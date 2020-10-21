LBS Financial Credit Union Funds Notability Program for Students at Nixon Academy

Students at Nixon Academy learning how to use Notability

Cerritos, CA – October 21, 2020 – LBS Financial Credit Union donated $2,500 to Nixon Academy of Multimedia Arts Production elementary school in Cerritos as part of their 2020 Adopt-A-School program.

With this grant, Nixon Academy was able to invest in the technology application program, Notability, and professional development for approximately 450 licenses to be used by their 3rd through 6th grade students. Notability is a note taking program that combines the skills of handwriting, photos and typing in a single note to bring student projects to life. With Notability, students are able to share documents online with their teachers, organize their work into a user friendly file system, take notes in various ways and digitally transmit completed assignments.

With virtual learning as the main source of education, Notability has become an even more essential part of students’ day to day tools. Students and teachers are trained to become more proficient in technology, and the digital learning environment has become more exciting, creative and up to date.

“On behalf of Nixon Academy, I want to thank LBS Financial for the generous grant,” said Nixon Academy Principal Dr. Tom Tracy. “Our students have been trained and are using this program, taking notes and enhancing their academic retention because of the different options for note taking. In line with the note taking we had to adjust the teaching from school based learning to virtual learning where the students had to pay more attention and become more independent.”

This is the Credit Union’s tenth year of adopting a school in ABC Unified School District. LBS Financial also adopted two additional schools in Bellflower Unified School District and Long Beach Unified School District, and donated $2,500 to each school.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments