October 26, 2020 COVID Report: 8 New Deaths and 861 New Confirmed Cases in Los Angeles County

L.A. County Sees Increase in Daily COVID-19 Cases as COVID-19 Deaths Reach 7,000 People and Cumulative Cases Surpass 300,000



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has reached the grim milestone of 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 300,614 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Today, Public Health has confirmed 8 new deaths and 861 new cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases and deaths reflects a reporting lag over the weekend. Last week, the department experienced reporting system issues, first seeing low case numbers followed by high case numbers. Because of differences in test processing times and reporting lags, the new cases we announce daily are likely collected over several days and sometimes include backlogs of test results. To understand community spread, the department also tracks cases using the episode date associated with each case record. The episode date is usually the date the test was taken. The numbers by episode date confirm an increase in cases across L.A. County. Since the beginning of October, cases have increased from around 940 new cases per day to, as of last week, almost 1,200 new cases per day. This increase, while not as steep as seen in July, is cause for concern. There are 767 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are in the ICU. Public Health notes children of all ages have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and even though the likelihood of hospitalization among children remains very low across all age groups, there was a gradual upward trend in hospitalizations among all age groups from April through mid-September. The largest increases were among children ages 12 through 17 years old that occurred in late August and mid-September, likely a result of the summer’s spike in cases. “Today marks another tragic milestone as 7,000 L.A. County residents have passed away from COVID-19. We report these numbers each day understanding how many people across our community are grieving someone who has passed away from COVID-19. To all of you, we send our deepest sympathies,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This pandemic has forced so many to sacrifice so much this year, and we recognize the frustration and disappointment with restrictions on large gatherings, celebrations and events. For now, it is simply not safe to celebrate the way we usually do. Being close to others not in our household, carries with it a lot of risk for transmitting COVID-19, so it remains necessary to modify activities to be as safe as possible. So many businesses have done their very best to open in ways that reduce exposure to the virus for customers and staff. Schools are carefully creating environments that allow for as much safety as possible for on-site support, and residents continue to take to heart our personal, individual responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19. We thank you for your diligence since we need to continue using every tool we have to slow the spread of the virus.” Public Health advises residents to celebrate Halloween as safely as possible. Trick-or-treating and trunk or treating are not safe during a pandemic, and we strongly recommend that you not participate in these activities since they carry the risk of increased exposure to the virus through crowding, mixing with non-household individuals, and communal food handling. Instead, participate in a virtual party, take a walk (socially distanced and masked) or a drive around your neighborhood to see decorated houses, hold a scavenger hunt for your children at your home where they can find their treats, or attend a special Halloween drive-in movie. Parties, haunted houses, carnivals, and other larger gatherings are not safe this Halloween and are not permitted under the Health Officer Order. Public Health has identified 1,979 cases among people experiencing homelessness. Since the July spike in cases, we have seen case numbers stabilize among people experiencing homelessness. On average, we have reported about 40 to 50 cases per week among people experiencing homelessness since the end of August. To date, 47 people experiencing homelessness have passed away from COVID-19. Of the people experiencing homelessness who passed away, 23 were sheltered, 14 were unsheltered, and for 10 people who passed away, their sheltered status was unknown. To date, a total of 216 cases of COVID-19 occurred among shelter staff and a total of two shelter staff have passed away due to COVID-19. Because people experiencing homelessness are likely to have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to negative COVID-19 outcomes, we continue working with partner organizations to address their unique needs and participate in efforts to reduce virus transmission. Of the eight new deaths reported today, four people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Six people who died had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 80, two people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,594 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, seven cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. Testing results are available for nearly 3,020,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. Please see additional information below: Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 300614 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 284844 — Long Beach 13013 — Pasadena 2757 Deaths 7000 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6616 — Long Beach 255 — Pasadena 129 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4947 – 5 to 11 10666 – 12 to 17 13184 – 18 to 29 70567 – 30 to 49 97452 – 50 to 64 54820 – 65 to 79 21652 – over 80 9781 – Under Investigation 1775 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 143722 – Male 137790 – Other 159 – Under Investigation 3173 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 274 – Asian 8944 – Black 8681 – Hispanic/Latino 109097 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 816 – White 23887 – Other 29191 – Under Investigation 103954 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 23820 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 15 – Asian 952 – Black 630 – Hispanic/Latino 3400 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 21 – White 1537 – Other 39 – Under Investigation 22 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 214 1025 City of Alhambra 1423 1641 City of Arcadia 586 1015 City of Artesia 404 2405 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1719 3435 City of Baldwin Park 3353 4368 City of Bell 1751 4819 City of Bell Gardens 2220 5154 City of Bellflower 2644 3401 City of Beverly Hills 751 2176 City of Bradbury 20 1871 City of Burbank 1888 1762 City of Calabasas 308 1266 City of Carson 2038 2172 City of Cerritos 643 1284 City of Claremont 454 1244 City of Commerce* 634 4851 City of Compton 4436 4440 City of Covina 1547 3155 City of Cudahy 1178 4838 City of Culver City 424 1064 City of Diamond Bar 623 1083 City of Downey 4610 4035 City of Duarte 626 2843 City of El Monte 4859 4143 City of El Segundo 142 846 City of Gardena 1336 2179 City of Glendale 4480 2170 City of Glendora 1325 2511 City of Hawaiian Gardens 565 3850 City of Hawthorne 2124 2392 City of Hermosa Beach 254 1291 City of Hidden Hills 15 794 City of Huntington Park 3192 5366 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 3192 2810 City of Irwindale 78 5346 City of La Canada Flintridge 195 942 City of La Habra Heights 56 1027 City of La Mirada 944 1903 City of La Puente 1722 4231 City of La Verne 549 1650 City of Lakewood 1451 1806 City of Lancaster* 4228 2617 City of Lawndale 718 2136 City of Lomita 263 1269 City of Lynwood* 3624 5030 City of Malibu 112 864 City of Manhattan Beach 410 1139 City of Maywood 1575 5615 City of Monrovia 840 2165 City of Montebello 2567 3988 City of Monterey Park 1036 1664 City of Norwalk 3724 3460 City of Palmdale 5044 3173 City of Palos Verdes Estates 111 821 City of Paramount 2651 4732 City of Pico Rivera 2746 4272 City of Pomona 6170 3957 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 339 793 City of Redondo Beach 640 932 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 47 579 City of Rosemead 944 1706 City of San Dimas* 604 1750 City of San Fernando 1121 4555 City of San Gabriel 690 1685 City of San Marino 97 731 City of Santa Clarita 4219 1914 City of Santa Fe Springs 632 3442 City of Santa Monica 1006 1088 City of Sierra Madre 86 783 City of Signal Hill 305 2585 City of South El Monte 896 4290 City of South Gate 4926 5019 City of South Pasadena 316 1213 City of Temple City 571 1566 City of Torrance 1561 1046 City of Vernon 14 6699 City of Walnut 323 1058 City of West Covina 3250 3003 City of West Hollywood 639 1729 City of Westlake Village 40 478 City of Whittier 2557 2925 Los Angeles 122736 3035 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 306 3731 Los Angeles – Alsace 402 3230 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 79 3157 Los Angeles – Arleta 1686 4905 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 269 1834 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 682 2191 Los Angeles – Bel Air 106 1258 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 144 1150 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 193 1465 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4681 5388 Los Angeles – Brentwood 334 1079 Los Angeles – Brookside 5 861 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 141 1980 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2269 3475 Los Angeles – Carthay 245 1706 Los Angeles – Central 2323 5958 Los Angeles – Century City 137 1071 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1634 4839 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 779 2102 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 95 1036 Los Angeles – Chinatown 145 1808 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 345 2371 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 405 2673 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 342 2473 Los Angeles – Crestview 209 1838 Los Angeles – Del Rey 397 1326 Los Angeles – Downtown* 898 3265 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 738 1864 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 700 2390 Los Angeles – Echo Park 293 2055 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1417 3389 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 111 1943 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 299 2940 Los Angeles – Encino 784 1736 Los Angeles – Exposition 79 2375 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1487 3311 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 41 1139 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 353 4048 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2530 5332 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 774 2449 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 272 2527 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1418 2437 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 1011 4701 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 262 1538 Los Angeles – Harbor City 541 1861 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1098 2518 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 32 1328 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 598 3316 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1785 4705 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1247 2577 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 487 3511 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1380 2022 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 358 1216 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 893 3129 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 285 3530 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1282 2480 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 95 2084 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1199 2841 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 613 4668 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 349 2291 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1182 3626 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 405 5047 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 587 2071 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 122 3894 Los Angeles – Longwood 122 2835 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 244 1129 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 222 2601 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 31 992 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 364 857 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 41 940 Los Angeles – Melrose 2126 2736 Los Angeles – Mid-city 295 1963 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 217 1207 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 954 3955 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 619 2564 Los Angeles – North Hills 2137 3471 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 4583 3027 Los Angeles – Northridge 1679 2406 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 149 700 Los Angeles – Pacoima 4011 5211 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 32 832 Los Angeles – Palms 597 1361 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3442 4574 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 131 965 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1926 4603 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 29 907 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 150 1370 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 467 1312 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 93 1418 Los Angeles – Regent Square 33 1187 Los Angeles – Reseda 2593 3384 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 142 3063 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 47 1112 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 2107 2700 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 78 1756 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1295 1484 Los Angeles – Silverlake 691 1567 Los Angeles – South Carthay 135 1274 Los Angeles – South Park 2211 5824 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 