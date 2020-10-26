Montebello Unified Seeking Candidates for Personnel Commission

October 22, 2020
The Montebello Unified School District (“MUSD”) is seeking candidates for the Personnel Commission to serve a three year term. In accordance with Education Code Section 45244, to be eligible to be appointed by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction as a member of a personnel commission of a school district, an interested party must be:
Prompt – candidates are to submit a written statement (not to exceed 200 words) regarding their interest in the position and how they will ensure the fair and equitable treatment of classified personnel. Please include your resume with the written statement.
The MUSD looks forward to receiving written interest from community members who want to be considered for appointment by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction to the Personnel Commission.
Please include in your submitted documentation:
Name: Date of Birth:
Address: City:
Zip Code: Telephone:
E-mail: Years living in MUSD boundaries:
The deadline to express written interest in this position is Thursday, November 5, 2020 by 4:00 p.m.. Please e-mail all required documentation (e.g., document verifying registered voter, resident of school district, and response to prompt above) to: [email protected]
Powered by Facebook Comments