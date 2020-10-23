Supervisor Hahn Warns Residents About Property Tax Scam

At least one resident in Rowland Heights already impacted

Rowland Heights, CA—Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is warning her constituents about a reported property tax scam that has already impacted at least one resident in the Rowland Heights community.

It’s being reported that unknown people are attempting to fraudulently collect in-person property tax payments at taxpayers’ homes because of COVID-19. The individuals may even have fake identification as well as the tax bill for the specific homeowner in question. These individuals allegedly are claiming that the homeowner must pay their property taxes to them in-person because the COVID-19 pandemic has closed County offices to the public.

“This scam is sophisticated but do not fall for it,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “County officials are not going to any homes to collect property tax payments—in fact, the Treasurer Tax Collector Office is not accepting any in-person payments at this time. If anyone comes to your home claiming to be with the Treasurer Tax Collector and asking for payments, immediately report them to law enforcement.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasurer Tax Collector offices are closed to the public and not accepting in-person payments. The TTC accepts payments online, by mail, or over the telephone.

For details on available property tax payment options, visit ttc.lacounty.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments