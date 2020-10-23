October 23, 2020 COVID Report: 23 New Deaths and 2,773 New Cases in Los Angeles County

High COVID-19 Case Numbers Reflect Backlog Test Results

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,773 new cases of COVID-19. The high number of new cases include backlog cases due to technical issues with data reporting systems this week. Public Health anticipates receiving additional backlog test results over the next few days.

To date, Public Health has identified 296,821 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,974 deaths.

There are 769 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are in the ICU. The number of daily hospitalizations has remained stable and under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

Public Health is reporting two additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This brings the total cases of MIS-C in L.A. County to 43 children. All 43 children with MIS-C in L.A. County were hospitalized and nearly 50% of the children were treated in the ICU. Of the children with MIS-C, 26% were under the age of 5 years old, 37% were between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and 37% were between the ages of 12 and 20 years old. Latino/Latinx children account for 72% of the reported cases. No children have died from MIS-C in L.A. County.

Public Health in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, is revising the Health Officer Order to allow for the re-openings of additional personal care services indoors with modifications (in addition to hair salons and nail salons), as well as outdoor operations at go-carts, mini-golf and batting cages. In addition, the percentage of high-needs students permitted at a school campus for on-site learning has been increased from 10% to 25%, allowing more students to return for in-person instruction and services. Public Health will also modify the Health Officer Order for breweries and wineries; reservations will no longer be required at these establishments, though they are strongly recommended. In addition, wine tastings for retail sales will no longer require a meal to be served. Comprehensive protocols for all sectors that reopen will be posted online to ensure infection control and distancing and the continued health and safety of workers and the community. Businesses are required to implement the protocols prior to reopening to ensure they are in compliance with the Health Officer Order, and to avoid citations, fines, and possible closure.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we root for our teams this weekend, let’s do our best to not transmit or become infected with COVID-19. The safest way to celebrate your team is to do so in the comfort of your home with your household or participating in a virtual watch party. If you do decide to leave your home, remember to avoid indoor gatherings, confined spaces, and crowds, as each of these situations carries high risk for the spread of COVID-19. Players and staff have taken extraordinary measures to avoid virus transmission; we can follow their examples as we cheer them on to victory.”

Of the 23 new deaths reported today, eight people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 10 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-one people who died had underlying health conditions including seven people over the age of 80, 10 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,570 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 17 cases and five deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for almost 3,000,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

