAN N. MENDEZ (N) 1,244 18.70%
PEDRO ACEITUNO (N) 968 14.55%
Vote for no more than two

BELL GARDENS CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE A

Bell Gardens Neighborhood Safety, Infrastructure and Essential Services Protection. To preserve and stabilize funding for essential City services and infrastructure, including police services, aquatic center construction, street maintenance, senior and special needs services, recreation programs and facilities and other public purposes, shall a 3/4% transactions (sales) and use tax, subject to annual reporting, be established to raise approximately $2,330,000 per year until ended by the voters?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
YES 2,573 65.39%
NO 1,362

 

BELLFLOWER CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
VICTOR A. SANCHEZ (N) 864 42.99%
TONIA MCMILLIAN (N) 502 24.98%
LUIS MELLIZ (N) 323 16.07%
ROGER GRAHAM (N) 214 10.65%
STEPHEN AMICON (N) 107 5.32%

BELLFLOWER CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE M

Shall the “Ordinance to maintain Bellflower’s long term financial stability; fund emergency and safety responses; keep public areas clean/safe; ensure the supply of clean drinking water; retain local businesses; address homelessness; repair streets; maintain afterschool/youth, disabled/Senior Programs; and fund other General Municipal Services by establishing a ¾ cent transactions and use (sales) tax, raising approximately $4,500,000 annually to maintain Bellflower’s General Municipal Services, with audits and public disclosure of spending,” effective unless voter terminated be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
YES 9,124 69.11%
NO 4,078

 

 

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE AE

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 741: Shall Ordinance No. 741 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 733 between the City of Commerce and A&E Investment Group, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of A&E Investment Group, LLC, previously approved to operate a commercial cannabis business be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,250 57.52%
YES 923 42.48%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE CO

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 738: Shall Ordinance No. 738 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 715 between the City of Commerce and Commerce Concentrates, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of Commerce Concentrates, LLC, the addition of cultivation and non-storefront retail delivery as license types, and the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 2700 Yates be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,233 56.53%
YES 948 43.47%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RD

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 743: Shall Ordinance No. 743 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 743 between the City of Commerce and RD Commerce, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,246 57.55%
YES 919 42.45%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RS

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 744: Shall Ordinance No. 744 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 744 between the City of Commerce and RS Innovations, Inc. [a California Corporation] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,245 57.96%
YES 903 42.04%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SB

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 737: Shall Ordinance No. 737 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 717 between the City of Commerce and 2SBK, Inc. [a California Corporation] for the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 6445 Bandini Boulevard be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,192 54.13%
YES 1,010 45.87%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SC

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 740: Shall Ordinance No. 740 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 720 between the City of Commerce and Summit Manufacturing, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for the addition of cultivation as a license type to a previously approved commercial cannabis business be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,242 56.79%
YES 945 43.21%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE VS

MEASURE VS: CITY OF COMMERCE ESSENTIAL SERVICES/CITY SERVICES PROTECTION MEASURE. To maintain Commerce’s long-term financial stability and public safety, including police/fire/911 emergency response; protect parks and library services; maintain transportation services; protect local drinking water sources; repair streets; protect youth, senior, and other general services; shall an ordinance establishing a one-quarter of one percent (1/4%) transaction and use (sales) tax, providing approximately $8,000,000 annually until ended by voters be adopted; requiring independent audits, public disclosure of spending, all funds benefitting Commerce residents?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
YES 1,504 70.15%
NO 640 29.85%
Majority of votes cast
CUDAHY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
DAISY LOMELI (N) 1,279 36.50%
JOSE R. GONZALEZ (N) 980 27.97%
MARIA JIMENEZ (N) 542 15.47%
PATRICIA COVARRUBIAS (N) 534 15.24%
STEVE SANCHEZ (N) 169

 

 

DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
BLANCA PACHECO (N) 2,963 69.37%
ALEXANDRIA CONTRERAS (N) 1,308 30.63%
DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 3rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
CATHERINE ALVAREZ (N) 2,778 48.48%
ERIC FERNANDO PIERCE (N) 2,503 43.68%
DALEJUAN PEEVY (N) 449 7.84%
DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 5th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MARIO TRUJILLO (N) 10,292 48.41%
CARMELA “CARRIE” UVA (N) 7,510 35.32%
JUAN MARTINEZ JR. (N) 2,978 14.01%
ARTURO GONZALEZ (N)

