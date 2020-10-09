Oct. 9, 2020 COVID Report: 13 New Deaths and 1,256 New Cases in Los Angeles County

One Additional Case of MIS-C in a Child Confirmed

Public Health Reminds Residents to Avoid Crowded Places

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,256 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 279,909 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,741 deaths.

Public Health has confirmed one additional case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This brings the total cases of MIS-C in L.A. County to 41 children. All 41 children with MIS-C in L.A. County were hospitalized and 46% of the children were treated in the ICU. Of the children with MIS-C, 27% were under the age of 5 years old, 39% were between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and 34% were between the ages of 12 and 20 years old. Latino/Latinx children account for 70% of the reported cases. There are no reported MIS-C deaths in L.A. County children.

There are 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. While slightly increasing from the low of 673 this week, the number of daily hospitalizations has remained under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

Public Health urges residents to adhere to public health protocols and directives to prevent increases of COVID-19 infections. As a reminder, gathering with people outside your household puts you and those around you at greater risk. If you are celebrating this weekend, please remember to avoid crowded places and close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and maintain six feet distance between yourself and people not in your household. Gatherings, events or parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors except those expressly allowed in the L.A. County Order. This includes in-person sport viewing and dinner parties as these events can become places where COVID-19 can spread easily. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.

We continue to see COVID-19 outbreaks in businesses and workplaces. In the last two weeks, 118 outbreak investigations were opened. Because of the possibility of asymptomatic and presymptomatic infection, it only takes one person to contract and become infectious with COVID-19 and unknowingly bring the virus home and expose their household and or go to work and expose their coworkers and start an outbreak.

Because there continues to be significant potential for transmission of COVID-19 at worksites, it remains important that businesses adhere to workplace protocols that require infection control, distancing, masking, and appropriate PPE that protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible.

Public Health’s compliance team continues to visit businesses across the County every day. Initial efforts are focused on educating business owners and workers about Health Officer Order requirements and how to stay safe but can result in citations for non-compliance where businesses are in violation of the Health Officer Order and protocols. As a result of inspections conducted since October 4, a total of 125 citations have been issued. In some cases, establishments were also closed because there were significant health and safety concerns or violations of the Health Officer Orders, including operating indoors in violation of the State and County Health Officer Orders.

To assist businesses follow the required protocols and maintain their operations with as much safety as possible for their staff, customers, and visitors, Public Health encourages L.A. County businesses to take advantage of the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certification Program. The program is a no-cost online course that trains businessowners and employees on what they need to do to ensure that their business practices are aligned and in compliance with infection control and physical distancing requirements. Once completed, business owners receive a certificate and window seal to display on their storefront. For more information on the program and to take the training course, visit: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

“To the many people across L.A. County who have lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19, we extend our deepest condolences,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we head into the holiday weekend, I encourage everyone to enjoy the time off as safe as possible. We ask that everyone adhere to the safety guidance and utilize the tools that prevent COVID-19 spread. Please remember to avoid crowds and the other activities that increase the likelihood of getting COVID-19 as we cheer for our teams.”

Of the 13 new deaths reported today, five people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Eleven people who died had underlying health conditions including four people over the age of 80, five people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,346 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 12 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 2,779,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 279909 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 264988 — Long Beach 12281 — Pasadena 2640 Deaths 6741 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6363 — Long Beach 249 — Pasadena 129 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4487 – 5 to 11 9662 – 12 to 17 11987 – 18 to 29 65860 – 30 to 49 90690 – 50 to 64 51081 – 65 to 79 20261 – over 80 9366 – Under Investigation 1594 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 133708 – Male 128196 – Other 141 – Under Investigation 2943 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 252 – Asian 8367 – Black 8082 – Hispanic/Latino 100693 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 777 – White 21804 – Other 27585 – Under Investigation 97428 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 22715 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 12 – Asian 922 – Black 618 – Hispanic/Latino 3264 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1471 – Other 39 – Under Investigation 17 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 192 919 City of Alhambra 1335 1539 City of Arcadia 546 945 City of Artesia 389 2316 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1612 3221 City of Baldwin Park 3143 4094 City of Bell 1665 4583 City of Bell Gardens 2078 4825 City of Bellflower 2484 3195 City of Beverly Hills 714 2068 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1682 1569 City of Calabasas 284 1168 City of Carson 1909 2034 City of Cerritos 603 1204 City of Claremont 408 1118 City of Commerce* 603 4614 City of Compton 4188 4192 City of Covina 1469 2996 City of Cudahy 1142 4691 City of Culver City 402 1008 City of Diamond Bar 575 1000 City of Downey 4308 3770 City of Duarte 593 2693 City of El Monte 4552 3882 City of El Segundo 134 798 City of Gardena 1293 2109 City of Glendale 4027 1950 City of Glendora 1286 2437 City of Hawaiian Gardens 542 3693 City of Hawthorne 2010 2264 City of Hermosa Beach 230 1169 City of Hidden Hills 11 582 City of Huntington Park 3039 5109 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 3003 2644 City of Irwindale 73 5003 City of La Canada Flintridge 185 894 City of La Habra Heights 46 843 City of La Mirada 880 1774 City of La Puente 1594 3917 City of La Verne 512 1538 City of Lakewood 1362 1695 City of Lancaster* 3709 2296 City of Lawndale 660 1963 City of Lomita 245 1182 City of Lynwood* 3454 4794 City of Malibu 104 802 City of Manhattan Beach 378 1050 City of Maywood 1493 5323 City of Monrovia 789 2034 City of Montebello 2406 3737 City of Monterey Park 1000 1606 City of Norwalk 3421 3179 City of Palmdale 4428 2785 City of Palos Verdes Estates 104 769 City of Paramount 2495 4454 City of Pico Rivera 2541 3953 City of Pomona 5737 3679 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 318 744 City of Redondo Beach 592 862 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 44 542 City of Rosemead 855 1545 City of San Dimas* 555 1608 City of San Fernando 1010 4104 City of San Gabriel 669 1634 City of San Marino 93 700 City of Santa Clarita 3743 1698 City of Santa Fe Springs 592 3224 City of Santa Monica 933 1009 City of Sierra Madre 81 737 City of Signal Hill 287 2433 City of South El Monte 831 3979 City of South Gate 4634 4721 City of South Pasadena 296 1136 City of Temple City 547 1500 City of Torrance 1501 1006 City of Vernon 12 5742 City of Walnut 291 953 City of West Covina 3017 2787 City of West Hollywood 601 1626 City of Westlake Village 37 443 City of Whittier 2376 2718 Los Angeles 113913 2816 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 279 3402 Los Angeles – Alsace 385 3094 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 77 3078 Los Angeles – Arleta 1524 4434 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 242 1650 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 638 2050 Los Angeles – Bel Air 99 1175 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 135 1078 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 172 1306 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4430 5099 Los Angeles – Brentwood 309 998 Los Angeles – Brookside 4 688 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 136 1910 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2007 3074 Los Angeles – Carthay 229 1594 Los Angeles – Central 2231 5722 Los Angeles – Century City 122 954 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1533 4540 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 707 1908 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 84 916 Los Angeles – Chinatown 126 1571 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 314 2158 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 400 2640 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 313 2263 Los Angeles – Crestview 200 1759 Los Angeles – Del Rey 369 1233 Los Angeles – Downtown* 855 3108 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 696 1758 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 655 2236 Los Angeles – Echo Park 265 1859 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1314 3143 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 102 1786 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 277 2723 Los Angeles – Encino 659 1459 Los Angeles – Exposition 81 2435 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1385 3083 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 39 1083 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 319 3658 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2417 5094 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 731 2313 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 257 2388 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1290 2217 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 964 4483 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 251 1473 Los Angeles – Harbor City 516 1775 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1044 2394 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 26 1079 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 577 3199 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1674 4413 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1165 2407 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 461 3324 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1277 1871 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 312 1060 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 825 2891 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 263 3258 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1209 2339 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 86 1886 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1104 2616 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 578 4401 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 326 2140 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1119 3433 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 401 4997 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 520 1835 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 96 3064 Los Angeles – Longwood 122 2835 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 220 1018 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 198 2320 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 27 864 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 341 803 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 39 894 Los Angeles – Melrose 2009 2586 Los Angeles – Mid-city 287 1910 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 190 1056 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 853 3536 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 576 2386 Los Angeles – North Hills 1926 