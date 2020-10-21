October 21, 2020 COVID Report: 33 New Deaths and 510 New Positive Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) reports since mid-September, the daily number of cases increased to an average of about 1,000 new cases per day. From the beginning of August through the beginning of September, the number of new cases were under 800 new cases per day. With more interactions between people as businesses re-open, there is an increased risk of transmission that can result in people becoming seriously ill and tragically passing away.

We continue to closely monitor the County’s data to understand how the actions we take to slow the spread, as well as how reopening sectors, affects our L.A. County communities.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 33 new deaths and 510 new cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases reported today is an undercount and reflects technical issues with data reporting systems. To date, Public Health has identified 290,486 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,944 deaths.

Given the technical issues with data reporting systems over the last two days, the department reminds anyone with a positive lab result that has not yet connected with a Public Health specialist, to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a Public Health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The County’s daily case numbers continue to keep us in the State’s most restrictive purple tier (Tier 1) in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Currently, L.A. County’s adjusted case rate is 7.6 new cases per 100,000 people. In order to move to the next less restrictive Tier, the County must reduce its daily number of new cases to 7 or less new cases per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks.

The County’s overall test positivity rate is 3.4% which meets the threshold for Tier 3 and the test positivity rate in our lowest-resourced areas is 5.9% which meets the threshold for Tier 2.

African American/Black and Latino/Latinx residents and those who live in high poverty areas have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The County continues to see decreases in deaths across all race and ethnicity groups and has made progress in closing the gaps.

During the July peak, the mortality rate among Latino/Latinx residents was 6 deaths per 100,000 people, four times that of White residents who had a mortality rate of 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people. As of October 11, the mortality rate among Latino/Latinx residents decreased to 1.3 deaths per 100,000 people, twice that of White residents and Asian residents who have a mortality rate of a little less than 1 death per 100,000 people.

During the July peak, the mortality rate among African American/Black residents was 4 deaths per 100,000 people, almost three times that of White residents. In October, the mortality rate among African American/Black residents has decreased to less than 1 death per 100,000 people. African American/Black residents currently have the lowest mortality rate in L.A. County.

The gap between people living in areas with the highest levels of poverty and people living in high-resource communities has narrowed. During the peak, the mortality rate among people living in areas with the fewest resources was 6.5 deaths per 100,000 people, over three times that of people living in high-resource areas. On October 11, the mortality rate among people living in areas with the fewest resources was 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people, less than twice that of people living in high-resource communities. Because this gap has been slow to decrease over the past months, we are watching closely to see if this trend continues.

There are 758 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU. The number of daily hospitalizations has been below 1,000 COVID-19 patients for most of September and has remained under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

“Every day, we are thinking of the many people across our county who are grieving a family member or friend who has passed away from COVID-19. We wish you peace during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to acknowledge what we, as a community, continue to accomplish together. We have been living the realities of this pandemic for 8 months, and these times have been full of loss and difficulties. Yet we have made progress together. We have slowed the spread of the virus and we have avoided overwhelming our healthcare system as experienced by other communities across the country. We did this, in large part, because so many people took thoughtful actions in their day-to-day lives. As we head into a season with many holidays and as we celebrate our accomplished sport teams, it can be very tempting to relax our diligence. Unfortunately, this would result in more cases making it difficult to move forward in our recovery and leading to unnecessary illness and death. If congregating with others not in your household, please do so only outdoors in places where you can keep six-feet of distance from others and always wearing your face covering.”

As of October 19, a total of 986 schools are open for in-person learning for high-need students; 69% are public schools, 18% are charter schools, and 13% are private schools. Almost 35,000 students and 20,000 staff have returned for this onsite learning.

To date, Public Health has received 110 waiver applications from schools to open for grades TK-2 in-person learning. A total of 87 applications submitted are from private schools, 18 applications are from charter schools, and five applications are from public schools. Waiver approvals have been issued to four schools to date and can be viewed on Public Health’s school waiver page. Once a complete application is submitted, the review process takes about 2 to 3 weeks.

Of the 33 new deaths reported today, 12 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 18 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Thirty people who died had underlying health conditions including 11 people over the age of 80, 16 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and three people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,538 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 33 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 2,913,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 290486 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 275040 — Long Beach 12754 — Pasadena 2692 Deaths 6944 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6560 — Long Beach 255 — Pasadena 129 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4701 – 5 to 11 10176 – 12 to 17 12590 – 18 to 29 68277 – 30 to 49 94087 – 50 to 64 52991 – 65 to 79 20950 – over 80 9580 – Under Investigation 1688 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 138774 – Male 133084 – Other 147 – Under Investigation 3035 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 264 – Asian 8691 – Black 8364 – Hispanic/Latino 105192 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 791 – White 22840 – Other 28130 – Under Investigation 100768 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 23168 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 13 – Asian 943 – Black 631 – Hispanic/Latino 3368 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 21 – White 1526 – Other 36 – Under Investigation 22 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 204 977 City of Alhambra 1382 1594 City of Arcadia 565 978 City of Artesia 393 2340 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1664 3325 City of Baldwin Park 3248 4231 City of Bell 1706 4696 City of Bell Gardens 2155 5003 City of Bellflower 2560 3293 City of Beverly Hills 730 2115 City of Bradbury 17 1590 City of Burbank 1808 1687 City of Calabasas 298 1225 City of Carson 1973 2102 City of Cerritos 622 1242 City of Claremont 431 1181 City of Commerce* 611 4675 City of Compton 4316 4320 City of Covina 1512 3084 City of Cudahy 1160 4764 City of Culver City 408 1023 City of Diamond Bar 596 1036 City of Downey 4437 3883 City of Duarte 610 2771 City of El Monte 4688 3998 City of El Segundo 139 828 City of Gardena 1316 2146 City of Glendale 4245 2056 City of Glendora 1297 2458 City of Hawaiian Gardens 556 3788 City of Hawthorne 2058 2318 City of Hermosa Beach 240 1220 City of Hidden Hills 14 741 City of Huntington Park 3126 5255 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 3111 2739 City of Irwindale 74 5072 City of La Canada Flintridge 188 909 City of La Habra Heights 55 1008 City of La Mirada 904 1823 City of La Puente 1671 4106 City of La Verne 532 1598 City of Lakewood 1411 1756 City of Lancaster* 3930 2432 City of Lawndale 687 2044 City of Lomita 254 1225 City of Lynwood* 3539 4912 City of Malibu 107 826 City of Manhattan Beach 389 1081 City of Maywood 1539 5487 City of Monrovia 821 2116 City of Montebello 2483 3857 City of Monterey Park 1015 1630 City of Norwalk 3569 3316 City of Palmdale 4703 2958 City of Palos Verdes Estates 106 784 City of Paramount 2562 4573 City of Pico Rivera 2639 4105 City of Pomona 5916 3794 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 329 770 City of Redondo Beach 616 897 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 45 555 City of Rosemead 891 1610 City of San Dimas* 577 1672 City of San Fernando 1081 4392 City of San Gabriel 673 1643 City of San Marino 96 723 City of Santa Clarita 3971 1802 City of Santa Fe Springs 620 3376 City of Santa Monica 967 1046 City of Sierra Madre 83 755 City of Signal Hill 298 2526 City of South El Monte 868 4156 City of South Gate 4797 4887 City of South Pasadena 309 1186 City of Temple City 554 1520 City of Torrance 1533 1027 City of Vernon 13 6220 City of Walnut 309 1012 City of West Covina 3125 2887 City of West Hollywood 621 1681 City of Westlake Village 40 478 City of Whittier 2472 2827 Los Angeles 118567 2931 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 293 3572 Los Angeles – Alsace 394 3166 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 78 3118 Los Angeles – Arleta 1626 4731 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 260 1773 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 653 2098 Los Angeles – Bel Air 104 1234 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 141 1126 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 181 1374 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4574 5264 Los Angeles – Brentwood 318 1027 Los Angeles – Brookside 5 861 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 139 1952 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2138 3275 Los Angeles – Carthay 236 1643 Los Angeles – Central 2285 5860 Los Angeles – Century City 132 1032 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1579 4676 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 742 2002 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 89 970 Los Angeles – Chinatown 135 1683 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 335 2302 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 392 2587 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 330 2386 Los Angeles – Crestview 203 1786 Los Angeles – Del Rey 385 1286 Los Angeles – Downtown* 883 3210 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 707 1786 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 675 2305 Los Angeles – Echo Park 279 1957 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1375 3289 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 110 1926 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 293 2881 Los Angeles – Encino 733 1623 Los Angeles – Exposition 79 2375 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1449 3226 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 40 1111 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 334 3830 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2472 5210 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 758 2398 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 263 2443 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1352 2323 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 986 4585 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 257 1508 Los Angeles – Harbor City 530 1823 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1077 2470 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 29 1204 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 588 3260 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1742 4592 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1208 2496 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 467 3367 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1333 1953 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 329 1118 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 850 2978 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 276 3419 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1255 2428 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 93 2040 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1166 2763 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 592 4508 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 337 2212 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1161 3562 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 403 5022 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 559 1972 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 105 3351 Los Angeles – Longwood 121 2811 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 233 1078 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 206 2413 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 29 928 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 354 834 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 39 894 Los Angeles – Melrose 2065 2658 Los Angeles – Mid-city 291 1936 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 206 1145 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 912 3780 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 603 2497 Los Angeles – North Hills 2028 3294 