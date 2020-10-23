Socialize

October 23, 2020 COVID Report: 23 New Deaths and 2,773 New Cases in Los Angeles County

High COVID-19 Case Numbers Reflect Backlog Test Results

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,773 new cases of COVID-19. The high number of new cases include backlog cases due to technical issues with data reporting systems this week. Public Health anticipates receiving additional backlog test results over the next few days. 

 

To date, Public Health has identified 296,821 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,974 deaths.

 

There are 769 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are in the ICU.  The number of daily hospitalizations has remained stable and under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

 

Public Health is reporting two additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This brings the total cases of MIS-C in L.A. County to 43 children. All 43 children with MIS-C in L.A. County were hospitalized and nearly 50% of the children were treated in the ICU. Of the children with MIS-C, 26% were under the age of 5 years old, 37% were between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and 37% were between the ages of 12 and 20 years old. Latino/Latinx children account for 72% of the reported cases. No children have died from MIS-C in L.A. County.

 

Public Health in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, is revising the Health Officer Order to allow for the re-openings of additional personal care services indoors with modifications (in addition to hair salons and nail salons), as well as outdoor operations at go-carts, mini-golf and batting cages. In addition, the percentage of high-needs students permitted at a school campus for on-site learning has been increased from 10% to 25%, allowing more students to return for in-person instruction and services.  Public Health will also modify the Health Officer Order for breweries and wineries; reservations will no longer be required at these establishments, though they are strongly recommended. In addition, wine tastings for retail sales will no longer require a meal to be served.  Comprehensive protocols for all sectors that reopen will be posted online to ensure infection control and distancing and the continued health and safety of workers and the community. Businesses are required to implement the protocols prior to reopening to ensure they are in compliance with the Health Officer Order, and to avoid citations, fines, and possible closure.

 

“We send our heartfelt condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we root for our teams this weekend, let’s do our best to not transmit or become infected with COVID-19. The safest way to celebrate your team is to do so in the comfort of your home with your household or participating in a virtual watch party. If you do decide to leave your home, remember to avoid indoor gatherings, confined spaces, and crowds, as each of these situations carries high risk for the spread of COVID-19. Players and staff have taken extraordinary measures to avoid virus transmission; we can follow their examples as we cheer them on to victory.”

 

Of the 23 new deaths reported today, eight people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 10 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old,  four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.  Twenty-one people who died had underlying health conditions including seven people over the age of 80, 10 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,570 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 17 cases and five deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Testing results are available for almost 3,000,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

 

Public Health reminds anyone with a positive lab result that has not yet connected with a Public Health specialist, to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a Public Health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

296821

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

281230

 

— Long Beach

12870

 

— Pasadena

2721

 

Deaths

6974

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6590

 

— Long Beach

255

 

— Pasadena

129

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

4871

 

– 5 to 11

10485

 

– 12 to 17

12967

 

– 18 to 29

69711

 

– 30 to 49

96196

 

– 50 to 64

54140

 

– 65 to 79

21416

 

–  over 80

9704

 

–  Under Investigation

1740

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

141919

 

–  Male

136046

 

–  Other

157

 

–  Under Investigation

3108

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

272

 

–  Asian

8871

 

–  Black

8576

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

107841

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

809

 

–  White

23557

 

–  Other

28850

 

–  Under Investigation

102454

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

23616

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

15

 

–  Asian

949

 

–  Black

631

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3386

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

21

 

–  White

1533

 

–  Other

35

 