154 3360 Los Angeles – Studio City 283 1261 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1983 3778 Los Angeles – Sunland 532 2607 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3823 4640 Los Angeles – Tarzana 818 2649 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1329 3366 Los Angeles – Thai Town 207 2110 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 120 1379 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 25 1914 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 25 1346 Los Angeles – Tujunga 621 2233 Los Angeles – University Hills 63 1837 Los Angeles – University Park 1237 4505 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 798 2659 Los Angeles – Valley Village 586 2371 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 3583 3845 Los Angeles – Venice 335 989 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 753 4378 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 367 4793 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 2071 5028 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3287 6321 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 228 2715 Los Angeles – View Heights 51 1381 Los Angeles – Watts 2128 4987 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 139 2828 Los Angeles – West Adams 960 3474 Los Angeles – West Hills 636 1569 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 543 1443 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2559 4770 Los Angeles – Westchester 482 934 Los Angeles – Westlake 2530 4262 Los Angeles – Westwood 452 835 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2610 7224 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1937 3429 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1229 2450 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1492 2881 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 1131 1662 Unincorporated – Acton 83 1041 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 31 746 Unincorporated – Altadena 784 1797 Unincorporated – Anaverde 21 1393 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 97 1215 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1664 3921 Unincorporated – Athens Village 256 5228 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 316 4664 Unincorporated – Azusa 564 3542 Unincorporated – Bassett 714 4819 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 10 932 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 172 2226 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2166 7966 Unincorporated – Cerritos 25 4259 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 24 3419 Unincorporated – Covina 502 2985 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 349 2655 Unincorporated – Del Aire 79 1798 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 22 911 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 58 2327 Unincorporated – Duarte 170 3839 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 122 2305 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 2 1754 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 7025 5608 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 88 1374 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 715 4671 Unincorporated – East Whittier 104 1960 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 176 2002 Unincorporated – El Monte 7 4828 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 8 482 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3808 5885 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 14 2121 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1171 2094 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 67 2665 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 8 729 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 47 3329 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 240 1212 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 8 1183 Unincorporated – La Rambla 80 3855 Unincorporated – La Verne* 36 1765 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 109 1542 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 5 749 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 310 2386 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 26 1582 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 753 3340 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 23 1314 Unincorporated – Littlerock 92 2288 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 22 1696 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 107 2998 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 80 850 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 89 2293 Unincorporated – Newhall 26 11818 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 24 2003 Unincorporated – North Whittier 237 2835 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 393 1635 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 25 1278 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 36 5816 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 214 1658 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 79 2969 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 16 1719 Unincorporated – Rosewood 38 2955 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 39 3269 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 120 3570 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 798 1564 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 855 4228 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 11 541 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 29 10861 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 135 725 Unincorporated – Saugus 36 23226 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 11 3090 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 100 5571 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 205 2317 Unincorporated – South Whittier 2086 3522 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 15 1921 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 197 940 Unincorporated – Sun Village 188 3115 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 56 4321 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 15 905 Unincorporated – Val Verde 103 3113 Unincorporated – Valencia 52 1693 Unincorporated – Valinda 874 3740 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 164 1410 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 780 4832 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 6 397 Unincorporated – West Carson 477 2160 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 44 4622 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 436 4433 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1100 4085 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 9 692 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 58 1575 Unincorporated – Whittier 75 1982 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1579 4523 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 140 2323 – Under Investigation 4269 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seven cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. *Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes. Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1