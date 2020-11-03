Real Time Election Results: Council Races

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE Q To improve general City services, such as law enforcement, parks, youth/senior services, and street repair, shall a measure enacting a tax on cannabis or hemp businesses up to $20.00 per square foot for cultivation, and 15% of gross receipts for all other cannabis or hemp businesses, estimated to generate approximately $200,000 – $400,000, annually, until ended by voters, be adopted? Votes Percent 2,004 69.39% 884 30.61% Majority of votes cast ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council Votes Percent 1,770 50.63% 1,726

BELL GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council Votes Percent 1,610 24.21% 1,478 22.22% 1,351 20.31% 1,244 18.70% 968 14.55% Vote for no more than two BELL GARDENS CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE A Bell Gardens Neighborhood Safety, Infrastructure and Essential Services Protection. To preserve and stabilize funding for essential City services and infrastructure, including police services, aquatic center construction, street maintenance, senior and special needs services, recreation programs and facilities and other public purposes, shall a 3/4% transactions (sales) and use tax, subject to annual reporting, be established to raise approximately $2,330,000 per year until ended by the voters? Votes Percent 2,573 65.39% 1,362

BELLFLOWER CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District

Votes Percent 864 42.99% 502 24.98% 323 16.07% 214 10.65% 107 5.32%

BELLFLOWER CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE M Shall the “Ordinance to maintain Bellflower’s long term financial stability; fund emergency and safety responses; keep public areas clean/safe; ensure the supply of clean drinking water; retain local businesses; address homelessness; repair streets; maintain afterschool/youth, disabled/Senior Programs; and fund other General Municipal Services by establishing a ¾ cent transactions and use (sales) tax, raising approximately $4,500,000 annually to maintain Bellflower’s General Municipal Services, with audits and public disclosure of spending,” effective unless voter terminated be adopted?

Votes Percent 9,124 69.11% 4,078

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE AE City of Commerce Ordinance No. 741: Shall Ordinance No. 741 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 733 between the City of Commerce and A&E Investment Group, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of A&E Investment Group, LLC, previously approved to operate a commercial cannabis business be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,250 57.52% 923 42.48%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE CO City of Commerce Ordinance No. 738: Shall Ordinance No. 738 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 715 between the City of Commerce and Commerce Concentrates, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of Commerce Concentrates, LLC, the addition of cultivation and non-storefront retail delivery as license types, and the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 2700 Yates be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,233 56.53% 948 43.47%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RD City of Commerce Ordinance No. 743: Shall Ordinance No. 743 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 743 between the City of Commerce and RD Commerce, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,246 57.55% 919 42.45%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RS City of Commerce Ordinance No. 744: Shall Ordinance No. 744 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 744 between the City of Commerce and RS Innovations, Inc. [a California Corporation] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,245 57.96% 903 42.04%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SB City of Commerce Ordinance No. 737: Shall Ordinance No. 737 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 717 between the City of Commerce and 2SBK, Inc. [a California Corporation] for the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 6445 Bandini Boulevard be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,192 54.13% 1,010 45.87%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SC City of Commerce Ordinance No. 740: Shall Ordinance No. 740 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 720 between the City of Commerce and Summit Manufacturing, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for the addition of cultivation as a license type to a previously approved commercial cannabis business be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,242 56.79% 945 43.21%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE VS MEASURE VS: CITY OF COMMERCE ESSENTIAL SERVICES/CITY SERVICES PROTECTION MEASURE. To maintain Commerce’s long-term financial stability and public safety, including police/fire/911 emergency response; protect parks and library services; maintain transportation services; protect local drinking water sources; repair streets; protect youth, senior, and other general services; shall an ordinance establishing a one-quarter of one percent (1/4%) transaction and use (sales) tax, providing approximately $8,000,000 annually until ended by voters be adopted; requiring independent audits, public disclosure of spending, all funds benefitting Commerce residents?

Votes Percent 1,504 70.15% 640 29.85%

Majority of votes cast

CUDAHY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 1,279 36.50% 980 27.97% 542 15.47% 534 15.24% 169

DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District

Votes Percent 2,963 69.37% 1,308 30.63%

DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 3rd District

Votes Percent 2,778 48.48% 2,503 43.68% 449 7.84%

DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 5th District

Votes Percent 10,292 48.41% 7,510 35.32% 2,978 14.01%

HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 921 29.73% 771 24.89% 584 18.85% 536 17.30% 286 9.23%

Vote for no more than two

HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council (Unexpired term ending November 8, 2022)

Votes Percent 750 43.18% 487 28.04% 357 20.55% 143

MONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk

Votes Percent 3,416 34.67% 3,109 31.55% 2,654 26.93% 675 6.85%

MONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 5,404 27.49% 5,298 26.95% 2,912 14.81% 2,199 11.19% 2,053 10.44% 711 3.62% 589 3.00% 491

PICO RIVERA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE TT Increase Transit Occupancy Tax for hotel visitors from 10% to 15%. To provide additional funding for general city services such as maintaining streets, roads, sidewalks, public safety services, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, safe routes to schools, and for other critical purposes; Shall the City of Pico Rivera increase the Transit Occupancy Tax that applies only to the guests of hotels, motels, and short-term rentals, and other lodging from 10% to 15%?

Votes Percent 6,781 55.26% 5,490 44.74%

Majority of votes cast

PICO RIVERA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 8,033 30.11% 5,538 20.76% 4,126 15.47% 4,101 15.37% 3,578 13.41% 1,303

SANTA FE SPRINGS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 1,639 27.97% 1,637 27.94% 1,596 27.24% 988

ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1

Votes Percent 1,283 51.42% 1,212 48.58%

ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5

Votes Percent 2,474 68.93% 1,115

CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1

Votes Percent 4,812 41.40% 4,671 40.18% 2,141

MONTEBELLO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member

Votes Percent 9,995 25.91% 9,385 24.33% 8,872 23.00% 5,623 14.58% 3,381 8.77%

NORWALK-LA MIRADA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member

Votes Percent 11,282 27.25% 10,343 24.98% 10,281 24.84% 9,491

ENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 5

Votes Percent 23,277 42.16% 15,341 27.78% 12,706 23.01% 3,890