–  Under Investigation

20

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

207

991

City of Alhambra

1404

1619

City of Arcadia

580

1004

City of Artesia

401

2388

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1703

3403

City of Baldwin Park

3322

4327

City of Bell

1725

4748

City of Bell Gardens

2199

5106

City of Bellflower

2618

3368

City of Beverly Hills

748

2167

City of Bradbury

20

1871

City of Burbank

1855

1731

City of Calabasas

301

1238

City of Carson

2013

2145

City of Cerritos

636

1270

City of Claremont

442

1211

City of Commerce*

629

4813

City of Compton

4394

4398

City of Covina

1538

3137

City of Cudahy

1169

4801

City of Culver City

417

1046

City of Diamond Bar

615

1069

City of Downey

4523

3958

City of Duarte

620

2816

City of El Monte

4795

4089

City of El Segundo

141

840

City of Gardena

1331

2171

City of Glendale

4406

2134

City of Glendora

1310

2483

City of Hawaiian Gardens

560

3816

City of Hawthorne

2098

2363

City of Hermosa Beach

248

1261

City of Hidden Hills

15

794

City of Huntington Park

3169

5327

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

3163

2785

City of Irwindale

76

5209

City of La Canada Flintridge

190

918

City of La Habra Heights

55

1008

City of La Mirada

930

1875

City of La Puente

1701

4180

City of La Verne

542

1629

City of Lakewood

1434

1784

City of Lancaster*

4105

2541

City of Lawndale

704

2094

City of Lomita

261

1259

City of Lynwood*

3589

4981

City of Malibu

109

841

City of Manhattan Beach

402

1117

City of Maywood

1562

5569

City of Monrovia

832

2144

City of Montebello

2521

3916

City of Monterey Park

1023

1643

City of Norwalk

3662

3403

City of Palmdale

4912

3090

City of Palos Verdes Estates

109

806

City of Paramount

2619

4675

City of Pico Rivera

2699

4199

City of Pomona

6073

3895

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

333

779

City of Redondo Beach

631

919

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

47

579

City of Rosemead

919

1660

City of San Dimas*

588

1704

City of San Fernando

1112

4518

City of San Gabriel

682

1665

City of San Marino

96

723

City of Santa Clarita

4117

1868

City of Santa Fe Springs

626

3409

City of Santa Monica

998

1080

City of Sierra Madre

85

774

City of Signal Hill

302

2560

City of South El Monte

885

4237

City of South Gate

4871

4963

City of South Pasadena

313

1201

City of Temple City

565

1550

City of Torrance

1553

1040

City of Vernon

13

6220

City of Walnut

317

1038

City of West Covina

3204

2960

City of West Hollywood

632

1710

City of Westlake Village

40

478

City of Whittier

2527

2890

Los Angeles

121293

2999

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

302

3682

Los Angeles – Alsace

399

3206

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

79

3157

Los Angeles – Arleta

1660

4830

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

267

1821

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

671

2156

Los Angeles – Bel Air

106

1258

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

144

1150

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

191

1450

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4642

5343

Los Angeles – Brentwood

334

1079

Los Angeles – Brookside

5

861

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

140

1966

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2227

3411

Los Angeles – Carthay

241

1678

Los Angeles – Central

2310

5924

Los Angeles – Century City

137

1071

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1613

4777

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

761

2053

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

91

992

Los Angeles – Chinatown

141

1758

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

344

2364

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

401

2646

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

338

2444

Los Angeles – Crestview

206

1812

Los Angeles – Del Rey

395

1319

Los Angeles – Downtown*

892

3243

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

734

1854

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

691

2359

Los Angeles – Echo Park

290

2034

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1405

3361

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

111

1943

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

295

2900

Los Angeles – Encino

768

1700

Los Angeles – Exposition

79

2375

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1471

3275

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

40

1111

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

344

3945

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2508

5286

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

765

2421

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

268

2490

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1399

2404

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

1000

4650

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

258

1514

Los Angeles – Harbor City

539

1854

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1087

2493

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

29

1204

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

597

3310

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1768

4661

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1235

2552

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

482

3475

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1362

1995

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

349

1186

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

885

3101

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

281

3481

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1273

2463

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

93

2040

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1185

2808

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

607

4622

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

348

2284

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1176

3608

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

405

5047

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

578

2039

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

122

3894

Los Angeles – Longwood

121

2811

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

242

1120

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

217

2542

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

31

992

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

362

852

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

41

940

Los Angeles – Melrose

2108

2713

Los Angeles – Mid-city

295

1963

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

215

1195

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

937

3884

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

613

2539

Los Angeles – North Hills

2093

3399

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

4507

2976

Los Angeles – Northridge

1657

2374

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

143

672

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3950

5131

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

32

832

Los Angeles – Palms

593

1352

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3381

4493

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

129

950

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1913

4572

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

29

907

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

146

1334

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

462

1298

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

93

1418

Los Angeles – Regent Square

33

1187

Los Angeles – Reseda

2555

