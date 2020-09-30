32nd District California State Senator Bob Archuleta Endorses Fernando Chacon for Montebello School Board

STAFF REPORT • September 30, 2020

California State Senator Bob Archuleta, 32nd Senate District sent an early message to his constituency from the Montebello Unified School District (MUSD) community by endorsing MUSD Commissioner Fernando Chacon for the School Board.

“Fernando Chacon has been a public servant for over 28 years by working with a non-profit organization that serves our youth and families throughout Los Angeles County. Chacon has experience working with overseeing million dollar budgets for El Centro Del Pueblo, which currently serves over 4,000 families throughout the County. Chacon has dedicated his life to helping our student’s graduate, go into college, and to also begin great careers in their lives. More importantly, Chacon has been a positive role model for our community and has done a tremendous job guiding our youth away from gangs and drugs. As the California State Senator for the 32nd Senate District, I look forward to seeing new experienced leadership in Montebello Unified School District and working with proven leaders like MUSD Commissioner Fernando Chacon for a better and more improved school district,” said Bob Archuleta, 32nd Senate District.

Fernando Chacon also serves as the Vic-Chair of the Montebello Unified School District Personnel Commission, where he was appointed by former California State Superintendent of Public Education Tom Torlakson.

“I am humbled to receive such a major endorsement for the Montebello Unified School District Board of Education by our State Senator, Bob Archuleta. My campaign is picking up lots of momentum and support from throughout the school district community. Senator Bob Archuleta’s support only brings additional good news that our message of experience really matters is resonating very well with thousands of parents, school employees and students who are seeking full transparency and a New Direction for a Better Montebello Unified School District, during these uncertain pandemic times,” said Chacon.

Chacon is currently seeking to be elected to one of the open school board of education seats in the upcoming historical presidential election on November 3, 2020.

