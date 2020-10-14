Fire Damages Boyle Heights Commercial Building, Marijuana Crop Discovered

NBC, October 14, 2020

A marijuana grow operation was discovered Wednesday morning inside a commercial building in Boyle Heights where a fire burned for 54 minutes before being extinguished by firefighters.

Crews arrived in the 3500 block of East Olympic Boulevard at 2:40 a.m. and found fire burning through the roof of the 50-foot-by-50-foot building. Firefighters made their way inside and encountered heavy smoke with very little visibility, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters discovered a marijuana grow operation in the building and a large air conditioning unit had fallen through the roof, Stewart said.

A department Hazmat team was sent to the scene due to the discovery of bottles of unknown chemicals and gases inside the building, she said. A total of 93 firefighters extinguished the flames in 54 minutes and a knockdown was called at 3:34 a.m., Stewart said. No injuries were reported. Arson investigators were called to the scene per department protocol.