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 4382 2894 Los Angeles – Northridge 1601 2294 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 140 658 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3834 4981 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 32 832 Los Angeles – Palms 583 1329 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3295 4379 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 123 906 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1883 4500 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 29 907 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 145 1325 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 429 1205 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 92 1402 Los Angeles – Regent Square 33 1187 Los Angeles – Reseda 2495 3256 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 129 2783 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 45 1064 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 2062 2642 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 71 1598 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1222 1401 Los Angeles – Silverlake 671 1522 Los Angeles – South Carthay 132 1246 Los Angeles – South Park 2152 5669 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 153 3338 Los Angeles – Studio City 272 1212 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1866 3555 Los Angeles – Sunland 511 2504 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3675 4460 Los Angeles – Tarzana 774 2507 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1304 3303 Los Angeles – Thai Town 191 1947 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 114 1310 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 24 1838 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 25 1346 Los Angeles – Tujunga 592 2129 Los Angeles – University Hills 61 1779 Los Angeles – University Park 1215 4425 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 758 2525 Los Angeles – Valley Village 566 2290 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 3425 3675 Los Angeles – Venice 316 933 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 747 4343 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 359 4689 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 2030 4929 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3215 6183 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 223 2655 Los Angeles – View Heights 48 1299 Los Angeles – Watts 2078 4869 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 133 2706 Los Angeles – West Adams 939 3398 Los Angeles – West Hills 617 1522 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 522 1387 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2496 4653 Los Angeles – Westchester 459 889 Los Angeles – Westlake 2485 4187 Los Angeles – Westwood 434 802 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2518 6969 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1893 3351 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1194 2380 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1433 2767 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 1071 1574 Unincorporated – Acton 77 966 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 30 722 Unincorporated – Altadena 762 1747 Unincorporated – Anaverde 19 1260 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 94 1178 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1631 3843 Unincorporated – Athens Village 250 5105 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 313 4620 Unincorporated – Azusa 553 3473 Unincorporated – Bassett 695 4691 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 10 932 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 163 2109 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2153 7918 Unincorporated – Cerritos 25 4259 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 24 3419 Unincorporated – Covina 480 2854 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 337 2564 Unincorporated – Del Aire 78 1776 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 19 787 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 53 2126 Unincorporated – Duarte 167 3771 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 109 2060 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6800 5428 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 87 1359 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 707 4619 Unincorporated – East Whittier 99 1866 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 163 1854 Unincorporated – El Monte 7 4828 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3697 5714 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 13 1970 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1127 2015 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 62 2466 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 8 729 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 42 2975 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 228 1151 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 7 1036 Unincorporated – La Rambla 79 3807 Unincorporated – La Verne* 35 1716 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 106 1499 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 5 749 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 279 2147 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 25 1522 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 740 3283 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 23 1314 Unincorporated – Littlerock 87 2164 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 19 1465 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 103 2886 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 79 839 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 87 2242 Unincorporated – Newhall 15 6818 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 21 1753 Unincorporated – North Whittier 231 2763 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 388 1614 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 2375 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 36 5816 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 199 1542 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 75 2818 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 14 1504 Unincorporated – Rosewood 36 2799 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 34 2850 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 113 3362 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 770 1509 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 819 4050 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 11 541 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 28 10487 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 133 714 Unincorporated – Saugus 28 18065 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 11 3090 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 98 5460 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 197 2226 Unincorporated – South Whittier 2007 3389 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 14 1793 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 189 901 Unincorporated – Sun Village 180 2982 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 56 4321 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 13 784 Unincorporated – Val Verde 91 2750 Unincorporated – Valencia 52 1693 Unincorporated – Valinda 835 3573 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 156 1341 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 757 4689 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 463 2096 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 44 4622 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 419 4260 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1061 3941 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 8 615 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 54 1466 Unincorporated – Whittier 73 1929 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1546 4428 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 136 2257 – Under Investigation 4193

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 33 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments