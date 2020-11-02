Socialize

Two Shot in Artesia, One Dead

Two Shot in Artesia, One Dead

BY BRIAN HEWS • Nov. 2, 2020

A man died and a boy was wounded in a shooting in Artesia, Sheriff’s said.

The shooting occurred in the 11900 block of 168th Street, near the 91 Freeway and Pioneer Boulevard at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday

The man suffered several shots shots to the chest, while the boy was shot in the stomach.

The minor  had non-life-threatening injuries, both were taken to a hospital, where the man later died.

It was unclear whether they were related.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

 

One Dead, One Wounded in Shooting in Norwalk

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.