3335

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

140

3020

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

47

1112

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

2093

2682

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

76

1711

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1263

1447

Los Angeles – Silverlake

686

1556

Los Angeles – South Carthay

135

1274

Los Angeles – South Park

2193

5777

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

154

3360

Los Angeles – Studio City

277

1234

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1937

3691

Los Angeles – Sunland

525

2573

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3792

4602

Los Angeles – Tarzana

806

2610

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1316

3333

Los Angeles – Thai Town

201

2049

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

119

1367

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

24

1838

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

25

1346

Los Angeles – Tujunga

615

2211

Los Angeles – University Hills

61

1779

Los Angeles – University Park

1224

4458

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

787

2622

Los Angeles – Valley Village

576

2330

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

3531

3789

Los Angeles – Venice

326

962

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

752

4372

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

362

4728

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

2055

4990

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3251

6252

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

225

2679

Los Angeles – View Heights

49

1326

Los Angeles – Watts

2106

4935

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

136

2767

Los Angeles – West Adams

951

3442

Los Angeles – West Hills

628

1549

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

536

1424

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2532

4720

Los Angeles – Westchester

471

913

Los Angeles – Westlake

2517

4241

Los Angeles – Westwood

449

830

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2586

7158

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1921

3401

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1214

2420

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1478

2854

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

1111

1633

Unincorporated – Acton

80

1004

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

31

746

Unincorporated – Altadena

778

1784

Unincorporated – Anaverde

21

1393

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

97

1215

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1654

3897

Unincorporated – Athens Village

254

5187

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

314

4635

Unincorporated – Azusa

557

3498

Unincorporated – Bassett

708

4778

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

10

932

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

169

2187

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2161

7947

Unincorporated – Cerritos

25

4259

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

24

3419

Unincorporated – Covina

495

2943

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

341

2594

Unincorporated – Del Aire

79

1798

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

21

870

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

57

2286

Unincorporated – Duarte

169

3817

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

117

2211

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

2

1754

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6938

5538

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

87

1359

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

710

4638

Unincorporated – East Whittier

103

1941

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

171

1945

Unincorporated – El Monte

7

4828

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

8

482

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3765

5819

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

14

2121

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1150

2056

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

66

2625

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

46

3258

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

237

1197

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

7

1036

Unincorporated – La Rambla

79

3807

Unincorporated – La Verne*

35

1716

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

109

1542

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

5

749

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

302

2324

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

26

1582

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

747

3314

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

23

1314

Unincorporated – Littlerock

90

2238

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

19

1465

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

103

2886

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

79

839

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

88

2267

Unincorporated – Newhall

24

10909

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

23

1920

Unincorporated – North Whittier

235

2811

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

391

1627

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

20

2375

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

36

5816

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

211

1635

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

79

2969

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

15

1611

Unincorporated – Rosewood

36

2799

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

37

3101

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

117

3481

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

788

1544

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

836

4134

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

11

541

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

29

10861

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

133

714

Unincorporated – Saugus

31

20000

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

11

3090

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

100

5571

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

201

2272

Unincorporated – South Whittier

2058

3475

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

15

1921

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

192

916

Unincorporated – Sun Village

184

3048

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

56

4321

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

14

844

Unincorporated – Val Verde

102

3083

Unincorporated – Valencia

52

1693

Unincorporated – Valinda

862

3688

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

159

1367

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

769

4764

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

6

397

Unincorporated – West Carson

472

2137

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

44

4622

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

429

4362

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1090

4048

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

9

692

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

54

1466

Unincorporated – Whittier

75

1982

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1563

4477

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

140

2323

–  Under Investigation

4258

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 17 cases and five deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s              jurisdiction.

*Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

