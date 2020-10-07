October 7, 2020 COVID Report: 30 New Deaths & 1,645 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,645 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. While today is the highest number of new cases in a single day reported since late August, it is not indicative of a trend. Public Health will continue monitoring the number of new cases reported closely along with other key indicators.
There are 696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. The number of daily hospitalizations has remained stable and under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.
The 7-day average number of daily deaths has steadily declined from about 30 deaths a day at the end of August to about 15 deaths a day.
The County’s percent positivity or the percentage of total tests that are positive, has remained steady at a level close to 3% for several weeks. For comparison, the percent positivity was around 8% in July. We are hoping to continue to drive down this number. Percent positivity is used to understand the extent of community spread and is a helpful early indicator when spread begins to increase.
To date, Public Health has identified 277,445 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,709 deaths.
Yesterday, the State incorporated an additional metric to their Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Because most counties, including L.A. County, have significant differences in COVID-19 outcomes by race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, it is important to not only look at COVID-19 indicators across the entire county, but also to understand the experiences among different racial and ethnic groups and people who live in areas with unequal access to resources. The metric calculates the test positivity rate for those areas within counties that are less advantaged and compares this rate to the overall County test positivity rate. The goal is to have a reduction in disease transmission in all communities.
Currently L.A. County continues to be in Tier 1, the most restrictive tier, because the County’s adjusted case rate is 7.4 new cases per 100,000 people. Both test positivity rates meet the threshold for Tier 3; the overall test positivity rate is 2.8%, and the test positivity rate in our lowest-resourced areas is 4.6%.
African American/Black and Latino/Latinx residents and those who live in high poverty areas in the U.S. have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The County is focused on understanding and eliminating gaps in COVID-19 outcomes and routinely report on data by race and ethnicity as well as area poverty in order to understand what gaps exist and our progress closing the gaps.
The County has made progress in closing the gaps. At the end of September, death rates for all races and ethnicities are lower than they’ve been since the beginning of July. Latino/Latinx residents experience 3 times the rate of death when compared to White residents; this is a decline from Latino/Latinx residents experiencing 4 times higher than that of White residents during the July peak. Black residents have seen deaths fluctuate over time, and now are about equal to the mortality rates for Asians. The mortality rate among people living in areas with the highest levels of poverty remains 4 times that of people living in the lowest levels of poverty.
We need to continue to work hard to close these gaps by addressing the inequitable distribution of resources and opportunities that are essential for optimal health and well-being.
One example of efforts to address the needs of hard hit communities can be seen at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Public Health by the Community Healing and Trauma Prevention Center and their partners. The Healing Center, located in South Los Angeles, works with over 50 partners and offers the community wholistic free trauma education and prevention services. The Center provides free therapy support groups and classes that promote mental and physical health and wellness. The Healing Center moved many services online, and prioritized services that directly addressed the difficulties residents have been experiencing through this pandemic, in particular, toxic stress and feelings of being overwhelmed that comes with these very difficult times. Services include:
The Healing Center is located at 11833 South Wilmington Ave. For more information call, 323-568-8100.
“When we look at these numbers each day, we know that so many across the county are experiencing profound grief because they have lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to you at this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As with all activities we do through the pandemic, it is always best to plan early and try to take the maximum amount of precautions. We are less than a month away from election day and we’re really lucky to take advantage of the fact that everyone gets a ballot by mail to fill out in the privacy of their own home and send in at no cost. This is one of the safest ways to cast your vote this November. If you prefer or need to go and vote at a voting site, the County voting sites will be implementing protocols to create as much safety as possible for voters and poll workers. If you’re a person with an underlying health condition, this is the time to think through how to reduce the risk to yourself and minimize your exposures by either using that mail-in ballot or going to one of the voting sites at a time when it’s not crowded.”
Public Health has updated the Health Officer Order to allow for outdoor dining at non-restaurant breweries and wineries serving a meal as long as the business follows all requirements for infection control and distancing that are detailed in our protocol. Indoor shopping malls are allowed to reopen today with occupancy limited to 25% capacity, and with all food courts and all common areas closed.
Of the 30 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Eighteen people who died had underlying health conditions including seven people over the age of 80, seven people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena and one death was reported by the City of Long Beach.
Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,316 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 56 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Testing results are available for more than 2,755,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
277445
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
262634
|
|
— Long Beach
|
12180
|
|
— Pasadena
|
2631
|
|
Deaths
|
6709
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
6332
|
|
— Long Beach
|
249
|
|
— Pasadena
|
128
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
4440
|
|
– 5 to 11
|
9566
|
|
– 12 to 17
|
11860
|
|
– 18 to 29
|
65243
|
|
– 30 to 49
|
89901
|
|
– 50 to 64
|
50652
|
|
– 65 to 79
|
20088
|
|
– over 80
|
9305
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
1579
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Female
|
132465
|
|
– Male
|
127106
|
|
– Other
|
139
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
2924
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
251
|
|
– Asian
|
8293
|
|
– Black
|
8025
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
99746
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
775
|
|
– White
|
21546
|
|
– Other
|
27406
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
96592
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
22368
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
12
|
|
– Asian
|
919
|
|
– Black
|
617
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
3248
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
22
|
|
– White
|
1462
|
|
– Other
|
36
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
16
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
191
|
915
|
City of Alhambra
|
1322
|
1524
|
City of Arcadia
|
541
|
937
|
City of Artesia
|
389
|
2316
|
City of Avalon
|
5
|
129
|
City of Azusa
|
1596
|
3189
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
3117
|
4060
|
City of Bell
|
1656
|
4558
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
2054
|
4769
|
City of Bellflower
|
2459
|
3163
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
709
|
2054
|
City of Bradbury
|
14
|
1310
|
City of Burbank
|
1657
|
1546
|
City of Calabasas
|
281
|
1155
|
City of Carson
|
1892
|
2016
|
City of Cerritos
|
593
|
1184
|
City of Claremont
|
407
|
1116
|
City of Commerce*
|
600
|
4591
|
City of Compton
|
4152
|
4156
|
City of Covina
|
1462
|
2982
|
City of Cudahy
|
1135
|
4662
|
City of Culver City
|
402
|
1008
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
568
|
988
|
City of Downey
|
4287
|
3752
|
City of Duarte
|
589
|
2675
|
City of El Monte
|
4509
|
3845
|
City of El Segundo
|
132
|
786
|
City of Gardena
|
1288
|
2101
|
City of Glendale
|
3963
|
1919
|
City of Glendora
|
1280
|
2426
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
542
|
3693
|
City of Hawthorne
|
1996
|
2248
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
228
|
1159
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
10
|
529
|
City of Huntington Park
|
3026
|
5087
|
City of Industry
|
36
|
8238
|
City of Inglewood
|
2960
|
2606
|
City of Irwindale
|
72
|
4935
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
185
|
894
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
45
|
825
|
City of La Mirada
|
877
|
1768
|
City of La Puente
|
1584
|
3892
|
City of La Verne
|
511
|
1535
|
City of Lakewood
|
1342
|
1670
|
City of Lancaster*
|
3649
|
2258
|
City of Lawndale
|
650
|
1934
|
City of Lomita
|
243
|
1172
|
City of Lynwood*
|
3429
|
4759
|
City of Malibu
|
104
|
802
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
373
|
1036
|
City of Maywood
|
1476
|
5262
|
City of Monrovia
|
779
|
2008
|
City of Montebello
|
2391
|
3714
|
City of Monterey Park
|
996
|
1600
|
City of Norwalk
|
3394
|
3154
|
City of Palmdale
|
4367
|
2747
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
104
|
769
|
City of Paramount
|
2475
|
4418
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
2511
|
3906
|
City of Pomona
|
5702
|
3657
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
317
|
742
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
580
|
844
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
12
|
619
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
44
|
542
|
City of Rosemead
|
851
|
1537
|
City of San Dimas*
|
549
|
1591
|
City of San Fernando
|
992
|
4031
|
City of San Gabriel
|
664
|
1621
|
City of San Marino
|
93
|
700
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
3681
|
1670
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
585
|
3186
|
City of Santa Monica
|
922
|
997
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
78
|
710
|
City of Signal Hill
|
287
|
2433
|
City of South El Monte
|
823
|
3941
|
City of South Gate
|
4595
|
4681
|
City of South Pasadena
|
296
|
1136
|
City of Temple City
|
541
|
1484
|
City of Torrance
|
1485
|
995
|
City of Vernon
|
12
|
5742
|
City of Walnut
|
289
|
947
|
City of West Covina
|
2988
|
2761
|
City of West Hollywood
|
597
|
1616
|
City of Westlake Village
|
37
|
443
|
City of Whittier
|
2346
|
2683
|
Los Angeles
|
112826
|
2790
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
274
|
3341
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
384
|
3086
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
77
|
3078
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
1512
|
4399
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
242
|
1650
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
634
|
2037
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
97
|
1151
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
136
|
1086
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
171
|
1298
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
4401
|
5065
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
303
|
979
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
4
|
688
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
134
|
1882
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
1976
|
3027
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
224
|
1560
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2215
|
5681
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
120
|
938
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1529
|
4528
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
701
|
1891
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
83
|
905
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
123
|
1533
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
309
|
2123
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
390
|
2574
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
312
|
2256
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
200
|
1759
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
368
|
1229
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
849
|
3086
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
690
|
1743
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
650
|
2219
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
264
|
1852
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1293
|
3093
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
101
|
1768
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
273
|
2684
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
648
|
1435
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
81
|
2435
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1377
|
3066
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
38
|
1056
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
318
|
3646
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2391
|
5040
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
727
|
2300
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
257
|
2388
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1266
|
2176
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
964
|
4483
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
243
|
1426
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
512
|
1761
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
1021
|
2342
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
25
|
1038
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
575
|
3188
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1668
|
4397
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1158
|
2393
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
459
|
3309
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1258
|
1843
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
310
|
1053
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
821
|
2877
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
262
|
3245
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1203
|
2327
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
86
|
1886
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
1098
|
2602
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
578
|
4401
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
324
|
2127
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1107
|
3396
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
400
|
4984
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
507
|
1789
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
96
|
3064
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
122
|
2835
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
218
|
1009
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
197
|
2308
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
27
|
864
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
338
|
796
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
39
|
894
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
1995
|
2568
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
286
|
1903
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
189
|
1051
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
841
|
3486
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
574
|
2377
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
1910
|
3102
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
4109
|
2714
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1486
|
2129
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
136
|
639
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
3622
|
4705
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
31
|
806
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
564
|
1285
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
3079
|
4092
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
113
|
832
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
1838
|
4393
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
29
|
907
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
144
|
1315
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
406
|
1141
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
90
|
1372
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
30
|
1079
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
2282
|
2978
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
119
|
2567
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
43
|
1017
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1984
|
2542
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
67
|
1508
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
1138
|
1304
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
647
|
1468
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
128
|
1208
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
2091
|
5508
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
156
|
3403
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
258
|
1150
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
1728
|
3292
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
481
|
2357
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
7
|
1082
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
3444
|
4180
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
712
|
2306
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1267
|
3209
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
172
|
1753
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
110
|
1264
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
24
|
1838
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
22
|
1184
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
545
|
1960
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
57
|
1662
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1173
|
4272
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
691
|
2302
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
556
|
2249
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
3163
|
3394
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
302
|
891
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
732
|
4256
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
350
|
4571
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
1957
|
4752
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
3108
|
5977
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
222
|
2643
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
46
|
1245
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
1994
|
4673
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
127
|
2584
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
917
|
3319
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
562
|
1386
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
515
|
1368
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2411
|
4494
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
438
|
849
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2445
|
4119
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
412
|
761
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2464
|
6820
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
1827
|
3234
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1138
|
2268
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1309
|
2528
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
968
|
1422
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
74
|
928
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
28
|
673
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
748
|
1715
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
18
|
1194
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
6
|
482
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
95
|
1190
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1575
|
3711
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
247
|
5044
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
305
|
4502
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
532
|
3341
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
675
|
4556
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
9
|
839
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
151
|
1954
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
2101
|
7727
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
22
|
3748
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
24
|
3419
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
464
|
2759
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
321
|
2442
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
77
|
1753
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
19
|
787
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
49
|
1966
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
156
|
3523
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
4
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
104
|
1965
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
6515
|
5201
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
83
|
1296
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
693
|
4527
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
96
|
1809
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
149
|
1695
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
6
|
4138
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
7
|
421
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
3546
|
5480
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
13
|
1970
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
1082
|
1935
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
61
|
2426
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
8
|
729
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
40
|
2833
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
213
|
1076
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
6
|
888
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
81
|
3904
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
35
|
1716
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
100
|
1414
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
4
|
599
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
243
|
1870
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
24
|
1461
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
714
|
3167
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
22
|
1256
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
86
|
2139
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
14
|
1079
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
98
|
2746
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
3
|
342
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
76
|
808
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
83
|
2139
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
14
|
6364
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
19
|
1586
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
217
|
2596
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
355
|
1477
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
21
|
2494
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
3
|
483
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
24
|
1227
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
33
|
5331
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
16
|
826
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
186
|
1441
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
74
|
2781
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
12
|
1289
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
32
|
2488
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
33
|
2766
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
110
|
3273
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
710
|
1392
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
766
|
3788
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
10
|
491
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
7
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
27
|
10112
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
125
|
671
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
28
|
18065
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
6
|
1685
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
6
|
1319
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
97
|
5404
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
181
|
2046
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
1881
|
3176
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
14
|
1793
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
178
|
849
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
168
|
2783
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
54
|
4167
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
13
|
784
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
87
|
2629
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
48
|
1562
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
782
|
3346
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
150
|
1289
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
731
|
4528
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
5
|
331
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
454
|
2056
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
45
|
4727
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
403
|
4098
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
22
|
1619
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
1007
|
3740
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
8
|
615
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
9
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
47
|
1276
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
71
|
1876
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
3
|
25000
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1499
|
4294
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
130
|
2157
|
– Under Investigation
|
4286
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 56 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
