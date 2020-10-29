La Mirada Trick or Treat Drive-Thru This Saturday

Join La Mirada’s Trick or Treat Drive-Thru this Saturday, October 31. The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the La Mirada Civic Center parking lot. Enter Civic Center Drive from La Mirada Boulevard.

Participants will have an opportunity to visit different stations from their vehicles and receive treats in a safe and fun way. Take-home craft kits will also be available.

Families are invited to wear their costumes and vehicle decorations are also encouraged!

For additional information, call (562) 943-7277.

