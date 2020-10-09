Oct. 9, 2020 COVID Report: 13 New Deaths and 1,256 New Cases in Los Angeles County

One Additional Case of MIS-C in a Child Confirmed
Public Health Reminds Residents to Avoid Crowded Places
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,256 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 279,909 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,741 deaths.
Public Health has confirmed one additional case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This brings the total cases of MIS-C in L.A. County to 41 children. All 41 children with MIS-C in L.A. County were hospitalized and 46% of the children were treated in the ICU. Of the children with MIS-C, 27% were under the age of 5 years old, 39% were between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and 34% were between the ages of 12 and 20 years old. Latino/Latinx children account for 70% of the reported cases. There are no reported MIS-C deaths in L.A. County children.
There are 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. While slightly increasing from the low of 673 this week, the number of daily hospitalizations has remained under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.
Public Health urges residents to adhere to public health protocols and directives to prevent increases of COVID-19 infections. As a reminder, gathering with people outside your household puts you and those around you at greater risk. If you are celebrating this weekend, please remember to avoid crowded places and close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and maintain six feet distance between yourself and people not in your household. Gatherings, events or parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors except those expressly allowed in the L.A. County Order. This includes in-person sport viewing and dinner parties as these events can become places where COVID-19 can spread easily. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.
We continue to see COVID-19 outbreaks in businesses and workplaces. In the last two weeks, 118 outbreak investigations were opened. Because of the possibility of asymptomatic and presymptomatic infection, it only takes one person to contract and become infectious with COVID-19 and unknowingly bring the virus home and expose their household and or go to work and expose their coworkers and start an outbreak.
Because there continues to be significant potential for transmission of COVID-19 at worksites, it remains important that businesses adhere to workplace protocols that require infection control, distancing, masking, and appropriate PPE that protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible.
Public Health’s compliance team continues to visit businesses across the County every day. Initial efforts are focused on educating business owners and workers about Health Officer Order requirements and how to stay safe but can result in citations for non-compliance where businesses are in violation of the Health Officer Order and protocols. As a result of inspections conducted since October 4, a total of 125 citations have been issued. In some cases, establishments were also closed because there were significant health and safety concerns or violations of the Health Officer Orders, including operating indoors in violation of the State and County Health Officer Orders.
To assist businesses follow the required protocols and maintain their operations with as much safety as possible for their staff, customers, and visitors, Public Health encourages L.A. County businesses to take advantage of the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certification Program. The program is a no-cost online course that trains businessowners and employees on what they need to do to ensure that their business practices are aligned and in compliance with infection control and physical distancing requirements. Once completed, business owners receive a certificate and window seal to display on their storefront. For more information on the program and to take the training course, visit: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
“To the many people across L.A. County who have lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19, we extend our deepest condolences,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we head into the holiday weekend, I encourage everyone to enjoy the time off as safe as possible. We ask that everyone adhere to the safety guidance and utilize the tools that prevent COVID-19 spread. Please remember to avoid crowds and the other activities that increase the likelihood of getting COVID-19 as we cheer for our teams.”
Of the 13 new deaths reported today, five people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Eleven people who died had underlying health conditions including four people over the age of 80, five people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.
Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,346 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 12 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Testing results are available for more than 2,779,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
Total Cases
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
279909
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
264988
— Long Beach
12281
— Pasadena
2640
Deaths
6741
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
6363
— Long Beach
249
— Pasadena
129
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
– 0 to 4
4487
– 5 to 11
9662
– 12 to 17
11987
– 18 to 29
65860
– 30 to 49
90690
– 50 to 64
51081
– 65 to 79
20261
– over 80
9366
– Under Investigation
1594
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
– Female
133708
– Male
128196
– Other
141
– Under Investigation
2943
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
– American Indian/Alaska Native
252
– Asian
8367
– Black
8082
– Hispanic/Latino
100693
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
777
– White
21804
– Other
27585
– Under Investigation
97428
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
– Hospitalized (Ever)
22715
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
– American Indian/Alaska Native
12
– Asian
922
– Black
618
– Hispanic/Latino
3264
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
20
– White
1471
– Other
39
– Under Investigation
17
CITY / COMMUNITY**
Cases
Case Rate
City of Agoura Hills
192
919
City of Alhambra
1335
1539
City of Arcadia
546
945
City of Artesia
389
2316
City of Avalon
5
129
City of Azusa
1612
3221
City of Baldwin Park
3143
4094
City of Bell
1665
4583
City of Bell Gardens
2078
4825
City of Bellflower
2484
3195
City of Beverly Hills
714
2068
City of Bradbury
14
1310
City of Burbank
1682
1569
City of Calabasas
284
1168
City of Carson
1909
2034
City of Cerritos
603
1204
City of Claremont
408
1118
City of Commerce*
603
4614
City of Compton
4188
4192
City of Covina
1469
2996
City of Cudahy
1142
4691
City of Culver City
402
1008
City of Diamond Bar
575
1000
City of Downey
4308
3770
City of Duarte
593
2693
City of El Monte
4552
3882
City of El Segundo
134
798
City of Gardena
1293
2109
City of Glendale
4027
1950
City of Glendora
1286
2437
City of Hawaiian Gardens
542
3693
City of Hawthorne
2010
2264
City of Hermosa Beach
230
1169
City of Hidden Hills
11
582
City of Huntington Park
3039
5109
City of Industry
36
8238
City of Inglewood
3003
2644
City of Irwindale
73
5003
City of La Canada Flintridge
185
894
City of La Habra Heights
46
843
City of La Mirada
880
1774
City of La Puente
1594
3917
City of La Verne
512
1538
City of Lakewood
1362
1695
City of Lancaster*
3709
2296
City of Lawndale
660
1963
City of Lomita
245
1182
City of Lynwood*
3454
4794
City of Malibu
104
802
City of Manhattan Beach
378
1050
City of Maywood
1493
5323
City of Monrovia
789
2034
City of Montebello
2406
3737
City of Monterey Park
1000
1606
City of Norwalk
3421
3179
City of Palmdale
4428
2785
City of Palos Verdes Estates
104
769
City of Paramount
2495
4454
City of Pico Rivera
2541
3953
City of Pomona
5737
3679
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
318
744
City of Redondo Beach
592
862
City of Rolling Hills
12
619
City of Rolling Hills Estates
44
542
City of Rosemead
855
1545
City of San Dimas*
555
1608
City of San Fernando
1010
4104
City of San Gabriel
669
1634
City of San Marino
93
700
City of Santa Clarita
3743
1698
City of Santa Fe Springs
592
3224
City of Santa Monica
933
1009
City of Sierra Madre
81
737
City of Signal Hill
287
2433
City of South El Monte
831
3979
City of South Gate
4634
4721
City of South Pasadena
296
1136
City of Temple City
547
1500
City of Torrance
1501
1006
City of Vernon
12
5742
City of Walnut
291
953
City of West Covina
3017
2787
City of West Hollywood
601
1626
City of Westlake Village
37
443
City of Whittier
2376
2718
Los Angeles
113913
2816
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
279
3402
Los Angeles – Alsace
385
3094
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
2
5000
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
77
3078
Los Angeles – Arleta
1524
4434
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
242
1650
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
638
2050
Los Angeles – Bel Air
99
1175
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
135
1078
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
172
1306
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
4430
5099
Los Angeles – Brentwood
309
998
Los Angeles – Brookside
4
688
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
136
1910
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
2007
3074
Los Angeles – Carthay
229
1594
Los Angeles – Central
2231
5722
Los Angeles – Century City
122
954
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
1533
4540
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
707
1908
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
84
916
Los Angeles – Chinatown
126
1571
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
314
2158
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
400
2640
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
313
2263
Los Angeles – Crestview
200
1759
Los Angeles – Del Rey
369
1233
Los Angeles – Downtown*
855
3108
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
696
1758
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
655
2236
Los Angeles – Echo Park
265
1859
Los Angeles – El Sereno
1314
3143
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
102
1786
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
277
2723
Los Angeles – Encino
659
1459
Los Angeles – Exposition
81
2435
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
1385
3083
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
39
1083
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
319
3658
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
2417
5094
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
731
2313
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
257
2388
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
1290
2217
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
964
4483
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
251
1473
Los Angeles – Harbor City
516
1775
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
1044
2394
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
26
1079
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
577
3199
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
1674
4413
Los Angeles – Highland Park
1165
2407
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
461
3324
Los Angeles – Hollywood
1277
1871
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
312
1060
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
825
2891
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
263
3258
Los Angeles – Koreatown
1209
2339
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
86
1886
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
1104
2616
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
578
4401
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
326
2140
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
1119
3433
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
401
4997
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
520
1835
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
96
3064
Los Angeles – Longwood
122
2835
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
220
1018
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
198
2320
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
27
864
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
341
803
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
39
894
Los Angeles – Melrose
2009
2586
Los Angeles – Mid-city
287
1910
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
190
|
1056
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
853
|
3536
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
576
|
2386
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
1926
|
3128
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
4154
|
2743
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1506
|
2158
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
136
|
639
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
3669
|
4766
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
32
|
832
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
569
|
1297
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
3122
|
4149
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
115
|
847
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
1845
|
4409
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
29
|
907
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
144
|
1315
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
408
|
1146
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
91
|
1387
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
30
|
1079
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
2322
|
3031
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
120
|
2588
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
44
|
1041
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1993
|
2554
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
67
|
1508
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
1161
|
1331
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
651
|
1477
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
128
|
1208
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
2108
|
5553
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
156
|
3403
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
265
|
1181
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
1752
|
3338
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
489
|
2396
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
7
|
1082
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
3488
|
4233
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
731
|
2368
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1269
|
3214
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
178
|
1815
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
112
|
1287
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
24
|
1838
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
22
|
1184
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
553
|
1988
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
59
|
1721
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1177
|
4287
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
705
|
2349
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
565
|
2286
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
3203
|
3437
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
304
|
897
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
735
|
4273
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
352
|
4597
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
1971
|
4786
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
3131
|
6021
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
221
|
2631
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
46
|
1245
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
2013
|
4717
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
128
|
2604
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
925
|
3348
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
576
|
1421
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
521
|
1384
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2423
|
4517
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
441
|
855
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2453
|
4133
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
418
|
773
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2474
|
6848
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
1844
|
3264
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1148
|
2288
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1324
|
2557
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
994
|
1461
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
74
|
928
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
28
|
673
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
750
|
1719
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
19
|
1260
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
6
|
482
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
95
|
1190
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1580
|
3723
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
247
|
5044
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
306
|
4517
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
539
|
3385
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
677
|
4569
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
10
|
932
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
151
|
1954
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
2103
|
7734
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
22
|
3748
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
24
|
3419
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
465
|
2765
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
324
|
2465
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
77
|
1753
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
19
|
787
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
50
|
2006
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
160
|
3613
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
4
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
104
|
1965
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
6560
|
5237
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
85
|
1328
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
693
|
4527
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
96
|
1809
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
152
|
1729
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
6
|
4138
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
7
|
421
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
3564
|
5508
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
13
|
1970
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
1094
|
1956
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
62
|
2466
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
8
|
729
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
40
|
2833
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
214
|
1081
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
6
|
888
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
81
|
3904
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
35
|
1716
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
100
|
1414
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
4
|
599
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
251
|
1932
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
25
|
1522
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
715
|
3172
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
22
|
1256
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
86
|
2139
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
18
|
1388
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
98
|
2746
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
3
|
342
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
78
|
829
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
83
|
2139
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
14
|
6364
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
18
|
1503
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
219
|
2620
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
361
|
1502
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
21
|
2494
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
3
|
483
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
24
|
1227
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
33
|
5331
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
16
|
826
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
190
|
1472
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
73
|
2743
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
14
|
1504
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
33
|
2566
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
34
|
2850
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
111
|
3303
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
720
|
1411
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
777
|
3843
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
11
|
541
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
7
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
27
|
10112
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
125
|
671
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
28
|
18065
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
6
|
1685
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
6
|
1319
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
97
|
5404
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
181
|
2046
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
1911
|
3227
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
14
|
1793
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
180
|
859
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
170
|
2816
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
54
|
4167
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
13
|
784
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
88
|
2659
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
48
|
1562
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
790
|
3380
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
151
|
1298
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
733
|
4541
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
5
|
331
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
455
|
2060
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
46
|
4832
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
407
|
4138
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
22
|
1619
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
1018
|
3781
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
8
|
615
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
9
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
48
|
1303
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
71
|
1876
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
3
|
25000
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1510
|
4325
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
130
|
2157
|
– Under Investigation
|
4231
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 12 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Powered by Facebook Comments