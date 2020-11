LINCOLN PROJECT VIDEO: Martin Sheen Urges Vote to ‘Save America’

Martin Sheen, famously known for his role as President Josiah Bartlet on the hit TV show “The West Wing,” lent his voice to an Election Day ad released by anti-Trump GOP group The Lincoln Project, urging voters to take part in “one last push to get the train back on its tracks.”

