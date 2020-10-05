Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center Recognized for Excellent Care by U.S. News & World Report

STAFF REPORT • October 5, 2020

U.S. News & World Report’s annual study rates Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center, and 31 other Kaiser Permanente medical centers, as ‘high performing’ in multiple specialties, procedures, and common conditions.

DOWNEY, Calif. – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center was recognized as “high performing” in gastroenterology and GI surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; and knee replacement in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-2021 “Best Hospitals” rankings.

The 31st annual study analyzes 26 specialties, procedures, and common conditions to assess hospital performance. According to the report:

32 Kaiser Permanente hospitals, including Downey Medical Center, are “high performing” for one or more measures. High performers are based on evaluation of the more than 4,500 medical centers and designate the top 10 th percentile of hospitals nationwide.

percentile of hospitals nationwide. 20 Kaiser Permanente hospitals, including Downey Medical Center, are “high performing” for knee and/or hip replacement surgeries.

Overall, Kaiser Permanente has one or more hospitals that are nationally ranked or “high performing” for six specialties: neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; gastroenterology and GI surgery; orthopedics; nephrology; and geriatrics.

“We are fortunate to have highly skilled physicians practicing high-quality medical care in these specialties,” said James T. Lee, MD, area medical director, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “This accomplishment is a direct result of our physicians and front-line staff working together as a team to provide patient-centered care to our 380,000 members from the southeast Los Angeles County area during these historic times.”

“This kind of recognition is a source of pride for us, especially during this critical time in healthcare,” said Jim Branchick, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “We are more committed than ever to help our patients get healthy and stay healthy.”

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News & World Report uses publicly available data such as volume, mortality rates, infection rates, staffing levels, and patient satisfaction rates, among others. For more information and complete rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report.

