October 26, 2020 COVID Report: 8 New Deaths and 861 New Confirmed Cases in Los Angeles County

L.A. County Sees Increase in Daily COVID-19 Cases as COVID-19 Deaths Reach 7,000 People and Cumulative Cases Surpass 300,000

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has reached the grim milestone of 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 300,614 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County.

 

Today, Public Health has confirmed 8 new deaths and 861 new cases of COVID-19.  The number of new cases and deaths reflects a reporting lag over the weekend.

 

Last week, the department experienced reporting system issues, first seeing low case numbers followed by high case numbers. Because of differences in test processing times and reporting lags, the new cases we announce daily are likely collected over several days and sometimes include backlogs of test results.  To understand community spread, the department also tracks cases using the episode date associated with each case record. The episode date is usually the date the test was taken. 

 

The numbers by episode date confirm an increase in cases across L.A. County. 

 

Since the beginning of October, cases have increased from around 940 new cases per day to, as of last week, almost 1,200 new cases per day. This increase, while not as steep as seen in July, is cause for concern.

 

There are 767 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are in the ICU.  Public Health notes children of all ages have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and even though the likelihood of hospitalization among children remains very low across all age groups, there was a gradual upward trend in hospitalizations among all age groups from April through mid-September. The largest increases were among children ages 12 through 17 years old that occurred in late August and mid-September, likely a result of the summer’s spike in cases.

 

“Today marks another tragic milestone as 7,000 L.A. County residents have passed away from COVID-19. We report these numbers each day understanding how many people across our community are grieving someone who has passed away from COVID-19. To all of you, we send our deepest sympathies,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This pandemic has forced so many to sacrifice so much this year, and we recognize the frustration and disappointment with restrictions on large gatherings, celebrations and events. For now, it is simply not safe to celebrate the way we usually do.  Being close to others not in our household, carries with it a lot of risk for transmitting COVID-19, so it remains necessary to modify activities to be as safe as possible. So many businesses have done their very best to open in ways that reduce exposure to the virus for customers and staff. Schools are carefully creating environments that allow for as much safety as possible for on-site support, and residents continue to take to heart our personal, individual responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19. We thank you for your diligence since we need to continue using every tool we have to slow the spread of the virus.”

 

Public Health advises residents to celebrate Halloween as safely as possible. Trick-or-treating and trunk or treating are not safe during a pandemic, and we strongly recommend that you not participate in these activities since they carry the risk of increased exposure to the virus through crowding, mixing with non-household individuals, and communal food handling. Instead, participate in a virtual party, take a walk (socially distanced and masked) or a drive around your neighborhood to see decorated houses, hold a scavenger hunt for your children at your home where they can find their treats, or attend a special Halloween drive-in movie.  Parties, haunted houses, carnivals, and other larger gatherings are not safe this Halloween and are not permitted under the Health Officer Order.

 

Public Health has identified 1,979 cases among people experiencing homelessness. Since the July spike in cases, we have seen case numbers stabilize among people experiencing homelessness. On average, we have reported about 40 to 50 cases per week among people experiencing homelessness since the end of August.  To date, 47 people experiencing homelessness have passed away from COVID-19. Of the people experiencing homelessness who passed away, 23 were sheltered, 14 were unsheltered, and for 10 people who passed away, their sheltered status was unknown.  To date, a total of 216 cases of COVID-19 occurred among shelter staff and a total of two shelter staff have passed away due to COVID-19.  Because people experiencing homelessness are likely to have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to negative COVID-19 outcomes, we continue working with partner organizations to address their unique needs and participate in efforts to reduce virus transmission.

 

Of the eight new deaths reported today, four people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Six people who died had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 80, two people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,594 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, seven cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Testing results are available for nearly 3,020,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

300614

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

284844

 

— Long Beach

13013

 

— Pasadena

2757

 

Deaths

7000

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6616

 

— Long Beach

255

 

— Pasadena

129

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

4947

 

– 5 to 11

10666

 

– 12 to 17

13184

 

– 18 to 29

70567

 

– 30 to 49

97452

 

– 50 to 64

54820

 

– 65 to 79

21652

 

–  over 80

9781

 

–  Under Investigation

1775

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

143722

 

–  Male

137790

 

–  Other

159

 

–  Under Investigation

3173

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

274

 

–  Asian

8944

 

–  Black

8681

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

109097

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

816

 

–  White

23887

 

–  Other

29191

 

