West Nile virus Activity Continues into Late Fall

LOS ANGELES (October 9, 2020) – The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 26 additional mosquito samples positive for West Nile virus (WNV) this week. This brings the total number of samples positive for the virus within the district’s service area to 264 samples this year. The mosquito samples all stem from areas previously identified as positive for West Nile virus.

WNV POSITIVE MOSQUITO SAMPLES

City/Date First Detected/Positive Samples



Artesia 8/12/2020 3

Arleta 8/06/2020 4

Bell 8/11/2020 4

Bell Gardens 7/14/2020 4

Bellflower 7/14/2020 7

Burbank 7/14/2020 5

Canoga Park 7/22/2020 6

Carson 9/16/2020 1

Cerritos 8/12/2020 3

Commerce 7/30/2020 3

Diamond Bar 9/4/2020 1

Downey 7/14/2020 8

East Los Angeles 7/30/2020 4

Encino 7/15/2020 14

Gardena 9/16/2020 1

Glendale 8/25/2020 2

Granada Hills 8/13/2020 2

Florence-Firestone 8/14/2020 2

Hacienda Heights 5/20/2020 3

Hawaiian Gardens 9/3/2020 1

Hollywood Hills 9/10/2020 2

Huntington Park 8/25/2020 2

La Habra Heights 8/21/2020 2

La Mirada 7/15/2020 4

Lakewood 7/23/2020 6

Long Beach 8/06/2020 2

Los Feliz 7/29/2020 2

Lynwood 8/11/2020 3

Maywood 8/25/2020 2

Montebello 7/29/2020 8

Northridge 7/21/2020 6

Norwalk 8/26/2020 4

North Hills 7/15/2020 4

North Hollywood 6/18/2020 14

Pacoima 9/4/2020 1

Pico Rivera 6/15/2020 12

Panorama City 7/15/2020 6

Paramount 9/9/2020 1

Porter Ranch 7/21/2020 3

Rowland Heights 7/10/2020 1

Santa Fe Springs 7/15/2020 6

Sherman Oaks 6/11/2020 8

Signal Hill 7/09/2020 5

South Gate 7/28/2020 2

Studio City 6/18/2020 10

Sunland 7/24/2020 1

Sylmar 8/21/2020 2

Tarzana 7/21/2020 5

Toluca Lake 6/18/2020 10

Valley Glen 6/18/2020 5

Valley Village 6/18/2020 13

Van Nuys 7/02/2020 12

West Hills 8/05/2020 3

Whittier 7/15/2020 7

Wilmington 8/05/2020 1

Winnetka 7/07/2020 7

Woodland Hills 6/17/2020 3

*Additional Detections are Italicized*

West Nile virus is endemic in Los Angeles County, and warm temperatures can increase virus activity and mosquito populations. As of October 2nd, 93 WNV human cases have been reported in California this year, 27 of which were identified by LADPH. Visit CalSurv Maps for a comprehensive look at this year’s West Nile virus activity throughout Los Angeles County and Southern California.

“The warm fall temperatures help West Nile virus and mosquito season continue later into the year,” said Anais Medina Diaz, public information officer for GLACVCD. “Residents need to continue practicing mosquito control in their homes by eliminating standing water and wearing insect repellent to protect themselves.”

Follow the tips below to prevent mosquito bites:

Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin before going outdoors and reapply as recommended on the label.

Wear insect repellent containing CDC and EPA approved active ingredients: DEET®, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Close or repair all unscreened doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home.

Follow the tips below to reduce mosquito populations on your property:

Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs, or anything that holds water for more than a week.

Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and other small containers weekly.

Request mosquitofish from your local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds.

Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.

For more information on how to prevent mosquito breeding on your property, join the District’s Mosquito Watch program, a neighborhood watch program designed to empower residents and provide the tools needed to protect our communities from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases. For additional resources, visit: www.tiptosstakeaction.org. Residents can also contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at www.glacvcd.org for additional mosquito-related questions. Follow @GLAmosquito on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

