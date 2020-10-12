Asian Flavors: Chinese Style Bao Buns with Pickled Red Onions

(Family Features) Whether this back-to-school season calls for at-home learning or heading back to the classroom, busy evenings are likely a constant for many families. One way to relieve stress and hit reset on hectic times is by enjoying a meal around the table with loved ones.

For an ethnic twist on mealtime, try these Chinese Style Bao Buns with Pickled Red Onions to add Far East flavor to the menu. One key ingredient: onions, which at just 45 calories per serving boost the flavor of the dish as a source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium and other key nutrients such as folate, calcium and iron.

Also known as nature’s ninja due to their many “skills,” onions can add abundant flavor to many dishes. They are also rich in heart-healthy nutrients and have been shown to help prevent some cancers.

Find more back-to-school meal ideas at onions-usa.org.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Chinese Style Bao Buns with Pickled Red Onions

Recipe courtesy of Aran Essig on behalf of the National Onion Association

Pickled Red Onions:

1 medium red onion

2/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/4 cup red wine

2 cloves

Beef Bao Buns:

1 pound boneless beef ribs

1 tablespoon five-spice powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 1/2 cups beef stock

1 cup hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

12 bao buns (available in most Asian markets in freezer section)

3 green onions, cut on bias

To make pickled red onions: Slice onion in half then slice 1/4 inch. In saucepot, combine vinegar, sugar, salt, wine and cloves. Place onions in liquid. Simmer 3-4 minutes, swirling pan to ensure onions are exposed to hot mixture. Remove from heat and steep 15 minutes. Place in clean container in refrigerator at least 2 hours. Onions should be submerged in liquid. To make beef bao buns: Heat oven to 350 F. Rub beef with five-spice powder, salt and pepper. Heat saute pan and sear beef on all sides. Remove and place in baking dish. Add garlic to pan and saute briefly. Deglaze pan with beef stock and bring to simmer, scraping up caramelized bits stuck to bottom of pan. Add hoisin sauce and ginger to simmering stock. Pour stock over beef. Cover baking dish with parchment and aluminum foil and bake 2 hours, or until beef can be pulled apart with fork. Remove beef from stock and allow to cool slightly before shredding with fork. Place remaining stock in saucepan over medium heat. Reduce by half, or until thickened so it can coat back of spoon. Toss shredded beef with sauce. Place beef between bao buns and garnish with pickled red onions and green onions. Serve while warm.

See our archived print newspapers click here

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments