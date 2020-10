October 12, 2020 COVID Report: Public Health Reports 2 New Deaths, 881 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 2 new deaths and 881 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. The low number of new deaths and new cases reported today reflect a reporting lag from over the weekend. COVID-19 continues to spread and remains easily spread among people who are in close contact with an infected person. If you were in a crowd with non-household members, especially if people weren’t wearing face coverings and were shouting, chanting, and/or singing, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an infected person was also there. People can pass the virus to others, even before they know they have it. It is very important that you stay away from other people, especially those at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, and monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 full days. This is essential to prevent you from unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to other people. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are strongly encouraged in settings where people might raise their voices, such as shouting, chanting, or singing. When someone raises their voice, their respiratory droplets, which carry the virus, spread farther. Public Health encourages you to get tested if you have been in a crowd or gathering where people were close together and not wearing face coverings and/or not keeping their distance. By finding out if you are positive, even if you have no symptoms yet, you can quickly take steps to prevent your family, friends or coworkers from becoming infected by you and get the medical care you need. To date, Public Health has identified 282,982 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,773 deaths. Upon further investigation, 34 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. “We wish healing and peace to the families and friends that are grieving the loss of their loved one to COVD-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day to honor the history, cultures, and contributions of American Indians and Alaska Natives. COVID-19 has amplified a history of unequal access to health care and healthy environments, which has led to a history of disproportionality in health outcomes. Currently, American Indian and Alaska Native people face a disproportionate case rate of 1117 cases per 100,000 people. As we observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we ask everyone to be caring neighbors and limit COVID-19 spread by practicing physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands frequently.” Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,378 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Of the two new deaths reported today, one person that passed away was between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Both people who died had underlying health conditions. There are 693 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 26% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 2,826,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Data Dashboard, Recovery Metrics, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. Please see additional information below: Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 282982 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 267940 — Long Beach 12390 — Pasadena 2652 Deaths 6773 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6394 — Long Beach 250 — Pasadena 129 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4558 – 5 to 11 9831 – 12 to 17 12180 – 18 to 29 66575 – 30 to 49 91678 – 50 to 64 51614 – 65 to 79 20459 – over 80 9423 – Under Investigation 1622 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 135231 – Male 129607 – Other 144 – Under Investigation 2958 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 252 – Asian 8449 – Black 8151 – Hispanic/Latino 101814 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 784 – White 22079 – Other 27830 – Under Investigation 98581 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 22879 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 12 – Asian 924 – Black 620 – Hispanic/Latino 3279 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1483 – Other 40 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 195 934 City of Alhambra 1349 1556 City of Arcadia 549 951 City of Artesia 390 2322 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1628 3253 City of Baldwin Park 3179 4141 City of Bell 1680 4624 City of Bell Gardens 2106 4890 City of Bellflower 2501 3217 City of Beverly Hills 717 2077 City of Bradbury 16 1497 City of Burbank 1708 1594 City of Calabasas 289 1188 City of Carson 1930 2057 City of Cerritos 606 1210 City of Claremont 410 1124 City of Commerce* 606 4637 City of Compton 4223 4227 City of Covina 1481 3020 City of Cudahy 1151 4727 City of Culver City 403 1011 City of Diamond Bar 581 1010 City of Downey 4345 3803 City of Duarte 600 2725 City of El Monte 4590 3914 City of El Segundo 136 810 City of Gardena 1301 2122 City of Glendale 4079 1975 City of Glendora 1297 2458 City of Hawaiian Gardens 545 3714 City of Hawthorne 2023 2278 City of Hermosa Beach 233 1185 City of Hidden Hills 11 582 City of Huntington Park 3064 5151 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 3043 2679 City of Irwindale 73 5003 City of La Canada Flintridge 186 899 City of La Habra Heights 46 843 City of La Mirada 882 1778 City of La Puente 1618 3976 City of La Verne 519 1559 City of Lakewood 1376 1712 City of Lancaster* 3754 2323 City of Lawndale 666 1981 City of Lomita 249 1201 City of Lynwood* 3482 4833 City of Malibu 105 810 City of Manhattan Beach 379 1053 City of Maywood 1510 5383 City of Monrovia 795 2049 City of Montebello 2430 3775 City of Monterey Park 1012 1625 City of Norwalk 3471 3225 City of Palmdale 4501 2831 City of Palos Verdes Estates 104 769 City of Paramount 2511 4482 City of Pico Rivera 2569 3996 City of Pomona 5803 3722 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 319 746 City of Redondo Beach 601 875 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 44 542 City of Rosemead 861 1556 City of San Dimas* 566 1640 City of San Fernando 1030 4185 City of San Gabriel 669 1634 City of San Marino 96 723 City of Santa Clarita 3802 1725 City of Santa Fe Springs 603 3284 City of Santa Monica 948 1025 City of Sierra Madre 83 755 City of Signal Hill 289 2450 City of South El Monte 839 4017 City of South Gate 4689 4777 City of South Pasadena 299 1148 City of Temple City 549 1506 City of Torrance 1513 1014 City of Vernon 12 5742 City of Walnut 295 966 City of West Covina 3037 2806 City of West Hollywood 604 1635 City of Westlake Village 37 443 City of Whittier 2408 2754 Los Angeles 115242 2849 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 279 3402 Los Angeles – Alsace 389 3126 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 78 3118 Los Angeles – Arleta 1551 4513 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 245 1671 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 642 2063 Los Angeles – Bel Air 100 1186 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 136 1086 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 176 1336 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4475 5151 Los Angeles – Brentwood 314 1014 Los Angeles – Brookside 4 688 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 137 1924 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2047 3135 Los Angeles – Carthay 231 1608 Los Angeles – Central 2253 5778 Los Angeles – Century City 125 977 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1540 4561 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 720 1943 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 86 938 Los Angeles – Chinatown 128 1596 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 319 2192 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 403 2660 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 318 2300 Los Angeles – Crestview 201 1768 Los Angeles – Del Rey 372 1243 Los Angeles – Downtown* 861 3130 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 696 1758 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 654 2233 Los Angeles – Echo Park 267 1873 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1337 3198 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 105 1838 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 280 2753 Los Angeles – Encino 679 1503 Los Angeles – Exposition 81 2435 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1402 3121 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 39 1083 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 323 3704 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2430 5122 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 737 2332 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 260 2415 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1303 2239 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 971 4515 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 252 1479 Los Angeles – Harbor City 519 1785 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1053 2415 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 27 1121 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 578 3205 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1695 4468 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1182 2443 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 463 3338 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1292 1893 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 318 1080 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 828 2901 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 265 3283 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1218 2356 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 87 1908 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1119 2651 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 584 4447 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 330 2166 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1139 3494 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 401 4997 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 527 1859 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 96 3064 Los Angeles – Longwood 122 2835 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 222 1027 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 199 2331 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 27 864 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 343 808 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 39 894 Los Angeles – Melrose 2028 2610 Los Angeles – Mid-city 287 1910 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 198 1101 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 870 3606 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 581 2406 Los Angeles – North Hills 1948 3164 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 4218 2786 Los Angeles – Northridge 1532 2195 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 137 643 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3701 4808 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 32 832 Los Angeles – Palms 576 1313 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3172 4215 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 116 854 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1851 4424 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 29 907 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 144 1315 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 412 1158 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 91 1387 Los Angeles – Regent Square 31 1115 Los Angeles – Reseda 2366 3088 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 121 2610 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 44 1041 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 2007 2572 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 71 1598 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1177 1349 Los Angeles – Silverlake 661 1499 Los Angeles – South Carthay 129 1218 Los Angeles – South Park 2122 5590 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 152 3316 Los Angeles – Studio City 271 1208 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1787 3405 Los Angeles – Sunland 497 2435 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3550 4308 Los Angeles – Tarzana 742 2403 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1277 3234 Los Angeles – Thai Town 185 1886 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 113 1298 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 24 1838 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 23 1238 Los Angeles – Tujunga 564 2028 Los Angeles – University Hills 59 1721 Los Angeles – University Park 1187 4323 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 723 2409 Los Angeles – Valley Village 572 2314 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 3252 3489 Los Angeles – Venice 307 906 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 740 4302 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 354 4623 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1987 4824 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3163 6083 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 221 2631 Los Angeles – View Heights 47 1272 Los Angeles – Watts 2034 4766 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 129 2625 Los Angeles – West Adams 935 3384 Los Angeles – West Hills 587 1448 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 526 1398 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2446 4560 Los Angeles – Westchester 446 864 Los Angeles – Westlake 2460 4145 Los Angeles – Westwood 426 787 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2501 6922 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1854 3282 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1160 2312 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1354 2615 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 1020 1499 Unincorporated – Acton 77 966 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 29 697 Unincorporated – Altadena 752 1724 Unincorporated – Anaverde 19 1260 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 95 1190 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1590 3746 Unincorporated – Athens Village 248 5064 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 306 4517 Unincorporated – Azusa 544 3416 Unincorporated – Bassett 682 4603 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 10 932 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 157 2032 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2113 7771 Unincorporated – Cerritos 22 3748 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 24 3419 Unincorporated – Covina 470 2794 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 328 2495 Unincorporated – Del Aire 77 1753 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 19 787 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 52 2086 Unincorporated – Duarte 162 3659 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 105 1984 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6625 5289 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 85 1328 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 698 4560 Unincorporated – East Whittier 98 1847 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 157 1786 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3605 5571 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 13 1970 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1106 1978 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 62 2466 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 8 729 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 40 2833 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 215 1086 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 6 888 Unincorporated – La Rambla 81 3904 Unincorporated – La Verne* 35 1716 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 103 1457 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 4 599 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 259 1993 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 25 1522 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 719 3190 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 22 1256 Unincorporated – Littlerock 87 2164 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 19 1465 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 99 2774 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 78 829 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 85 2190 Unincorporated – Newhall 14 6364 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 19 1586 Unincorporated – North Whittier 224 2679 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 371 1544 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 36 5816 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 190 1472 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 74 2781 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 14 1504 Unincorporated – Rosewood 35 2722 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 34 2850 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 111 3303 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 729 1429 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 786 3887 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 11 541 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 27 10112 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 129 693 Unincorporated – Saugus 28 18065 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 9 2528 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 98 5460 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 183 2068 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1951 3294 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 14 1793 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 183 873 Unincorporated – Sun Village 174 2883 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 55 4244 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 13 784 Unincorporated – Val Verde 88 2659 Unincorporated – Valencia 50 1628 Unincorporated – Valinda 801 3427 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 152 1306 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 739 4578 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 456 2065 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 45 4727 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 409 4159 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1033 3837 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 8 615 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 49 1330 Unincorporated – Whittier 71 1876 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1523 4362 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 132 2190 – Under Investigation 4298 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 34 cases and previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. *Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes. Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1