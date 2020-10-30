Virtual Spooky Science Event at Columbia Memorial Space Center Oct. 31

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF • October 30, 2020

The Columbia Memorial Space Center will by hosting a virtual Spooky Science Night, October 31st beginning at noon until 2:00 pm. All the fun of being in-person will not be lost as kids watch a mad scientist brew up eerie concoctions and learn how to make slime. Special guest speakers will have instruction on how-to do your own ghastly makeup, turn unique at home items into costumes and even show you how to design special haunts. Make sure to click the YouTube streaming button on Saturday at noon.

This year the Center will host a virtual photo costume parade. All participants will have their photo showcased during the event and will automatically be entered into a raffle. The rules are simple: one entry per child and by submitting a photo parents are giving consent to the Center to post the image publicly. Submit to [email protected]

For more ghoulish fun tune into the Downey City Library YouTube channel for their Halloween Extravaganza. The Library will have story time for your little monsters with readings by Library Director Ben Dickow and story time with Miss Claudia and with Fernanda en Espanol. There will be Halloween crafts, pumpkin art, cupcake baking and pizza making … the thrills are never ending.

A Halloween Candy Crawl will be hosted by the Downey Parks and Recreation where trick-or-treaters can make their way all around Downey to pick up special Halloween treats. Participating locations are Rio Hondo Golf Club, Downey Police Department, Downey Federal Credit Union, Stonewood Center, Barbara J. Riley Center and Columbia Memorial Space Center. Last but not least register for the Halloween Drive-in movie at the Downey Adult School featuring ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’.

Pre-registration is required for many of these events, for more info send them a DM on Facebook or Instagram @ColumbiaSpace