3128 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 4154 2743 Los Angeles – Northridge 1506 2158 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 136 639 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3669 4766 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 32 832 Los Angeles – Palms 569 1297 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3122 4149 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 115 847 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1845 4409 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 29 907 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 144 1315 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 408 1146 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 91 1387 Los Angeles – Regent Square 30 1079 Los Angeles – Reseda 2322 3031 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 120 2588 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 44 1041 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1993 2554 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 67 1508 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1161 1331 Los Angeles – Silverlake 651 1477 Los Angeles – South Carthay 128 1208 Los Angeles – South Park 2108 5553 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 156 3403 Los Angeles – Studio City 265 1181 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1752 3338 Los Angeles – Sunland 489 2396 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3488 4233 Los Angeles – Tarzana 731 2368 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1269 3214 Los Angeles – Thai Town 178 1815 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 112 1287 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 24 1838 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 22 1184 Los Angeles – Tujunga 553 1988 Los Angeles – University Hills 59 1721 Los Angeles – University Park 1177 4287 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 705 2349 Los Angeles – Valley Village 565 2286 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 3203 3437 Los Angeles – Venice 304 897 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 735 4273 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 352 4597 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1971 4786 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3131 6021 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 221 2631 Los Angeles – View Heights 46 1245 Los Angeles – Watts 2013 4717 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 128 2604 Los Angeles – West Adams 925 3348 Los Angeles – West Hills 576 1421 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 521 1384 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2423 4517 Los Angeles – Westchester 441 855 Los Angeles – Westlake 2453 4133 Los Angeles – Westwood 418 773 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2474 6848 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1844 3264 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1148 2288 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1324 2557 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 994 1461 Unincorporated – Acton 74 928 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 28 673 Unincorporated – Altadena 750 1719 Unincorporated – Anaverde 19 1260 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 95 1190 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1580 3723 Unincorporated – Athens Village 247 5044 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 306 4517 Unincorporated – Azusa 539 3385 Unincorporated – Bassett 677 4569 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 10 932 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 151 1954 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2103 7734 Unincorporated – Cerritos 22 3748 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 24 3419 Unincorporated – Covina 465 2765 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 324 2465 Unincorporated – Del Aire 77 1753 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 19 787 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 50 2006 Unincorporated – Duarte 160 3613 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 104 1965 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6560 5237 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 85 1328 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 693 4527 Unincorporated – East Whittier 96 1809 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 152 1729 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3564 5508 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 13 1970 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1094 1956 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 62 2466 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 8 729 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 40 2833 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 214 1081 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 6 888 Unincorporated – La Rambla 81 3904 Unincorporated – La Verne* 35 1716 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 100 1414 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 4 599 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 251 1932 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 25 1522 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 715 3172 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 22 1256 Unincorporated – Littlerock 86 2139 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 18 1388 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 98 2746 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 78 829 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 83 2139 Unincorporated – Newhall 14 6364 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 219 2620 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 361 1502 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 33 5331 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 190 1472 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 73 2743 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 14 1504 Unincorporated – Rosewood 33 2566 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 34 2850 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 111 3303 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 720 1411 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 777 3843 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 11 541 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 27 10112 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 125 671 Unincorporated – Saugus 28 18065 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 6 1685 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 97 5404 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 181 2046 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1911 3227 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 14 1793 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 180 859 Unincorporated – Sun Village 170 2816 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 54 4167 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 13 784 Unincorporated – Val Verde 88 2659 Unincorporated – Valencia 48 1562 Unincorporated – Valinda 790 3380 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 151 1298 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 733 4541 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 455 2060 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 46 4832 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 407 4138 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1018 3781 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 8 615 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 48 1303 Unincorporated – Whittier 71 1876 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1510 4325 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 130 2157 – Under Investigation 4231

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 12 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

