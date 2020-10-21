Socialize

October 21, 2020 COVID Report: 33 New Deaths and 510 New Positive Cases in Los Angeles County

covid atom

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) reports since mid-September, the daily number of cases increased to an average of about 1,000 new cases per day. From the beginning of August through the beginning of September, the number of new cases were under 800 new cases per day. With more interactions between people as businesses re-open, there is an increased risk of transmission that can result in people becoming seriously ill and tragically passing away.

 

We continue to closely monitor the County’s data to understand how the actions we take to slow the spread, as well as how reopening sectors, affects our L.A. County communities.

 

Today, Public Health has confirmed 33 new deaths and 510 new cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases reported today is an undercount and reflects technical issues with data reporting systems. To date, Public Health has identified 290,486 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,944 deaths.

 

Given the technical issues with data reporting systems over the last two days, the department reminds anyone with a positive lab result that has not yet connected with a Public Health specialist, to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a Public Health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

 

The County’s daily case numbers continue to keep us in the State’s most restrictive purple tier (Tier 1) in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Currently, L.A. County’s adjusted case rate is 7.6 new cases per 100,000 people. In order to move to the next less restrictive Tier, the County must reduce its daily number of new cases to 7 or less new cases per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks. 

 

The County’s overall test positivity rate is 3.4% which meets the threshold for Tier 3 and the test positivity rate in our lowest-resourced areas is 5.9% which meets the threshold for Tier 2.

 

African American/Black and Latino/Latinx residents and those who live in high poverty areas have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The County continues to see decreases in deaths across all race and ethnicity groups and has made progress in closing the gaps.

 

During the July peak, the mortality rate among Latino/Latinx residents was 6 deaths per 100,000 people, four times that of White residents who had a mortality rate of 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people.  As of October 11, the mortality rate among Latino/Latinx residents decreased to 1.3 deaths per 100,000 people, twice that of White residents and Asian residents who have a mortality rate of a little less than 1 death per 100,000 people.

 

During the July peak, the mortality rate among African American/Black residents was 4 deaths per 100,000 people, almost three times that of White residents.  In October, the mortality rate among African American/Black residents has decreased to less than 1 death per 100,000 people. African American/Black residents currently have the lowest mortality rate in L.A. County.

 

The gap between people living in areas with the highest levels of poverty and people living in high-resource communities has narrowed. During the peak, the mortality rate among people living in areas with the fewest resources was 6.5 deaths per 100,000 people, over three times that of people living in high-resource areas.  On October 11, the mortality rate among people living in areas with the fewest resources was 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people, less than twice that of people living in high-resource communities. Because this gap has been slow to decrease over the past months, we are watching closely to see if this trend continues.

 

There are 758 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU. The number of daily hospitalizations has been below 1,000 COVID-19 patients for most of September and has remained under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

 

“Every day, we are thinking of the many people across our county who are grieving a family member or friend who has passed away from COVID-19.  We wish you peace during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to acknowledge what we, as a community, continue to accomplish together. We have been living the realities of this pandemic for 8 months, and these times have been full of loss and difficulties. Yet we have made progress together. We have slowed the spread of the virus and we have avoided overwhelming our healthcare system as experienced by other communities across the country. We did this, in large part, because so many people took thoughtful actions in their day-to-day lives.  As we head into a season with many holidays and as we celebrate our accomplished sport teams, it can be very tempting to relax our diligence. Unfortunately, this would result in more cases making it difficult to move forward in our recovery and leading to unnecessary illness and death. If congregating with others not in your household, please do so only outdoors in places where you can keep six-feet of distance from others and always wearing your face covering.”

 

As of October 19, a total of 986 schools are open for in-person learning for high-need students; 69% are public schools, 18% are charter schools, and 13% are private schools. Almost 35,000 students and 20,000 staff have returned for this onsite learning.

 

To date, Public Health has received 110 waiver applications from schools to open for grades TK-2 in-person learning. A total of 87 applications submitted are from private schools, 18 applications are from charter schools, and five applications are from public schools.  Waiver approvals have been issued to four schools to date and can be viewed on Public Health’s school waiver page. Once a complete application is submitted, the review process takes about 2 to 3 weeks.

  

Of the 33 new deaths reported today, 12 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 18 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old,  and three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Thirty people who died had underlying health conditions including 11 people over the age of 80, 16 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and three people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,538 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 33 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Testing results are available for more than 2,913,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

                       

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

290486

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

275040

 

— Long Beach

12754

 

— Pasadena

2692

 

Deaths

6944

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6560

 

— Long Beach

255

 

— Pasadena

129

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

4701

 

– 5 to 11

10176

 

– 12 to 17

12590

 

– 18 to 29

68277

 

– 30 to 49

94087

 

– 50 to 64

52991

 

– 65 to 79

20950

 

–  over 80

9580

 

–  Under Investigation

1688

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

138774

 

–  Male

133084

 

–  Other

147

 

–  Under Investigation

3035

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

264

 

–  Asian

8691

 

–  Black

8364

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

105192

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

791

 

–  White

22840

 

–  Other

28130

 

–  Under Investigation

100768

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

23168

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

13

 

–  Asian

943

 

–  Black

631

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3368

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

21

 

–  White

1526

 

–  Other

36

 

–  Under Investigation

22

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

204

977

City of Alhambra

1382

1594

City of Arcadia

565

978

City of Artesia

393

2340

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1664

3325

City of Baldwin Park

3248

4231

City of Bell

1706

4696

City of Bell Gardens

2155

5003

City of Bellflower

2560

3293

City of Beverly Hills

730

2115

City of Bradbury

17

1590

City of Burbank

1808

1687

City of Calabasas

298

1225

City of Carson

1973

2102

City of Cerritos

622

1242

City of Claremont

431

1181

City of Commerce*

611

4675

City of Compton

4316

4320

City of Covina

1512

3084

City of Cudahy

1160

4764

City of Culver City

408

1023

City of Diamond Bar

596

1036

City of Downey

4437

3883

City of Duarte

610

2771

City of El Monte

4688

3998

City of El Segundo

139

828

City of Gardena

1316

2146

City of Glendale

4245

2056

City of Glendora

1297

2458

City of Hawaiian Gardens

556

3788

City of Hawthorne

2058

2318

City of Hermosa Beach

240

1220

City of Hidden Hills

14

741

City of Huntington Park

3126

5255

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

3111

2739

City of Irwindale

74

5072

City of La Canada Flintridge

188

909

City of La Habra Heights

55

1008

City of La Mirada

904

1823

City of La Puente

1671

4106

City of La Verne

532

1598

City of Lakewood

1411

1756

City of Lancaster*

3930

2432

City of Lawndale

687

2044

City of Lomita

254

1225

City of Lynwood*

3539

4912

City of Malibu

107

826

City of Manhattan Beach

389

1081

City of Maywood

1539

5487

City of Monrovia

821

2116

City of Montebello

2483

3857

City of Monterey Park

1015

1630

City of Norwalk

3569

3316

City of Palmdale

4703

2958

City of Palos Verdes Estates

106

784

City of Paramount

2562

4573

City of Pico Rivera

2639

4105

City of Pomona

5916

3794

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

329

770

City of Redondo Beach

616

897

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

45

555

City of Rosemead

891

1610

City of San Dimas*

577

1672

City of San Fernando

1081

4392

City of San Gabriel

673

1643

City of San Marino

96

723

City of Santa Clarita

3971

1802

City of Santa Fe Springs

620

3376

City of Santa Monica

967

1046

City of Sierra Madre

83

755

City of Signal Hill

298

2526

City of South El Monte

868

4156

City of South Gate

4797

4887

City of South Pasadena

309

1186

City of Temple City

554

1520

City of Torrance

1533

1027

City of Vernon

13

6220

City of Walnut

309

1012

City of West Covina

3125

2887

City of West Hollywood

621

1681

City of Westlake Village

40

478

City of Whittier

2472

2827

Los Angeles

118567

2931

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

293

3572

Los Angeles – Alsace

394

3166

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

78

3118

Los Angeles – Arleta

1626

4731

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

260

1773

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

653

2098

Los Angeles – Bel Air

104

1234

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

141

1126

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

181

1374

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4574

5264

Los Angeles – Brentwood

318

1027

Los Angeles – Brookside

5

861

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

139

1952

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2138

3275

Los Angeles – Carthay

236

1643

Los Angeles – Central

2285

5860

Los Angeles – Century City

132

1032

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1579

4676

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

742

2002

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

89

970

Los Angeles – Chinatown

135

1683

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

335

2302

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

392

2587

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

330

2386

Los Angeles – Crestview

203

1786

Los Angeles – Del Rey

385

1286

Los Angeles – Downtown*

883

3210

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

707

1786

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

675

2305

Los Angeles – Echo Park

279

1957

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1375

3289

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

110

1926

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

293

2881

Los Angeles – Encino

733

1623

Los Angeles – Exposition

79

2375

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1449

3226

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

40

1111

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

334

3830

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2472

5210

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

758

2398

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

263

2443

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1352

2323

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

986

4585

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

257

1508

Los Angeles – Harbor City

530

1823

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1077

2470

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

29

1204

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

588

3260

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1742

4592

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1208

2496

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

467

3367

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1333

1953

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

329

1118

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

850

2978

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

276

3419

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1255

2428

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

93

2040

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1166

2763

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

592

4508

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

337

2212

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1161

3562

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

403

5022

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

559

1972

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

105

3351

Los Angeles – Longwood

121

2811

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

233

1078

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

206

2413

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

29

928

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

354

834

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

39

894

Los Angeles – Melrose

2065

2658

Los Angeles – Mid-city

291

1936

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

206

1145

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

912

3780

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

603

2497

Los Angeles – North Hills

2028

3294

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

4382

2894

Los Angeles – Northridge

1601

2294

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

140

658

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3834

4981

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

32

832

Los Angeles – Palms

583

1329

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3295

4379

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

123

906

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1883

4500

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

29

907

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

145

1325

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

429

1205

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

92

1402

Los Angeles – Regent Square

33

1187

Los Angeles – Reseda

2495

3256

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

129

2783

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

45

1064

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

2062

2642

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

71

1598

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1222

1401

Los Angeles – Silverlake

671

1522

Los Angeles – South Carthay

132

1246

Los Angeles – South Park

2152

5669

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

153

3338

Los Angeles – Studio City

272

1212

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1866

3555

Los Angeles – Sunland

511

2504

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3675

4460

Los Angeles – Tarzana

774

2507

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1304

3303

Los Angeles – Thai Town

191

1947

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

114

1310

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

24

1838

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

25

1346

Los Angeles – Tujunga

592

2129

Los Angeles – University Hills

61

1779

Los Angeles – University Park

1215

4425

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

758

2525

Los Angeles – Valley Village

566

2290

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

3425

3675

Los Angeles – Venice

316

933

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

747

4343

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

359

4689

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

2030

4929

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3215

6183

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

223

2655

Los Angeles – View Heights

48

1299

Los Angeles – Watts

2078

4869

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

133

2706

Los Angeles – West Adams

939

3398

Los Angeles – West Hills

617

1522

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

522

1387

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2496

4653

Los Angeles – Westchester

459

889

Los Angeles – Westlake

2485

4187

Los Angeles – Westwood

434

802

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2518

6969

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1893

3351

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1194

2380

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1433

2767

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

1071

1574

Unincorporated – Acton

77

966

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

30

722

Unincorporated – Altadena

762

1747

Unincorporated – Anaverde

19

1260

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

94

1178

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1631

3843

Unincorporated – Athens Village

250

5105

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

313

4620

Unincorporated – Azusa

553

3473

Unincorporated – Bassett

695

4691

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

10

932

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

163

2109

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2153

7918

Unincorporated – Cerritos

25

4259

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

24

3419

Unincorporated – Covina

480

2854

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

337

2564

Unincorporated – Del Aire

78

1776

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

19

787

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

53

2126

Unincorporated – Duarte

167

3771

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

109

2060

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6800

5428

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

87

1359

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

707

4619

Unincorporated – East Whittier

99

1866

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

163

1854

Unincorporated – El Monte

7

4828

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3697

5714

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

13

1970

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1127

2015

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

62

2466

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

42

2975

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

228

1151

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

7

1036

Unincorporated – La Rambla

79

3807

Unincorporated – La Verne*

35

1716

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

106

1499

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

5

749

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

279

2147

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

25

1522

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

740

3283

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

23

1314

Unincorporated – Littlerock

87

2164

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

19

1465

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

103

2886

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

79

839

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

87

2242

Unincorporated – Newhall

15

6818

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

21

1753

Unincorporated – North Whittier

231

2763

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

388

1614

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

20

2375

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

36

5816

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

199

1542

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

75

2818

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

14

1504

Unincorporated – Rosewood

36

2799

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

34

2850

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

113

3362

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

770

1509

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

819

4050

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

11

541

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

28

10487

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

133

714

Unincorporated – Saugus

28

18065

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

11

3090

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

98

5460

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

197

2226

Unincorporated – South Whittier

2007

3389

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

14

1793

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

189

901

Unincorporated – Sun Village

180

2982

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

56

4321

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

13

784

Unincorporated – Val Verde

91

2750

Unincorporated – Valencia

52

1693

Unincorporated – Valinda

835

3573

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

156

1341

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

757

4689

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

463

2096

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

44

4622

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

419

4260

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1061

3941

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

8

615

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

54

1466

Unincorporated – Whittier

73

1929

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1546

4428

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

136

2257

–  Under Investigation

4193

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 33 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.