LASD Releases Video of Willowbrook Shooting

Today, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the Critical Incident Briefing video for a deputy-involved shooting, which occurred on Friday, October 16, 2020. This video contains information pertaining to the investigation, security camera footage of the area where the deputy-involved shooting occurred, and body-worn camera footage from the Deputy Involved in the shooting.

VIDEO: youtu.be/njRFxDaKECg

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

