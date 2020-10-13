October 13, 2020 COVID Report: 18 New Deaths, 790 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 18 new deaths and 790 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 283,750 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,790 deaths. Today’s number of new cases and deaths reflect a reporting lag over the holiday.

There are 692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.

Through the pandemic, Public Health has tracked the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. There have been a total 99 deaths and 16,080 positive cases among healthcare workers and first responders in Los Angeles County. The number of new weekly cases among healthcare workers has declined from 704 new cases reported for the week of July 4 to 368 new cases reported last week.

Two-thirds of cases among healthcare workers occurred among women (68%) and the majority of COVID-19 related deaths in healthcare workers/first responders have occurred among men (55%). Nurses continue to account for the majority of positive cases (36%) and deaths (43%) among healthcare workers. Half of the healthcare workers identified with COVID-19 are Latino/Latinx, origin (50%), and nearly half are between 30 and 40 years old (46%). Cases have been identified among 29 different occupational settings and skilled nursing/long-term care facilities continue to have the highest proportion of cases (33%).

“We send our deepest sympathies to the friends and families across L.A. County who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I would like to thank the businesses that continue to do their part to minimize COVID-19 spread by adhering to the Health Officer Order protocols. Recent inspections at newly opened sectors, including nail salons, beauty salons, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms found the majority of businesses were in compliance with the safety directives.”

Testing results are available for more than 2,838,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

If you have symptoms or think you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 or if you were in a crowd or gathering where people were close together and not wearing face coverings and/or keeping their distance you should get tested.

Testing does not protect you from either infecting others or becoming infected yourself. Please remember testing is not a replacement for infection control practices. A negative test result only means you were negative at the moment your specimen was taken. A person who has recently tested negative for the virus could test positive within hours of testing and have the ability to infect other people unknowingly.

For more information about getting tested, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or call the County’s 2-1-1 information line.

Of the 18 new deaths reported today, 11 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Fifteen people who died had underlying health conditions including 10 people over the age of 80, four people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,397 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 22 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 283750 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 268667 — Long Beach 12431 — Pasadena 2652 Deaths 6790 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6411 — Long Beach 250 — Pasadena 129 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4567 – 5 to 11 9870 – 12 to 17 12221 – 18 to 29 66753 – 30 to 49 91901 – 50 to 64 51775 – 65 to 79 20505 – over 80 9444 – Under Investigation 1631 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 135575 – Male 129975 – Other 144 – Under Investigation 2973 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 252 – Asian 8459 – Black 8160 – Hispanic/Latino 101903 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 786 – White 22132 – Other 27847 – Under Investigation 99128 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 22896 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 12 – Asian 925 – Black 619 – Hispanic/Latino 3288 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1491 – Other 42 – Under Investigation 14 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 197 943 City of Alhambra 1351 1558 City of Arcadia 549 951 City of Artesia 391 2328 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1630 3257 City of Baldwin Park 3190 4155 City of Bell 1682 4630 City of Bell Gardens 2109 4897 City of Bellflower 2505 3222 City of Beverly Hills 719 2083 City of Bradbury 16 1497 City of Burbank 1709 1595 City of Calabasas 290 1192 City of Carson 1931 2058 City of Cerritos 608 1214 City of Claremont 415 1137 City of Commerce* 607 4645 City of Compton 4234 4238 City of Covina 1482 3023 City of Cudahy 1153 4736 City of Culver City 404 1013 City of Diamond Bar 585 1017 City of Downey 4356 3812 City of Duarte 603 2739 City of El Monte 4607 3929 City of El Segundo 136 810 City of Gardena 1301 2122 City of Glendale 4093 1982 City of Glendora 1298 2460 City of Hawaiian Gardens 545 3714 City of Hawthorne 2029 2285 City of Hermosa Beach 234 1190 City of Hidden Hills 11 582 City of Huntington Park 3068 5158 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 3050 2685 City of Irwindale 73 5003 City of La Canada Flintridge 186 899 City of La Habra Heights 46 843 City of La Mirada 889 1792 City of La Puente 1622 3986 City of La Verne 522 1568 City of Lakewood 1379 1716 City of Lancaster* 3771 2334 City of Lawndale 671 1996 City of Lomita 249 1201 City of Lynwood* 3493 4848 City of Malibu 105 810 City of Manhattan Beach 380 1056 City of Maywood 1517 5408 City of Monrovia 799 2059 City of Montebello 2437 3786 City of Monterey Park 1015 1630 City of Norwalk 3489 3242 City of Palmdale 4527 2848 City of Palos Verdes Estates 104 769 City of Paramount 2514 4487 City of Pico Rivera 2575 4006 City of Pomona 5822 3734 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 320 749 City of Redondo Beach 603 878 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 44 542 City of Rosemead 867 1566 City of San Dimas* 566 1640 City of San Fernando 1030 4185 City of San Gabriel 670 1636 City of San Marino 96 723 City of Santa Clarita 3824 1735 City of Santa Fe Springs 604 3289 City of Santa Monica 949 1027 City of Sierra Madre 83 755 City of Signal Hill 289 2450 City of South El Monte 840 4022 City of South Gate 4702 4790 City of South Pasadena 302 1159 City of Temple City 550 1509 City of Torrance 1514 1014 City of Vernon 12 5742 City of Walnut 295 966 City of West Covina 3048 2816 City of West Hollywood 604 1635 City of Westlake Village 37 443 City of Whittier 2413 2760 Los Angeles 115458 2855 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 280 3414 Los Angeles – Alsace 391 3142 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 78 3118 Los Angeles – Arleta 1553 4518 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 245 1671 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 643 2066 Los Angeles – Bel Air 100 1186 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 138 1102 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 177 1344 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4490 5168 Los Angeles – Brentwood 315 1018 Los Angeles – Brookside 4 688 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 137 1924 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2053 3144 Los Angeles – Carthay 232 1615 Los Angeles – Central 2255 5783 Los Angeles – Century City 125 977 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1546 4579 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 723 1951 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 86 938 Los Angeles – Chinatown 128 1596 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 319 2192 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 403 2660 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 318 2300 Los Angeles – Crestview 201 1768 Los Angeles – Del Rey 375 1253 Los Angeles – Downtown* 861 3130 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 696 1758 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 656 2240 Los Angeles – Echo Park 267 1873 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1338 3200 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 106 1856 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 280 2753 Los Angeles – Encino 684 1514 Los Angeles – Exposition 80 2405 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1407 3132 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 39 1083 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 324 3715 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2430 5122 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 739 2338 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 260 2415 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1306 2244 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 974 4529 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 251 1473 Los Angeles – Harbor City 520 1789 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1053 2415 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 27 1121 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 579 3210 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1703 4489 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1185 2449 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 463 3338 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1295 1897 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 319 1084 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 832 2915 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 266 3295 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1219 2358 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 87 1908 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1123 2661 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 584 4447 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 330 2166 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1139 3494 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 401 4997 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 530 1870 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 96 3064 Los Angeles – Longwood 122 2835 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 222 1027 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 199 2331 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 28 896 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 343 808 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 39 894 Los Angeles – Melrose 2030 2613 Los Angeles – Mid-city 287 1910 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 198 1101 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 873 3619 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 581 2406 Los Angeles – North Hills 1951 3168 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 4226 2791 Los Angeles – Northridge 1535 2199 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 137 643 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3704 4812 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 32 832 Los Angeles – Palms 577 1315 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3174 4218 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 116 854 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1854 4431 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 29 907 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 144 1315 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 414 1163 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 91 1387 Los Angeles – Regent Square 31 1115 Los Angeles – Reseda 2372 3096 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 121 2610 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 44 1041 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 2011 2577 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 71 1598 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1180 1352 Los Angeles – Silverlake 661 1499 Los Angeles – South Carthay 129 1218 Los Angeles – South Park 2124 5595 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 152 3316 Los Angeles – Studio City 272 1212 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1790 3411 Los Angeles – Sunland 498 2440 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3557 4317 Los Angeles – Tarzana 744 2410 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1277 3234 Los Angeles – Thai Town 185 1886 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 113 1298 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 24 1838 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 23 1238 Los Angeles – Tujunga 566 2035 Los Angeles – University Hills 59 1721 Los Angeles – University Park 1187 4323 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 723 2409 Los Angeles – Valley Village 576 2330 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 3258 3496 Los Angeles – Venice 307 906 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 740 4302 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 356 4649 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1990 4832 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3162 6081 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 221 2631 Los Angeles – View Heights 47 1272 Los Angeles – Watts 2035 4769 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 129 2625 Los Angeles – West Adams 936 3388 Los Angeles – West Hills 590 1455 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 528 1403 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2452 4571 Los Angeles – Westchester 448 868 Los Angeles – Westlake 2465 4153 Los Angeles – Westwood 427 789 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2505 6933 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1861 3295 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1164 2320 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1362 2630 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 1023 1503 Unincorporated – Acton 77 966 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 30 722 Unincorporated – Altadena 754 1729 Unincorporated – Anaverde 19 1260 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 95 1190 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1597 3763 Unincorporated – Athens Village 249 5085 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 307 4531 Unincorporated – Azusa 544 3416 Unincorporated – Bassett 682 4603 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 10 932 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 157 2032 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2118 7789 Unincorporated – Cerritos 22 3748 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 24 3419 Unincorporated – Covina 470 2794 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 328 2495 Unincorporated – Del Aire 77 1753 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 19 787 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 52 2086 Unincorporated – Duarte 163 3681 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 105 1984 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6648 5307 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 86 1343 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 702 4586 Unincorporated – East Whittier 99 1866 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 158 1797 Unincorporated – El Monte 7 4828 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3613 5584 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 13 1970 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1110 1985 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 62 2466 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 8 729 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 40 2833 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 215 1086 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 6 888 Unincorporated – La Rambla 81 3904 Unincorporated – La Verne* 35 1716 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 103 1457 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 4 599 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 261 2009 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 25 1522 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 723 3207 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 22 1256 Unincorporated – Littlerock 87 2164 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 19 1465 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 101 2830 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 78 829 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 85 2190 Unincorporated – Newhall 14 6364 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 19 1586 Unincorporated – North Whittier 227 2715 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 373 1552 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 36 5816 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 190 1472 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 74 2781 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 14 1504 Unincorporated – Rosewood 35 2722 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 34 2850 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 111 3303 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 733 1437 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 790 3907 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 11 541 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 27 10112 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 130 698 Unincorporated – Saugus 28 18065 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 10 2809 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 98 5460 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 185 2091 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1965 3318 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 14 1793 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 184 878 Unincorporated – Sun Village 174 2883 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 55 4244 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 13 784 Unincorporated – Val Verde 88 2659 Unincorporated – Valencia 50 1628 Unincorporated – Valinda 802 3432 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 151 1298 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 743 4603 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 456 2065 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 45 4727 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 410 4169 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1039 3859 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 8 615 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 50 1358 Unincorporated – Whittier 71 1876 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1526 4371 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 133 2207 – Under Investigation 4352

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 22 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

