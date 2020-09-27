Cerritos and La Mirada Crime Summaries: September 14-20

Cerritos

Aggravated Assault

9/14/20 166th St/Bloomfield Ave. An adult with a handgun- White chevy van (victim) was stopped at a red light. Suspect stopped next to him and yelled racist remarks at victim. Suspect then pointed a handgun at the victim, suspect fled when light turned green.

Burglary Other

9/15/20 12200 Blk Artesia Blvd. at a bank front glass

door shattered

9/19/20 12900 Park Plaza Dr., store, display case removed large quantity of air pods taken.

Grand Theft

9/18/20 11500 Blk. South St., store, purse, iphone stolen.

Grand Theft Auto

9/19/20 Blk. Norwalk Bl. Honda not recovered

9/15/20 13500 Blk Village Dr. 2017 Toyota, not recovered.

Vehicle Burglary

9/17/20 10900 Blk Alondra Bl., restaurant 2007 Dodge, driver side door/pried, stole tool bag, misc tools.

9/20/20 12600 Blk Artesia Bl., apartment,

2018 BMW, front passenger window shattered, stole cash, shoes, lunch pail.

9/21/20 12600 Blk Artesia Bl, apartment, 2019 Dodge no sign of forced entry, stolr police badge, i.d. card.

La Mirada

Aggravated Assault

Residents reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of El Moro Ave. and Adoree St. No injuries were reported during the incident. The case is still under investigation.

A victim was assaulted during a domestic incident on the 16000 block of Jalon Rd. The known suspect is still at large. The victim refused medical treatment for his injuries.

Residential Burglary

A toolbox and handgun were reported stolen from an attached garage on the 15000 block of Barnwall St.

Other Structure Burglary

Two window smash burglaries were reported on the 13200 block of Marquardt Ave. A suspect was detained and arrested at the scene.

Vehicle Burglary

An early morning window smash burglary was reported on the 16400 block of Omally Ct.

Grand Theft

A daytime theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 14400 block of Hardaway Dr.

An overnight theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 13900 block of El Moro Ave.

Grand Theft Auto

A commercial van was reported stolen on the15700 block of Valley View Ave.

A sedan was reported stolen on the 15500 block of Calverton Dr.

