3 men found dead in Norwalk backyard

The house in the middle is the crime scene.

STAFF REPORT • October 1, 2020

11:08 a.m. UPDATE: Haz-Mat crews have been dispatched to the home, they do suspect narcotics but do not know what kind.

One man has ben identified as Johnny Montoya.

Three male hispanics were found dead early Thursday morning in in the backyard of a home in Norwalk, including at least one who was found in a swimming pool, authorities said.

The Norwalk Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a rescue call just after 3 a.m. in the 12000 block of Portugal Court.The men were declared dead at the scene, where homicide detectives were investigating. A 911 caller found the men unresponsive, deputies calling suspicious but saw no trama. Neighbors said one of the men rented a room with his wife and two kids, the two kids were found unharmed by police. Additional details, including the names of the victims, were not immediately released.

