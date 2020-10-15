Reginald Jones-Sawyer Sends Out Attack Mailer That ‘Puts Challenger’s Life at Risk’

Jones-Sawyer mailer with Martinez.

(South Los Angeles, CA • October 15, 2020) – Assembly Member Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. launched a mailer that has put his challenger Mr. Efren Martinez in danger. The mailer was sent to thousands of South Central Los Angeles residents with several photoshopped images of Mr. Efren Martinez with a red “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat.

In July, Efren Martinez’ office was vandalized when an unknown assailant was caught on camera throwing a brick at the window of his Campaign Headquarters. Efren Martinez sent Jones-Sawyer a cease and desist demanding him to stop with the continuous and outrageous fabricated lies. Jones-Sawyer’s campaign responded with a RACIST response that makes it clear to point out in at least two instances in the same letter that this is AMERICA insinuating that Efren should leave the Country and/or American politics if he doesn’t like it (see attached video with supporting documents). Mr. Martinez released the following statement:

“The mass circulation of a manipulated image of myself with a Make America Great Again cap is very disturbing. My opponent suffered a humiliating defeat in March and his response has been to adopt tactics that have placed myself, my family and my entire volunteer and campaign staff in danger. Some individuals have already aggressively confronted me and staff regarding the MAGA hat mailer. The MAGA hat to anyone living in majority black and brown communities, especially in South L.A., is a mark of hatred towards our black and brown community, and more often than not is met with confrontation and violence. The manipulation of a picture of me with “That” hat has put us in danger, given the violence to date that we have encountered at our campaign office, now I’m bracing for additional violence to come. In desperation, Reggie has taken plays directly from Trump’s playbook and has crossed an unethical line to clearly divide our communities.”

Martinez continued “When an elected official adopts these types of tactics, he has clearly lost the moral authority needed to unite the community and to lead them forward. Unfortunately, his final act of desperation has put the safety of our campaign at risk.”

*(1)Video Captured of Breaking Campaign office window: www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1005445063247122&extid=uxby31XKSVEWvaU6

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments