OC Fair Food Drive Fun Runs Through October 25

COSTA MESA (Oct. 13, 2020) – The drive-up OC Fair food fun is entering its final two weeks with a fresh lineup of vendors. Now’s the time to make plans to get those funnel cakes, turkey legs and deep-fried treats on a stick!

The OC Fair Food Drive-Thru will take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 25 at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. There is no parking and no entrance fee. Guests enter the fairgrounds at Gate 1 off of Fair Drive, drive up and order from the vendors; some take credit cards only.

This is the only official fair food event presented by the OC Fair.

Concessionaires are Dole Whip, Funnel Cake, Roasted Corn, Fried A Fair, Who Fried the Cheese, Australian Battered Potatoes, Chicken Charlie’s, Kettle Corn, Mom’s Bakeshoppe, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Olde Tyme Ice Cream, Juicy’s and JP’s Old West Cinnamon Rolls.

The OC Fair Food Drive-Thru is open for those heading to the Urban Legends Halloween Haunt and the Autosonic Concerts live drive-in shows this weekend featuring Sweet and Tender Hooligans on Friday, Queen Nation on Saturday and Jefferson Starship on Sunday. Make sure to grab your OC Fair Food before the show!

Weekly maps and menus are available here: ocfair.com/drivethru.