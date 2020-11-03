Publish Your Fictitious Business Name, DBA in Los Angeles County

There are two ways you can file, either way you must publish in a newspaper listed on the LA County newspapers of general circulation.

Quick and easy! You can do everything in the mail and online.

Use LA County’s online system and email the form to us, click here to use their online system.

Click on mail-in Click on Fictitious Business Name Statement Original Search for your name.

You then go through steps to complete the form. You can download the form, mail it to the courthouse and receive the notice; OR go into the courthouse and file.

Norwalk Courthouse directions click here.

When you get your filed form, take a picture of your form (make sure it’s clear!) and email the first page to [email protected]

The notice must run for four week, when completed we will mail you the notice with an affidavit that you can upload for filing.

The cost is $69.

Any questions please call us at 562.407.3873

Click here to send an inquiry

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments