ABCUSD Schools Named Top Public Schools in L.A. County

October 20, 2020 – Four ABC Unified School District schools have been named 2020 Top Public Schools by Innovate Public Schools. The Top Public Schools report honors schools closing the opportunity gap for low-income African American and Latino students in Los Angeles County. These schools are outperforming the statewide average in one or more factors, including math and reading scores, as well as suspension rates. This year’s list includes Bragg Elementary School, Carver Elementary School, Willow Elementary School, and Haskell STEM Academy.

“We are so proud of this outstanding achievement for our four schools making this year’s Top Public Schools list,” said ABCUSD Board of Education President Dr. Olga Rios. “This recognition is proof that our district is dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for all students.”

The four ABUSD Schools made this year’s Top Public Schools list in the following categories:

Top Public Schools for low-income African American elementary school students in English

Carver Elementary School

Top Public Schools for low-income African American elementary school students in Math

Carver Elementary School

Bragg Elementary School

Top Public Schools for low-income Latino elementary school students in English

Willow Elementary School

Top Public Schools for low-income African American middle school students in English

Haskell STEM Academy

Top Public Schools for low-income African American middle school students in Math

Haskell STEM Academy

“At ABC, it’s important to us for all of our students to succeed,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “Being named as a Top Public School is proof of the hard work that our teachers and administrators put into our schools.”

The Top Public Schools report is published by Innovate Public Schools, a nonprofit organization working to make sure that all students receive a world-class public education. This year is the second year the report has been published in L.A. County. Last year’s report included three ABCUSD schools. Visit reports.innovateschools.org/topschoolsla2020/ to read the entire report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments