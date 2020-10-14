Cerritos Seeks Veterans’ Names for Video Tribute

STAFF REPORT • October 14, 2020

The City of Cerritos is seeking names of Cerritos residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Names can also be submitted in memory of past Cerritos resident veterans. The information will be included in a 2020 Veterans Day video tribute that will also feature a message from the Mayor. Veterans and their families are invited to submit a veteran’s name and branch of service to [email protected] by Friday, October 30.

While a formal Veterans Day Ceremony is not possible this year because of COVID-19, the City of Cerritos is proud to honor United States’ veterans for their service with this special video tribute. The video will be broadcast on Cerritos TV3 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, and will also be posted on the City’s website at cerritos.us, Facebook group and YouTube channel.

