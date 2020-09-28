Socialize

Sept. 28, 2020 COVID Report: One New Death, 663 New Cases in L.A. County

 

L.A. County Sees Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Deaths Since March Likely Due to Weekend Reporting Lag

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed one new death and 663 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.  This is the lowest number of new deaths reported since March.  However, Public Health cautions the decrease of new deaths and new cases reported today reflects, in part, a reporting lag from over the weekend.

 

To date, Public Health has identified 268,455 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,515 deaths. Upon further investigation, nine cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

People of all ages are at risk of being infected with COVID-19 and therefore at risk of becoming seriously ill.

 

There are 689 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 34% of these people are in the ICU. People under the age of 65 continue to make up an increasing proportion of people hospitalized with COVID-19 with nearly 70% of patients recently hospitalized.  People between the ages of 18 and 29 years old represent the most significant increase in hospitalizations and now comprise over 10% of people who are hospitalized.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Hypertension and diabetes are the most common underlying health conditions among people who died from COVID-19.  Neurologic conditions, cardiovascular disease and chronic renal disease are also common. Of the deaths reported by Public Health, 3,705 people had hypertension, 2,727 people had diabetes, 1,498 people had cardiovascular disease, 1,097 had chronic renal disease, and 1,025 people had neurologic conditions. Please note, each person may have multiple conditions. Public Health estimates as many as 20% to 30% of L.A. County residents, across all age groups, have an underlying health condition that puts them at higher risk for serious disease from COVID-19. 

 

Public Health highlights smoking as a risk factor for serious illness from COVID-19 because smoking harms every system in the body and causes both cardiovascular disease and pulmonary disease. People who smoke are two to four times more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 (i.e. requiring hospitalization, being admitted to the ICU, needing mechanical ventilation, and dying) when compared to those who did not smoke. For those who are smoking or vaping, there are services available to help you quit.  If you need help with quitting, you can reach out to the California Smokers’ Helpline at 1-800-NO-BUTTS or visit LAQuits.com.

 

“To the many people across our communities who are grieving a loved one or friend who has passed away from COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I’m sure we all know people with underlying health conditions, and we ourselves may have these fairly common health issues. These are people throughout our communities whose health conditions place them at greater risk for serious illness if they become infected with COVID-19, making it so important that we take collective responsibility to do our best to not transmit the virus. We are not helpless as we get ready for fall and winter. We have tools and strategies that we have been using to protect each other, and, when we use them, they work.”

 

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and flu season approaches, Public Health encourages everyone to protect themselves from the flu by getting the flu immunization.  Everyone 6 months and older should be immunized against the flu.  It is highly likely that both flu and COVID-19 will be present in L.A. County this year.  It’s important to note that in the past, when we have experienced a severe flu season, L.A. County health care providers have sometimes reached capacity and needed to implement contingency plans to accommodate more patients, particularly at urgent care centers and emergency rooms. Getting immunized is important because it is safe and provides protection against the harmful effects of influenza; flu immunizations help keep people out of the hospital which will conserve hospital resources that could become strained with both influenza and COVID-19 circulating at the same time.  You can get the flu immunization from your regular health care provider or local pharmacy. Flu immunizations are also provided at no-cost or low-cost at various locations throughout the County. For more information on where you can get immunized for the flu, visit: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,131 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 

Today’s reported COVID-19 death occurred in a person between the ages of 65 and 79 years old who did not have underlying health conditions.

 

Testing results are available for nearly 2,646,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Data Dashboard, Recovery Metrics, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

268455

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

254093

 

— Long Beach

11798

 

— Pasadena

2564

 

Deaths

6515

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6148

 

— Long Beach

245

 

— Pasadena

122

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

4246

 

– 5 to 11

9205

 

– 12 to 17

11381

 

– 18 to 29

63163

 

– 30 to 49

87001

 

– 50 to 64

49055

 

– 65 to 79

19458

 

–  over 80

9056

 

–  Under Investigation

1528

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

128062

 

–  Male

123018

 

–  Other

136

 

–  Under Investigation

2877

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

243

 

–  Asian

8037

 

–  Black

7745

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

96481

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

749

 

–  White

20636

 