–  Under Investigation

103954

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

23820

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

15

 

–  Asian

952

 

–  Black

630

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3400

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

21

 

–  White

1537

 

–  Other

39

 

–  Under Investigation

22

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

214

1025

City of Alhambra

1423

1641

City of Arcadia

586

1015

City of Artesia

404

2405

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1719

3435

City of Baldwin Park

3353

4368

City of Bell

1751

4819

City of Bell Gardens

2220

5154

City of Bellflower

2644

3401

City of Beverly Hills

751

2176

City of Bradbury

20

1871

City of Burbank

1888

1762

City of Calabasas

308

1266

City of Carson

2038

2172

City of Cerritos

643

1284

City of Claremont

454

1244

City of Commerce*

634

4851

City of Compton

4436

4440

City of Covina

1547

3155

City of Cudahy

1178

4838

City of Culver City

424

1064

City of Diamond Bar

623

1083

City of Downey

4610

4035

City of Duarte

626

2843

City of El Monte

4859

4143

City of El Segundo

142

846

City of Gardena

1336

2179

City of Glendale

4480

2170

City of Glendora

1325

2511

City of Hawaiian Gardens

565

3850

City of Hawthorne

2124

2392

City of Hermosa Beach

254

1291

City of Hidden Hills

15

794

City of Huntington Park

3192

5366

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

3192

2810

City of Irwindale

78

5346

City of La Canada Flintridge

195

942

City of La Habra Heights

56

1027

City of La Mirada

944

1903

City of La Puente

1722

4231

City of La Verne

549

1650

City of Lakewood

1451

1806

City of Lancaster*

4228

2617

City of Lawndale

718

2136

City of Lomita

263

1269

City of Lynwood*

3624

5030

City of Malibu

112

864

City of Manhattan Beach

410

1139

City of Maywood

1575

5615

City of Monrovia

840

2165

City of Montebello

2567

3988

City of Monterey Park

1036

1664

City of Norwalk

3724

3460

City of Palmdale

5044

3173

City of Palos Verdes Estates

111

821

City of Paramount

2651

4732

City of Pico Rivera

2746

4272

City of Pomona

6170

3957

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

339

793

City of Redondo Beach

640

932

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

47

579

City of Rosemead

944

1706

City of San Dimas*

604

1750

City of San Fernando

1121

4555

City of San Gabriel

690

1685

City of San Marino

97

731

City of Santa Clarita

4219

1914

City of Santa Fe Springs

632

3442

City of Santa Monica

1006

1088

City of Sierra Madre

86

783

City of Signal Hill

305

2585

City of South El Monte

896

4290

City of South Gate

4926

5019

City of South Pasadena

316

1213

City of Temple City

571

1566

City of Torrance

1561

1046

City of Vernon

14

6699

City of Walnut

323

1058

City of West Covina

3250

3003

City of West Hollywood

639

1729

City of Westlake Village

40

478

City of Whittier

2557

2925

Los Angeles

122736

3035

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

306

3731

Los Angeles – Alsace

402

3230

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

79

3157

Los Angeles – Arleta

1686

4905

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

269

1834

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

682

2191

Los Angeles – Bel Air

106

1258

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

144

1150

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

193

1465

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4681

5388

Los Angeles – Brentwood

334

1079

Los Angeles – Brookside

5

861

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

141

1980

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2269

3475

Los Angeles – Carthay

245

1706

Los Angeles – Central

2323

5958

Los Angeles – Century City

137

1071

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1634

4839

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

779

2102

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

95

1036

Los Angeles – Chinatown

145

1808

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

345

2371

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

405

2673

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

342

2473

Los Angeles – Crestview

209

1838

Los Angeles – Del Rey

397

1326

Los Angeles – Downtown*

898

3265

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

738

1864

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

700

2390

Los Angeles – Echo Park

293

2055

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1417

3389

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

111

1943

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

299

2940

Los Angeles – Encino

784

1736

Los Angeles – Exposition

79

2375

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1487

3311

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

41

1139

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

353

4048

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2530

5332

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

774

2449

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

272

2527

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1418

2437

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

1011

4701

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

262

1538

Los Angeles – Harbor City

541

1861

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1098

2518

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

32

1328

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

598

3316

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1785

4705

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1247

2577

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

487

3511

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1380

2022

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

358

1216

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

893

3129

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

285

3530

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1282

2480

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

95

2084

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1199

2841

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

613

4668

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

349

2291

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1182

3626

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

405

5047

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

587

2071

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

122

3894

Los Angeles – Longwood

122

2835

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

244

1129

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

222

2601

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

31

992

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

364

857

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

41

940

Los Angeles – Melrose

2126

2736

Los Angeles – Mid-city

295

1963

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

217

1207

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

954

3955

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

619

2564

Los Angeles – North Hills

2137

3471

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

4583

3027

Los Angeles – Northridge

1679

2406

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

149

700

Los Angeles – Pacoima

4011

5211

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

32

832

Los Angeles – Palms

597

1361

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3442

4574

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

131

965

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1926

4603

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

29

907

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

150