 

HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MYRA MARAVILLA (N) 921 29.73%
VICTOR FARFAN (N) 771 24.89%
REYNALDO O. RODRIGUEZ (N) 584 18.85%
HANK TRIMBLE (N) 536 17.30%
JOE CABRERA ZERMENO (N) 286 9.23%
Vote for no more than two
HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council (Unexpired term ending November 8, 2022)
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MARIA TERESA DEL RIO (N) 750 43.18%
FRANCISCO NOYOLA (N) 487 28.04%
ALBA BAC (N) 357 20.55%
PHILLIP ANTHONY CABRERA (N) 143

 

MONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
CHRISTOPHER JIMENEZ (N) 3,416 34.67%
DILLON ARREOLA (N) 3,109 31.55%
ROBERT “BOB” TAPIA (N) 2,654 26.93%
JOHNNY GOMEZ (N) 675 6.85%
MONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
SCARLET PERALTA (N) 5,404 27.49%
DAVID TORRES (N) 5,298 26.95%
JACK HADJINIAN (N) 2,912 14.81%
ROSEMARIE “ROSIE” VASQUEZ (N) 2,199 11.19%
JOELLA VALDEZ (N) 2,053 10.44%
JOSEPH SANCHEZ (N) 711 3.62%
FERNANDO VASQUEZ (N) 589 3.00%
BYRON JACKSON (N) 491

 

PICO RIVERA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE TT

Increase Transit Occupancy Tax for hotel visitors from 10% to 15%. To provide additional funding for general city services such as maintaining streets, roads, sidewalks, public safety services, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, safe routes to schools, and for other critical purposes; Shall the City of Pico Rivera increase the Transit Occupancy Tax that applies only to the guests of hotels, motels, and short-term rentals, and other lodging from 10% to 15%?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 6,781 55.26%
YES 5,490 44.74%
Majority of votes cast
PICO RIVERA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MONICA SANCHEZ (N) 8,033 30.11%
ERIK LUTZ (N) 5,538 20.76%
BRENT TERCERO (N) 4,126 15.47%
ANDREW C. LARA (N) 4,101 15.37%
LUIS ALVARADO (N) 3,578 13.41%
JOHN R. MIRELES (N) 1,303

 

SANTA FE SPRINGS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
JOE ANGEL ZAMORA (N) 1,639 27.97%
BILL ROUNDS (N) 1,637 27.94%
JAY SARNO (N) 1,596 27.24%
BLAKE SULLIVAN CARTER (N) 988

 

ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
LETTY MENDOZA (N) 1,283 51.42%
MICHAEL RAY EUGENIO (N) 1,212 48.58%
ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
SOPHIA M. TSE (N) 2,474 68.93%
MEL CORTEZ (N) 1,115

 

CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MARTHA CAMACHO-RODRIGUEZ (N) 4,812 41.40%
MARIANA PACHECO (N) 4,671 40.18%
MAZEN NABULSI (N) 2,141

 

 

MONTEBELLO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
LILIANA MAGANA (N) 9,995 25.91%
ELIZABETH CABRERA (N) 9,385 24.33%
CARLOS CERDAN (N) 8,872 23.00%
FERNANDO CHACON (N) 5,623 14.58%
SONIA SAUCILLO-VALENCIA (N) 3,381 8.77%
FRANK THOMAS MORALES (N)

 

NORWALK-LA MIRADA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
KAREN MORRISON (N) 11,282 27.25%
JESUS “JESSE” URQUIDI (N) 10,343 24.98%
CHRISTOPHER STAPLES (N) 10,281 24.84%
JOSE M. RIOS (N) 9,491

 

ENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 5
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
PHILLIP D. HAWKINS (N) 23,277 42.16%
SARA P. HUEZO (N) 15,341 27.78%
RODOLFO CORTES BARRAGAN (N) 12,706 23.01%
JOSE DE LEON (N) 3,890