–  Other

26912

 

–  Under Investigation

93290

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

21007

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

12

 

–  Asian

897

 

–  Black

601

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3141

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

21

 

–  White

1427

 

–  Other

32

 

–  Under Investigation

17

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

161

771

City of Alhambra

1265

1459

City of Arcadia

504

873

City of Artesia

379

2257

City of Avalon

6

155

City of Azusa

1543

3084

City of Baldwin Park

3008

3918

City of Bell

1612

4437

City of Bell Gardens

1961

4553

City of Bellflower

2389

3073

City of Beverly Hills

691

2002

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1565

1460

City of Calabasas

269

1106

City of Carson

1846

1967

City of Cerritos

569

1136

City of Claremont

384

1053

City of Commerce*

589

4507

City of Compton

4065

4069

City of Covina

1418

2892

City of Cudahy

1103

4530

City of Culver City

385

966

City of Diamond Bar

553

961

City of Downey

4134

3618

City of Duarte

571

2594

City of El Monte

4349

3709

City of El Segundo

131

780

City of Gardena

1249

2037

City of Glendale

3749

1816

City of Glendora

1258

2384

City of Hawaiian Gardens

536

3652

City of Hawthorne

1942

2187

City of Hermosa Beach

211

1073

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2952

4963

City of Industry

37

8467

City of Inglewood

2877

2533

City of Irwindale

68

4661

City of La Canada Flintridge

183

884

City of La Habra Heights

44

807

City of La Mirada

847

1708

City of La Puente

1505

3698

City of La Verne

467

1403

City of Lakewood

1289

1604

City of Lancaster*

3422

2118

City of Lawndale

634

1886

City of Lomita

240

1158

City of Lynwood*

3319

4607

City of Malibu

103

795

City of Manhattan Beach

362

1006

City of Maywood

1442

5141

City of Monrovia

750

1933

City of Montebello

2319

3602

City of Monterey Park

970

1558

City of Norwalk

3290

3057

City of Palmdale

4123

2594

City of Palos Verdes Estates

99

732

City of Paramount

2407

4296

City of Pico Rivera

2433

3785

City of Pomona

5521

3541

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

303

709

City of Redondo Beach

558

812

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

43

530

City of Rosemead

829

1498

City of San Dimas*

535

1550

City of San Fernando

937

3807

City of San Gabriel

639

1560

City of San Marino

90

678

City of Santa Clarita

3469

1574

City of Santa Fe Springs

567

3088

City of Santa Monica

876

948

City of Sierra Madre

76

692

City of Signal Hill

275

2331

City of South El Monte

797

3816

City of South Gate

4469

4553

City of South Pasadena

281

1079

City of Temple City

526

1443

City of Torrance

1434

961

City of Vernon

12

5742

City of Walnut

277

907

City of West Covina

2888

2668

City of West Hollywood

564

1526

City of Westlake Village

33

395

City of Whittier

2253

2577

Los Angeles

109066

2697

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

268

3267

Los Angeles – Alsace

370

2973

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

74

2958

Los Angeles – Arleta

1461

4251

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

240

1636

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

618

1986

Los Angeles – Bel Air

92

1091

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

124

990

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

165

1253

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4268

4912

Los Angeles – Brentwood

295

953

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

131

1840

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1905

2918

Los Angeles – Carthay

216

1504

Los Angeles – Central

2176

5581

Los Angeles – Century City

117

915

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1492

4419

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

675

1821

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

81

883

Los Angeles – Chinatown

117

1459

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

299

2055

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

360

2376

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

301

2177

Los Angeles – Crestview

192

1689

Los Angeles – Del Rey

353

1179

Los Angeles – Downtown*

820

2981

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

659

1665

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

632

2158

Los Angeles – Echo Park

252

1768

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1238

2961

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

97

1698

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

263

2586

Los Angeles – Encino

609

1348

Los Angeles – Exposition

82

2465

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1335

2972

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

34

944

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

314

3601

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2308

4865

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

707

2237

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

250

2323

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1205

2071

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

946

4399

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

233

1367

Los Angeles – Harbor City

497

1710

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

988

2266

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

22

913

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

559

3100

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1629

4294

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1098

2269

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

439

3165

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1212

1776

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

294

999

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

809

2835

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

256

3171

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1171

2265

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

83

1821

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1038

2459

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

554

4218

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

317

2081

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1075

3298

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

397

4947

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

494

1743

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

92

2936

Los Angeles – Longwood

115

2672

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

213

986

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

193

2261

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

26

832

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

321

756

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

37

849

Los Angeles – Melrose

1931

2485

Los Angeles – Mid-city

282

1876

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

181

1006

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

808

3349

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

554

2294

Los Angeles – North Hills

1828

2969

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3916

2586

Los Angeles – Northridge

1424

2040

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

129

606

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3490

4534

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

29

754

Los Angeles – Palms

550

1254

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2943

3911

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

106

781

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1801

4304

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

28

876

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

141

1288

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

376

1057

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

89

1357

Los Angeles – Regent Square

30

1079

Los Angeles – Reseda

2173

2836

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

112

2416

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1941

2487

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

64

1441

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1068

1224

Los Angeles – Silverlake

624

1416

Los Angeles – South Carthay

122

1151

Los Angeles – South Park

2036

5363

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

153

3338

Los Angeles – Studio City

244

1087

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1674

3190

Los Angeles – Sunland

456

2234

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3272

3971

Los Angeles – Tarzana

671

2173

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1244

3151

Los Angeles – Thai Town

159

1621

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

107

1229

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

23

1761

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

19

1023

Los Angeles – Tujunga

519

1866

Los Angeles – University Hills

53

1546

Los Angeles – University Park

1164

4240

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

658

2192

Los Angeles – Valley Village

523

2116

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

3014

3234

Los Angeles – Venice

291

859

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

718

4174

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

341

4453

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1917

4654

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2996

5762

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

211

2512

Los Angeles – View Heights

45

1218

Los Angeles – Watts

1937

4539

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

123

2503

Los Angeles – West Adams

896

3243

Los Angeles – West Hills

540

1332

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

501

1331

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2351

4383

Los Angeles – Westchester

420

814

Los Angeles – Westlake

2405

4052

Los Angeles – Westwood

381

704

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2401

6646

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1785

3160

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1112

2216

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1259

2431

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

919

1350

Unincorporated – Acton

70

878

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

27

649

Unincorporated – Altadena

708

1623

Unincorporated – Anaverde

16

1061

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

92

1153

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1544

3638

Unincorporated – Athens Village

245

5003

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

300

4428

Unincorporated – Azusa

510

3203

Unincorporated – Bassett

656

4427

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

8

746

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

135

1747

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2060

7576

Unincorporated – Cerritos

17

2896

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

23

3276

Unincorporated – Covina

448

2664

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

315

2397

Unincorporated – Del Aire

76

1730

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

16

663

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

49

1966

Unincorporated – Duarte

149

3365

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

100

1890

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6330

5053

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

81

1265

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

683

4462

Unincorporated – East Whittier

90

1696

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

147

1672

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3443

5321

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

13

1970

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1038

1856

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

59

2347

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

39

2762

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

203

1025

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

78

3759

Unincorporated – La Verne*

34

1667

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

97

1372

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

4

599

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

234

1801

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

700

3105

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

18

1028

Unincorporated – Littlerock

85

2114

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

9

694

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

93

2606

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

71

754

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

81

2087

Unincorporated – Newhall

9

4091

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

211

2524

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

340

1415

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

28

4523

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

179

1387

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

72

2706

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

31

2411

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

30

2515

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

109

3243

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

667

1307

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

733

3625

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

25

9363

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

115

618

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

2

562

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

89

4958

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

175

1978

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1806

3050

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

164

782

Unincorporated – Sun Village

165

2734

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

53

4090

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

12

724

Unincorporated – Val Verde

78

2357

Unincorporated – Valencia

47

1530

Unincorporated – Valinda

755

3230

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

143

1229

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

709

4392

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

443

2006

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

387

3935

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

983

3651

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

8

615

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

44

1195

Unincorporated – Whittier

68

1797

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1451

4156

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

127

2107

–  Under Investigation

4844

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.  9 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 *Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

