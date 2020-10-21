October 21, 2020 COVID Report: 33 New Deaths and 510 New Positive Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) reports since mid-September, the daily number of cases increased to an average of about 1,000 new cases per day. From the beginning of August through the beginning of September, the number of new cases were under 800 new cases per day. With more interactions between people as businesses re-open, there is an increased risk of transmission that can result in people becoming seriously ill and tragically passing away.
We continue to closely monitor the County’s data to understand how the actions we take to slow the spread, as well as how reopening sectors, affects our L.A. County communities.
Today, Public Health has confirmed 33 new deaths and 510 new cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases reported today is an undercount and reflects technical issues with data reporting systems. To date, Public Health has identified 290,486 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,944 deaths.
Given the technical issues with data reporting systems over the last two days, the department reminds anyone with a positive lab result that has not yet connected with a Public Health specialist, to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a Public Health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.
The County’s daily case numbers continue to keep us in the State’s most restrictive purple tier (Tier 1) in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Currently, L.A. County’s adjusted case rate is 7.6 new cases per 100,000 people. In order to move to the next less restrictive Tier, the County must reduce its daily number of new cases to 7 or less new cases per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks.
The County’s overall test positivity rate is 3.4% which meets the threshold for Tier 3 and the test positivity rate in our lowest-resourced areas is 5.9% which meets the threshold for Tier 2.
African American/Black and Latino/Latinx residents and those who live in high poverty areas have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The County continues to see decreases in deaths across all race and ethnicity groups and has made progress in closing the gaps.
During the July peak, the mortality rate among Latino/Latinx residents was 6 deaths per 100,000 people, four times that of White residents who had a mortality rate of 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people. As of October 11, the mortality rate among Latino/Latinx residents decreased to 1.3 deaths per 100,000 people, twice that of White residents and Asian residents who have a mortality rate of a little less than 1 death per 100,000 people.
During the July peak, the mortality rate among African American/Black residents was 4 deaths per 100,000 people, almost three times that of White residents. In October, the mortality rate among African American/Black residents has decreased to less than 1 death per 100,000 people. African American/Black residents currently have the lowest mortality rate in L.A. County.
The gap between people living in areas with the highest levels of poverty and people living in high-resource communities has narrowed. During the peak, the mortality rate among people living in areas with the fewest resources was 6.5 deaths per 100,000 people, over three times that of people living in high-resource areas. On October 11, the mortality rate among people living in areas with the fewest resources was 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people, less than twice that of people living in high-resource communities. Because this gap has been slow to decrease over the past months, we are watching closely to see if this trend continues.
There are 758 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU. The number of daily hospitalizations has been below 1,000 COVID-19 patients for most of September and has remained under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.
“Every day, we are thinking of the many people across our county who are grieving a family member or friend who has passed away from COVID-19. We wish you peace during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to acknowledge what we, as a community, continue to accomplish together. We have been living the realities of this pandemic for 8 months, and these times have been full of loss and difficulties. Yet we have made progress together. We have slowed the spread of the virus and we have avoided overwhelming our healthcare system as experienced by other communities across the country. We did this, in large part, because so many people took thoughtful actions in their day-to-day lives. As we head into a season with many holidays and as we celebrate our accomplished sport teams, it can be very tempting to relax our diligence. Unfortunately, this would result in more cases making it difficult to move forward in our recovery and leading to unnecessary illness and death. If congregating with others not in your household, please do so only outdoors in places where you can keep six-feet of distance from others and always wearing your face covering.”
As of October 19, a total of 986 schools are open for in-person learning for high-need students; 69% are public schools, 18% are charter schools, and 13% are private schools. Almost 35,000 students and 20,000 staff have returned for this onsite learning.
To date, Public Health has received 110 waiver applications from schools to open for grades TK-2 in-person learning. A total of 87 applications submitted are from private schools, 18 applications are from charter schools, and five applications are from public schools. Waiver approvals have been issued to four schools to date and can be viewed on Public Health’s school waiver page. Once a complete application is submitted, the review process takes about 2 to 3 weeks.
Of the 33 new deaths reported today, 12 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 18 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Thirty people who died had underlying health conditions including 11 people over the age of 80, 16 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and three people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.
Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,538 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 33 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Testing results are available for more than 2,913,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
290486
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
275040
|
|
— Long Beach
|
12754
|
|
— Pasadena
|
2692
|
|
Deaths
|
6944
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
6560
|
|
— Long Beach
|
255
|
|
— Pasadena
|
129
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
4701
|
|
– 5 to 11
|
10176
|
|
– 12 to 17
|
12590
|
|
– 18 to 29
|
68277
|
|
– 30 to 49
|
94087
|
|
– 50 to 64
|
52991
|
|
– 65 to 79
|
20950
|
|
– over 80
|
9580
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
1688
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Female
|
138774
|
|
– Male
|
133084
|
|
– Other
|
147
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
3035
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
264
|
|
– Asian
|
8691
|
|
– Black
|
8364
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
105192
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
791
|
|
– White
|
22840
|
|
– Other
|
28130
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
100768
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
23168
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
13
|
|
– Asian
|
943
|
|
– Black
|
631
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
3368
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
21
|
|
– White
|
1526
|
|
– Other
|
36
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
22
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
204
|
977
|
City of Alhambra
|
1382
|
1594
|
City of Arcadia
|
565
|
978
|
City of Artesia
|
393
|
2340
|
City of Avalon
|
5
|
129
|
City of Azusa
|
1664
|
3325
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
3248
|
4231
|
City of Bell
|
1706
|
4696
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
2155
|
5003
|
City of Bellflower
|
2560
|
3293
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
730
|
2115
|
City of Bradbury
|
17
|
1590
|
City of Burbank
|
1808
|
1687
|
City of Calabasas
|
298
|
1225
|
City of Carson
|
1973
|
2102
|
City of Cerritos
|
622
|
1242
|
City of Claremont
|
431
|
1181
|
City of Commerce*
|
611
|
4675
|
City of Compton
|
4316
|
4320
|
City of Covina
|
1512
|
3084
|
City of Cudahy
|
1160
|
4764
|
City of Culver City
|
408
|
1023
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
596
|
1036
|
City of Downey
|
4437
|
3883
|
City of Duarte
|
610
|
2771
|
City of El Monte
|
4688
|
3998
|
City of El Segundo
|
139
|
828
|
City of Gardena
|
1316
|
2146
|
City of Glendale
|
4245
|
2056
|
City of Glendora
|
1297
|
2458
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
556
|
3788
|
City of Hawthorne
|
2058
|
2318
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
240
|
1220
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
14
|
741
|
City of Huntington Park
|
3126
|
5255
|
City of Industry
|
36
|
8238
|
City of Inglewood
|
3111
|
2739
|
City of Irwindale
|
74
|
5072
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
188
|
909
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
55
|
1008
|
City of La Mirada
|
904
|
1823
|
City of La Puente
|
1671
|
4106
|
City of La Verne
|
532
|
1598
|
City of Lakewood
|
1411
|
1756
|
City of Lancaster*
|
3930
|
2432
|
City of Lawndale
|
687
|
2044
|
City of Lomita
|
254
|
1225
|
City of Lynwood*
|
3539
|
4912
|
City of Malibu
|
107
|
826
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
389
|
1081
|
City of Maywood
|
1539
|
5487
|
City of Monrovia
|
821
|
2116
|
City of Montebello
|
2483
|
3857
|
City of Monterey Park
|
1015
|
1630
|
City of Norwalk
|
3569
|
3316
|
City of Palmdale
|
4703
|
2958
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
106
|
784
|
City of Paramount
|
2562
|
4573
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
2639
|
4105
|
City of Pomona
|
5916
|
3794
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
329
|
770
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
616
|
897
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
12
|
619
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
45
|
555
|
City of Rosemead
|
891
|
1610
|
City of San Dimas*
|
577
|
1672
|
City of San Fernando
|
1081
|
4392
|
City of San Gabriel
|
673
|
1643
|
City of San Marino
|
96
|
723
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
3971
|
1802
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
620
|
3376
|
City of Santa Monica
|
967
|
1046
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
83
|
755
|
City of Signal Hill
|
298
|
2526
|
City of South El Monte
|
868
|
4156
|
City of South Gate
|
4797
|
4887
|
City of South Pasadena
|
309
|
1186
|
City of Temple City
|
554
|
1520
|
City of Torrance
|
1533
|
1027
|
City of Vernon
|
13
|
6220
|
City of Walnut
|
309
|
1012
|
City of West Covina
|
3125
|
2887
|
City of West Hollywood
|
621
|
1681
|
City of Westlake Village
|
40
|
478
|
City of Whittier
|
2472
|
2827
|
Los Angeles
|
118567
|
2931
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
293
|
3572
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
394
|
3166
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
78
|
3118
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
1626
|
4731
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
260
|
1773
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
653
|
2098
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
104
|
1234
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
141
|
1126
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
181
|
1374
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
4574
|
5264
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
318
|
1027
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
5
|
861
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
139
|
1952
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
2138
|
3275
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
236
|
1643
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2285
|
5860
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
132
|
1032
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1579
|
4676
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
742
|
2002
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
89
|
970
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
135
|
1683
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
335
|
2302
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
392
|
2587
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
330
|
2386
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
203
|
1786
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
385
|
1286
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
883
|
3210
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
707
|
1786
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
675
|
2305
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
279
|
1957
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1375
|
3289
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
110
|
1926
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
293
|
2881
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
733
|
1623
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
79
|
2375
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1449
|
3226
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
40
|
1111
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
334
|
3830
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2472
|
5210
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
758
|
2398
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
263
|
2443
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1352
|
2323
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
986
|
4585
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
257
|
1508
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
530
|
1823
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
1077
|
2470
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
29
|
1204
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
588
|
3260
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1742
|
4592
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1208
|
2496
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
467
|
3367
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1333
|
1953
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
329
|
1118
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
850
|
2978
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
276
|
3419
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1255
|
2428
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
93
|
2040
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
1166
|
2763
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
592
|
4508
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
337
|
2212
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1161
|
3562
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
403
|
5022
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
559
|
1972
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
105
|
3351
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
121
|
2811
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
233
|
1078
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
206
|
2413
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
29
|
928
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
354
|
834
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
39
|
894
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
2065
|
2658
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
291
|
1936
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
206
|
1145
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
912
|
3780
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
603
|
2497
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
2028
|
3294
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
4382
|
2894
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1601
|
2294
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
140
|
658
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
3834
|
4981
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
32
|
832
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
