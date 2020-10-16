Man Found Dead in Hawaiian Gardens at StorAmerica Facility

BY BRIAN HEWS • October 16, 2020

An investigation is underway by the L.A. County Sheriff’s after the body of a man was discovered Thursday evening at a unit inside the StorAmerica Storage facility located at 12336 E Carson St in Hawaiian Gardens.

The deceased was described as a white male approximately 30 to 35 years old. Nothing else is known at this time.

Deputies arrived storage facility at round 6 p.m. after employees reported strong odors emanating from a locker.

Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted the deputies and eventually found the body

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