Public Health reminds anyone with a positive lab result that has not yet connected with a Public Health specialist, to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a Public Health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 296821 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 281230 — Long Beach 12870 — Pasadena 2721 Deaths 6974 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6590 — Long Beach 255 — Pasadena 129 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4871 – 5 to 11 10485 – 12 to 17 12967 – 18 to 29 69711 – 30 to 49 96196 – 50 to 64 54140 – 65 to 79 21416 – over 80 9704 – Under Investigation 1740 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 141919 – Male 136046 – Other 157 – Under Investigation 3108 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 272 – Asian 8871 – Black 8576 – Hispanic/Latino 107841 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 809 – White 23557 – Other 28850 – Under Investigation 102454 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 23616 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 15 – Asian 949 – Black 631 – Hispanic/Latino 3386 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 21 – White 1533 – Other 35 – Under Investigation 20 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 207 991 City of Alhambra 1404 1619 City of Arcadia 580 1004 City of Artesia 401 2388 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1703 3403 City of Baldwin Park 3322 4327 City of Bell 1725 4748 City of Bell Gardens 2199 5106 City of Bellflower 2618 3368 City of Beverly Hills 748 2167 City of Bradbury 20 1871 City of Burbank 1855 1731 City of Calabasas 301 1238 City of Carson 2013 2145 City of Cerritos 636 1270 City of Claremont 442 1211 City of Commerce* 629 4813 City of Compton 4394 4398 City of Covina 1538 3137 City of Cudahy 1169 4801 City of Culver City 417 1046 City of Diamond Bar 615 1069 City of Downey 4523 3958 City of Duarte 620 2816 City of El Monte 4795 4089 City of El Segundo 141 840 City of Gardena 1331 2171 City of Glendale 4406 2134 City of Glendora 1310 2483 City of Hawaiian Gardens 560 3816 City of Hawthorne 2098 2363 City of Hermosa Beach 248 1261 City of Hidden Hills 15 794 City of Huntington Park 3169 5327 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 3163 2785 City of Irwindale 76 5209 City of La Canada Flintridge 190 918 City of La Habra Heights 55 1008 City of La Mirada 930 1875 City of La Puente 1701 4180 City of La Verne 542 1629 City of Lakewood 1434 1784 City of Lancaster* 4105 2541 City of Lawndale 704 2094 City of Lomita 261 1259 City of Lynwood* 3589 4981 City of Malibu 109 841 City of Manhattan Beach 402 1117 City of Maywood 1562 5569 City of Monrovia 832 2144 City of Montebello 2521 3916 City of Monterey Park 1023 1643 City of Norwalk 3662 3403 City of Palmdale 4912 3090 City of Palos Verdes Estates 109 806 City of Paramount 2619 4675 City of Pico Rivera 2699 4199 City of Pomona 6073 3895 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 333 779 City of Redondo Beach 631 919 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 47 579 City of Rosemead 919 1660 City of San Dimas* 588 1704 City of San Fernando 1112 4518 City of San Gabriel 682 1665 City of San Marino 96 723 City of Santa Clarita 4117 1868 City of Santa Fe Springs 626 3409 City of Santa Monica 998 1080 City of Sierra Madre 85 774 City of Signal Hill 302 2560 City of South El Monte 885 4237 City of South Gate 4871 4963 City of South Pasadena 313 1201 City of Temple City 565 1550 City of Torrance 1553 1040 City of Vernon 13 6220 City of Walnut 317 1038 City of West Covina 3204 2960 City of West Hollywood 632 1710 City of Westlake Village 40 478 City of Whittier 2527 2890 Los Angeles 121293 2999 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 302 3682 Los Angeles – Alsace 399 3206 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 79 3157 Los Angeles – Arleta 1660 4830 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 267 1821 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 671 2156 Los Angeles – Bel Air 106 1258 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 144 1150 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 191 1450 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4642 5343 Los Angeles – Brentwood 334 1079 Los Angeles – Brookside 5 861 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 140 1966 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2227 3411 Los Angeles – Carthay 241 1678 Los Angeles – Central 2310 5924 Los Angeles – Century City 137 1071 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1613 4777 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 761 2053 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 91 992 Los Angeles – Chinatown 141 1758 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 344 2364 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 401 2646 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 338 2444 Los Angeles – Crestview 206 1812 Los Angeles – Del Rey 395 1319 Los Angeles – Downtown* 892 3243 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 734 1854 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 691 2359 Los Angeles – Echo Park 290 2034 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1405 3361 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 111 1943 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 295 2900 Los Angeles – Encino 768 1700 Los Angeles – Exposition 79 2375 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1471 3275 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 40 1111 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 344 3945 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2508 5286 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 765 2421 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 268 2490 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1399 2404 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 1000 4650 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 258 1514 Los Angeles – Harbor City 539 1854 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1087 2493 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 29 1204 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 597 3310 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1768 4661 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1235 2552 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 482 3475 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1362 1995 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 349 1186 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 885 3101 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 281 3481 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1273 2463 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 93 2040 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1185 2808 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 607 4622 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 348 2284 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1176 3608 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 405 5047 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 578 2039 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 122 3894 Los Angeles – Longwood 121 2811 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 242 1120 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 217 2542 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 31 992 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 362 852 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 41 940 Los Angeles – Melrose 2108 2713 Los Angeles – Mid-city 295 1963 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 215 1195 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 937 3884 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 613 2539 Los Angeles – North Hills 2093 3399 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 4507 2976 Los Angeles – Northridge 1657 2374 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 143 672 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3950 5131 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 32 832 Los Angeles – Palms 593 1352 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3381 4493 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 129 950 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1913 4572 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 29 907 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 146 1334 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 462 1298 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 93 1418 Los Angeles – Regent Square 33 1187 Los Angeles – Reseda 2555 3335 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 140 3020 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 47 1112 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 2093 2682 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 76 1711 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1263 1447 Los Angeles – Silverlake 686 1556 Los Angeles – South Carthay 135 1274 Los Angeles – South Park 2193 5777 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 154 3360 Los Angeles – Studio City 277 1234 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1937 3691 Los Angeles – Sunland 525 2573 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3792 4602 Los Angeles – Tarzana 806 2610 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1316 3333 Los Angeles – Thai Town 201 2049 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 119 1367 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 24 1838 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 25 1346 Los Angeles – Tujunga 615 2211 Los Angeles – University Hills 61 1779 Los Angeles – University Park 1224 4458 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 787 2622 Los Angeles – Valley Village 576 2330 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 3531 3789 Los Angeles – Venice 326 962 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 752 4372 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 362 4728 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 2055 4990 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3251 6252 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 225 2679 Los Angeles – View Heights 49 1326 Los Angeles – Watts 2106 4935 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 136 2767 Los Angeles – West Adams 951 3442 Los Angeles – West Hills 628 1549 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 536 1424 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2532 4720 Los Angeles – Westchester 471 913 Los Angeles – Westlake 2517 4241 Los Angeles – Westwood 449 830 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2586 7158 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1921 3401 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1214 2420 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1478 2854 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 1111 1633 Unincorporated – Acton 80 1004 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 31 746 Unincorporated – Altadena 778 1784 Unincorporated – Anaverde 21 1393 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 97 1215 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1654 3897 Unincorporated – Athens Village 254 5187 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 314 4635 Unincorporated – Azusa 557 3498 Unincorporated – Bassett 708 4778 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 10 932 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 169 2187 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2161 7947 Unincorporated – Cerritos 25 4259 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 24 3419 Unincorporated – Covina 495 2943 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 341 2594 Unincorporated – Del Aire 79 1798 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 21 870 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 57 2286 Unincorporated – Duarte 169 3817 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 117 2211 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 2 1754 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6938 5538 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 87 1359 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 710 4638 Unincorporated – East Whittier 103 1941 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 171 1945 Unincorporated – El Monte 7 4828 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 8 482 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3765 5819 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 14 2121 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1150 2056 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 66 2625 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 8 729 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 46 3258 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 237 1197 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 7 1036 Unincorporated – La Rambla 79 3807 Unincorporated – La Verne* 35 1716 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 109 1542 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 5 749 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 302 2324 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 26 1582 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 747 3314 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 23 1314 Unincorporated – Littlerock 90 2238 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 19 1465 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 103 2886 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 79 839 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 88 2267 Unincorporated – Newhall 24 10909 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 23 1920 Unincorporated – North Whittier 235 2811 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 391 1627 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 2375 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 36 5816 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 211 1635 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 79 2969 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 15 1611 Unincorporated – Rosewood 36 2799 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 37 3101 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 117 3481 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 788 1544 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 836 4134 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 11 541 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 29 10861 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 133 714 Unincorporated – Saugus 31 20000 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 11 3090 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 100 5571 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 201 2272 Unincorporated – South Whittier 2058 3475 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 15 1921 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 192 916 Unincorporated – Sun Village 184 3048 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 56 4321 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 14 844 Unincorporated – Val Verde 102 3083 Unincorporated – Valencia 52 1693 Unincorporated – Valinda 862 3688 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 159 1367 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 769 4764 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 6 397 Unincorporated – West Carson 472 2137 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 44 4622 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 429 4362 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1090 4048 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 9 692 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 54 1466 Unincorporated – Whittier 75 1982 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1563 4477 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 140 2323 – Under Investigation 4258

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 17 cases and five deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