583
|
1329
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
3295
|
4379
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
123
|
906
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
1883
|
4500
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
29
|
907
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
145
|
1325
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
429
|
1205
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
92
|
1402
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
33
|
1187
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
2495
|
3256
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
129
|
2783
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
45
|
1064
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
2062
|
2642
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
71
|
1598
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
1222
|
1401
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
671
|
1522
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
132
|
1246
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
2152
|
5669
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
153
|
3338
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
272
|
1212
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
1866
|
3555
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
511
|
2504
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
7
|
1082
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
3675
|
4460
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
774
|
2507
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1304
|
3303
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
191
|
1947
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
114
|
1310
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
24
|
1838
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
25
|
1346
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
592
|
2129
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
61
|
1779
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1215
|
4425
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
758
|
2525
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
566
|
2290
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
3425
|
3675
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
316
|
933
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
747
|
4343
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
359
|
4689
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
2030
|
4929
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
3215
|
6183
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
223
|
2655
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
48
|
1299
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
2078
|
4869
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
133
|
2706
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
939
|
3398
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
617
|
1522
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
522
|
1387
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2496
|
4653
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
459
|
889
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2485
|
4187
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
434
|
802
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2518
|
6969
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
1893
|
3351
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1194
|
2380
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1433
|
2767
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
1071
|
1574
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
77
|
966
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
30
|
722
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
762
|
1747
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
19
|
1260
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
6
|
482
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
94
|
1178
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1631
|
3843
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
250
|
5105
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
313
|
4620
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
553
|
3473
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
695
|
4691
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
10
|
932
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
163
|
2109
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
2153
|
7918
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
25
|
4259
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
24
|
3419
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
480
|
2854
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
337
|
2564
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
78
|
1776
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
19
|
787
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
53
|
2126
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
167
|
3771
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
4
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
109
|
2060
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
6800
|
5428
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
87
|
1359
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
707
|
4619
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
99
|
1866
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
163
|
1854
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
7
|
4828
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
7
|
421
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
3697
|
5714
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
13
|
1970
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
1127
|
2015
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
62
|
2466
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
8
|
729
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
42
|
2975
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
228
|
1151
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
7
|
1036
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
79
|
3807
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
35
|
1716
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
106
|
1499
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
5
|
749
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
279
|
2147
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
25
|
1522
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
740
|
3283
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
23
|
1314
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
87
|
2164
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
19
|
1465
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
103
|
2886
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
3
|
342
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
79
|
839
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
87
|
2242
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
15
|
6818
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
21
|
1753
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
231
|
2763
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
388
|
1614
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
20
|
2375
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
3
|
483
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
24
|
1227
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
36
|
5816
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
16
|
826
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
199
|
1542
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
75
|
2818
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
14
|
1504
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
36
|
2799
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
34
|
2850
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
113
|
3362
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
770
|
1509
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
819
|
4050
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
11
|
541
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
7
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
28
|
10487
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
133
|
714
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
28
|
18065
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
11
|
3090
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
6
|
1319
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
98
|
5460
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
197
|
2226
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
2007
|
3389
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
14
|
1793
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
189
|
901
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
180
|
2982
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
56
|
4321
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
13
|
784
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
91
|
2750
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
52
|
1693
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
835
|
3573
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
156
|
1341
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
757
|
4689
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
5
|
331
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
463
|
2096
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
44
|
4622
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
419
|
4260
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
22
|
1619
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
1061
|
3941
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
8
|
615
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
9
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
54
|
1466
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
73
|
1929
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
3
|
25000
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1546
|
4428
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
136
|
2257
|
– Under Investigation
|
4193
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 33 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
