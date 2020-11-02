Austria: Several people injured in Vienna shooting

Vienna’s police report ‘multiple’ injuries in the centre of the Austrian capital.

Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of fire, the city’s police department said.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” read the tweet by the police on Monday.

Police added that the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.

Austrian news service APA, quoting the interior ministry, said one attacker was killed and that another is believed to be on the loose.

Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported a large police operation in Schwedenplatz square.