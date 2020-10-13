Socialize

October 13, 2020 COVID Report: 18 New Deaths, 790 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 18 new deaths and 790 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 283,750 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,790 deaths. Today’s number of new cases and deaths reflect a reporting lag over the holiday.

 

There are 692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. 

 

Through the pandemic, Public Health has tracked the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. There have been a total 99 deaths and 16,080 positive cases among healthcare workers and first responders in Los Angeles County.  The number of new weekly cases among healthcare workers has declined from 704 new cases reported for the week of July 4 to 368 new cases reported last week.

 

Two-thirds of cases among healthcare workers occurred among women (68%) and the majority of COVID-19 related deaths in healthcare workers/first responders have occurred among men (55%). Nurses continue to account for the majority of positive cases (36%) and deaths (43%) among healthcare workers. Half of the healthcare workers identified with COVID-19 are Latino/Latinx, origin (50%), and nearly half are between 30 and 40 years old (46%). Cases have been identified among 29 different occupational settings and skilled nursing/long-term care facilities continue to have the highest proportion of cases (33%).

  

“We send our deepest sympathies to the friends and families across L.A. County who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I would like to thank the businesses that continue to do their part to minimize COVID-19 spread by adhering to the Health Officer Order protocols.  Recent inspections at newly opened sectors, including nail salons, beauty salons, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms found the majority of businesses were in compliance with the safety directives.”

  

Testing results are available for more than 2,838,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.  

 

If you have symptoms or think you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 or if you were in a crowd or gathering where people were close together and not wearing face coverings and/or keeping their distance you should get tested.

 

Testing does not protect you from either infecting others or becoming infected yourself. Please remember testing is not a replacement for infection control practices. A negative test result only means you were negative at the moment your specimen was taken. A person who has recently tested negative for the virus could test positive within hours of testing and have the ability to infect other people unknowingly.

 

For more information about getting tested, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or call the County’s 2-1-1 information line.

 

Of the 18 new deaths reported today, 11 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.  Fifteen people who died had underlying health conditions including 10 people over the age of 80, four people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,397 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  Upon further investigation, 22 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

283750

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

268667

 

— Long Beach

12431

 

— Pasadena

2652

 

Deaths

6790

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6411

 

— Long Beach

250

 

— Pasadena

129

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

4567

 

– 5 to 11

9870

 

– 12 to 17

12221

 

– 18 to 29

66753

 

– 30 to 49

91901

 

– 50 to 64

51775

 

– 65 to 79

20505

 

–  over 80

9444

 

–  Under Investigation

1631

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

135575

 

–  Male

129975

 

–  Other

144

 

–  Under Investigation

2973

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

252

 

–  Asian

8459

 

–  Black

8160

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

101903

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

786

 

–  White

22132

 

–  Other

27847

 

–  Under Investigation

99128

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

22896

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

12

 

–  Asian

925

 

–  Black

619

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3288

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

 

–  White

1491

 

–  Other

42

 

–  Under Investigation

14

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

197

943

City of Alhambra

1351

1558

City of Arcadia

549

951

City of Artesia

391

2328

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1630

3257

City of Baldwin Park

3190

4155

City of Bell

1682

4630

City of Bell Gardens

2109

4897

City of Bellflower

2505

3222

City of Beverly Hills

719

2083

City of Bradbury

16

1497

City of Burbank

1709

1595

City of Calabasas

290

1192

City of Carson

1931

2058

City of Cerritos

608

1214

City of Claremont

415

1137

City of Commerce*

607

4645

City of Compton

4234

4238

City of Covina

1482

3023

City of Cudahy

1153

4736

City of Culver City

404

1013

City of Diamond Bar

585

1017

City of Downey

4356

3812

City of Duarte

603

2739

City of El Monte

4607

3929

City of El Segundo

136

810

City of Gardena

1301

2122

City of Glendale

4093

1982

City of Glendora

1298

2460

City of Hawaiian Gardens

545

3714

City of Hawthorne

2029

2285

City of Hermosa Beach

234

1190

City of Hidden Hills

11

582

City of Huntington Park

3068

5158

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

3050

2685

City of Irwindale

73

5003

City of La Canada Flintridge

186

899

City of La Habra Heights

46

843

City of La Mirada

889

1792

City of La Puente

1622

3986

City of La Verne

522

1568

City of Lakewood

1379

1716

City of Lancaster*

3771

2334

City of Lawndale

671

1996

City of Lomita

249

1201

City of Lynwood*

3493

4848

City of Malibu

105

810

City of Manhattan Beach

380

1056

City of Maywood

1517

5408

City of Monrovia

799

2059

City of Montebello

2437

3786

City of Monterey Park

1015

1630

City of Norwalk

3489

3242

City of Palmdale

4527

2848

City of Palos Verdes Estates

104

769

City of Paramount

2514

4487

City of Pico Rivera

2575

4006

City of Pomona

5822

3734

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

320

749

City of Redondo Beach

603

878

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

44

542

City of Rosemead

867

1566

City of San Dimas*

566

1640

City of San Fernando

1030

4185

City of San Gabriel

670

1636

City of San Marino

96

723

City of Santa Clarita

3824

1735

City of Santa Fe Springs

604

3289

City of Santa Monica

949

1027

City of Sierra Madre

83

755

City of Signal Hill

289

2450

City of South El Monte

840

4022

City of South Gate

4702

4790

City of South Pasadena

302

1159

City of Temple City

550

1509

City of Torrance

1514

1014

City of Vernon

12

5742

City of Walnut

295

966

City of West Covina

3048

2816

City of West Hollywood

604

1635

City of Westlake Village

37

443

City of Whittier

2413

2760

Los Angeles

115458

2855

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

280

3414

Los Angeles – Alsace

391

3142

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

78

3118

Los Angeles – Arleta

1553

4518

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

245

1671

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

643

2066

Los Angeles – Bel Air

100

1186

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

138

1102

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

177

1344

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4490

5168

Los Angeles – Brentwood

315

1018

Los Angeles – Brookside

4

688

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

137

1924

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2053

3144

Los Angeles – Carthay

232

1615

Los Angeles – Central

2255

5783

Los Angeles – Century City

125

977

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1546

4579

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

723

1951

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

86

938

Los Angeles – Chinatown

128

1596

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

319

2192

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

403

2660

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

318

2300

Los Angeles – Crestview

201

1768

Los Angeles – Del Rey

375

1253

Los Angeles – Downtown*

861

3130

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

696

1758

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

656

2240

Los Angeles – Echo Park

267

1873

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1338

3200

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

106

1856

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

280

2753

Los Angeles – Encino

684

1514

Los Angeles – Exposition

80

2405

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1407

3132

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

39

1083

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

324

3715

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2430

5122

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

739

2338

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

260

2415

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1306

2244

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

974

4529

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

251

1473

Los Angeles – Harbor City

520

1789

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1053

2415

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

27

1121

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

579

3210

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1703

4489

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1185

2449

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

463

3338

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1295

1897

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

319

1084

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

832

2915

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

266

3295

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1219

2358

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

87

1908

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1123

2661

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

584

4447

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

330

2166

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1139

3494

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

401

4997

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

530

1870

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

96

3064

Los Angeles – Longwood

122

2835

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

222

1027

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

199

2331

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

28

896

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

343

808

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

39

894

Los Angeles – Melrose

2030

2613

Los Angeles – Mid-city

287

1910

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

198

1101

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

873

3619

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

581

2406

Los Angeles – North Hills

1951

3168

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

4226

2791

Los Angeles – Northridge

1535

2199

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

137

643

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3704

4812

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

32

832

Los Angeles – Palms

577

1315

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3174

4218

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

116

854

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1854

4431

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

29

907

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

144

1315

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

414

1163

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

91

1387

Los Angeles – Regent Square

31

1115

Los Angeles – Reseda

2372

3096

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

121

2610

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

44

1041

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

2011

2577

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

71

1598

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1180

1352

Los Angeles – Silverlake

661

1499

Los Angeles – South Carthay

129

1218

Los Angeles – South Park

2124

5595

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

152

3316

Los Angeles – Studio City

272

1212

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1790

3411

Los Angeles – Sunland

498

2440

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3557

4317

Los Angeles – Tarzana

744

2410

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1277

3234

Los Angeles – Thai Town

185

1886

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

113

1298

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

24

1838

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

23

1238

Los Angeles – Tujunga

566

2035

Los Angeles – University Hills

59

1721

Los Angeles – University Park

1187

4323

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

723

2409

Los Angeles – Valley Village

576

2330

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

3258

3496

Los Angeles – Venice

307

906

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

740

4302

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

356

4649

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1990

4832

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3162

6081

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

221

2631

Los Angeles – View Heights

47

1272

Los Angeles – Watts

2035

4769

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

129

2625

Los Angeles – West Adams

936

3388

Los Angeles – West Hills

590

1455

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

528

1403

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2452

4571

Los Angeles – Westchester

448

868

Los Angeles – Westlake

2465

4153

Los Angeles – Westwood

427

789

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2505

6933

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1861

3295

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1164

2320

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1362

2630

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

1023

1503

Unincorporated – Acton

77

966

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

30

722

Unincorporated – Altadena

754

1729

Unincorporated – Anaverde

19

1260

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

95

1190

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1597

3763

Unincorporated – Athens Village

249

5085

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

307

4531

Unincorporated – Azusa

544

3416

Unincorporated – Bassett

682

4603

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

10

932

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

157

2032

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2118

7789

Unincorporated – Cerritos

22

3748

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

24

3419

Unincorporated – Covina

470

2794

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

328

2495

Unincorporated – Del Aire

77

1753

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

19

787

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

52

2086

Unincorporated – Duarte

163

3681

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

105

1984

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6648

5307

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

86

1343

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

702

4586

Unincorporated – East Whittier

99

1866

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

158

1797

Unincorporated – El Monte

7

4828

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3613

5584

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

13

1970

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1110

1985

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

62

2466

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

40

2833

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

215

1086

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

6

888

Unincorporated – La Rambla

81

3904

Unincorporated – La Verne*

35

1716

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

103

1457

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

4

599

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

261

2009

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

25

1522

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

723

3207

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

22

1256

Unincorporated – Littlerock

87

2164

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

19

1465

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

101

2830

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

78

829

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

85

2190

Unincorporated – Newhall

14

6364

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

19

1586

Unincorporated – North Whittier

227

2715

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

373

1552

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

36

5816

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

190

1472

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

74

2781

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

14

1504

Unincorporated – Rosewood

35

2722

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

34

2850

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

111

3303

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

733

1437

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

790

3907

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

11

541

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

27

10112

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

130

698

Unincorporated – Saugus

28

18065

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

10

2809

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

98

5460

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

185

2091

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1965

3318

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

14

1793

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

184

878

Unincorporated – Sun Village

174

2883

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

55

4244

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

13

784

Unincorporated – Val Verde

88

2659

Unincorporated – Valencia

50

1628

Unincorporated – Valinda

802

3432

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

151

1298

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

743

4603

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

456

2065

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

45

4727

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

410

4169

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1039

3859

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

8

615

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

50

1358

Unincorporated – Whittier

71

1876

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1526

4371

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

133

2207

–  Under Investigation

4352

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 22 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the                                                          proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