1370

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

467

1312

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

93

1418

Los Angeles – Regent Square

33

1187

Los Angeles – Reseda

2593

3384

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

142

3063

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

47

1112

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

2107

2700

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

78

1756

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1295

1484

Los Angeles – Silverlake

691

1567

Los Angeles – South Carthay

135

1274

Los Angeles – South Park

2211

5824

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

154

3360

Los Angeles – Studio City

283

1261

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1983

3778

Los Angeles – Sunland

532

2607

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3823

4640

Los Angeles – Tarzana

818

2649

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1329

3366

Los Angeles – Thai Town

207

2110

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

120

1379

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

25

1914

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

25

1346

Los Angeles – Tujunga

621

2233

Los Angeles – University Hills

63

1837

Los Angeles – University Park

1237

4505

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

798

2659

Los Angeles – Valley Village

586

2371

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

3583

3845

Los Angeles – Venice

335

989

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

753

4378

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

367

4793

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

2071

5028

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3287

6321

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

228

2715

Los Angeles – View Heights

51

1381

Los Angeles – Watts

2128

4987

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

139

2828

Los Angeles – West Adams

960

3474

Los Angeles – West Hills

636

1569

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

543

1443

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2559

4770

Los Angeles – Westchester

482

934

Los Angeles – Westlake

2530

4262

Los Angeles – Westwood

452

835

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2610

7224

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1937

3429

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1229

2450

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1492

2881

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

1131

1662

Unincorporated – Acton

83

1041

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

31

746

Unincorporated – Altadena

784

1797

Unincorporated – Anaverde

21

1393

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

97

1215

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1664

3921

Unincorporated – Athens Village

256

5228

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

316

4664

Unincorporated – Azusa

564

3542

Unincorporated – Bassett

714

4819

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

10

932

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

172

2226

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2166

7966

Unincorporated – Cerritos

25

4259

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

24

3419

Unincorporated – Covina

502

2985

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

349

2655

Unincorporated – Del Aire

79

1798

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

22

911

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

58

2327

Unincorporated – Duarte

170

3839

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

122

2305

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

2

1754

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

7025

5608

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

88

1374

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

715

4671

Unincorporated – East Whittier

104

1960

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

176

2002

Unincorporated – El Monte

7

4828

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

8

482

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3808

5885

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

14

2121

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1171

2094

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

67

2665

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

47

3329

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

240

1212

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

8

1183

Unincorporated – La Rambla

80

3855

Unincorporated – La Verne*

36

1765

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

109

1542

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

5

749

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

310

2386

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

26

1582

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

753

3340

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

23

1314

Unincorporated – Littlerock

92

2288

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

22

1696

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

107

2998

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

80

850

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

89

2293

Unincorporated – Newhall

26

11818

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

24

2003

Unincorporated – North Whittier

237

2835

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

393

1635

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

25

1278

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

36

5816

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

214

1658

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

79

2969

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

16

1719

Unincorporated – Rosewood

38

2955

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

39

3269

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

120

3570

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

798

1564

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

855

4228

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

11

541

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

29

10861

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

135

725

Unincorporated – Saugus

36

23226

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

11

3090

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

100

5571

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

205

2317

Unincorporated – South Whittier

2086

3522

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

15

1921

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

197

940

Unincorporated – Sun Village

188

3115

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

56

4321

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

15

905

Unincorporated – Val Verde

103

3113

Unincorporated – Valencia

52

1693

Unincorporated – Valinda

874

3740

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

164

1410

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

780

4832

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

6

397

Unincorporated – West Carson

477

2160

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

44

4622

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

436

4433

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1100

4085

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

9

692

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

58

1575

Unincorporated – Whittier

75

1982

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1579

4523

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

140

2323

–  Under Investigation

4269

 

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seven cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

