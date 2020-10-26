Silverado Fire Erupts at 261 and 241 Freeways

10:00 a.m.

60,000 residents evacuated , 200 acres burned.

Update:

The Orange County Fire Authority has announced a mandatory evacuation order for the Orchard Hills community on Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.

Officials have closed the 241 Freeway from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway.

“Structures are threatened,” OCFA said just before 9 a.m.

October 26, 2020

Firefighters this morning were battling a brush fire that broke out in the hills near Silverado during a strong Santa Ana wind event.

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado fire, had grown to about 50 acres by 8 a.m., a big jump from the 10 acres first reported just before 7 a.m.

It has burned 50 acres just before 8 a.m., Cal Fire said.

Crews are “aggressively attacking the fire with air units en route,” OCFA said.

The flames ignited as powerful winds pummel Southern California, with gusts up to 45 mph at the location of the fire.

The National Weather Service warned residents between Tustin and Foothill Ranch to “stay vigilant.”

“Be ready to go,” OCFA Capt. Greg Barta said, particularly the Orchard Hills community of Irvine.

He said the agency has gotten reports of flames jumping the 241 Freeway. Barta urged residents in the area to follow OCFA on Twitter for updates.

At 8:20 a.m., Caltrans announced that officials have blocked the connectors between the 91 and 241 freeways.

Firefighters were battling the fire with air support, the Orange County Fire Authority said, adding that it was moving at a “moderate rate of speed.”

The fire, first reported at Santiago and Silverado Canyon roads, sent up clouds of smoke visible east of Irvine.

