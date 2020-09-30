‘Portland Sheriff’ Denies He Supports Trump

BY BRIAN HEWS • September 30, 2020

In a tweet last night, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese called out Trump for lying, saying he does not support Trump as president.

“At tonight’s presidential debate the president said the “Portland Sheriff” supports him. As the Multnomah county sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and never will support him,” Reese tweeted.

Portland is in Multnomah County and is part of Reese’s area.

“Donald Trump has made my job a lot a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I’ve never thought he try to turn my wife against me.” Reese’s wife evidently dislikes Trump.

More lies by Trump to come.

