Socialize

September 26, 2020 COVID: 18 New Deaths, 1,236 New Cases in Los Angeles County

covid atom

 

L.A. County has not yet experienced a significant surge in cases associated with the Labor Day holiday.  For the week ending September 5, 2020, the average number of daily cases was 1,176; for the week ending today, September 25, 2020, the average number of cases was 1,074. While it is still possible to see additional cases associated with exposures related to the Labor Day holiday, it is unlikely that we will experience the same sharp increases in the number of cases we saw after the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays. This is likely due to the actions many businesses and individuals took over the September holiday, and continue to take, to limit transmission of the virus by adhering to the Health Officer Order, including avoiding gatherings and crowds.  

 

However, our daily case numbers continue to indicate that there is still wide-spread community transmission of COVID-19 and younger people are driving new infections.  Nearly 70% of the new cases reported today occurred among people under the age of 50 years old. 

 

There are 715 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 29% of these people are in the ICU. The number of daily hospitalizations has remained under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

 

To date, Public Health has identified 266,988 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,504 deaths. Upon further investigation, 23 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

“Our hearts got out to the family and friends of those who have passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we enter the fall, I am hopeful that we can remain collectively committed to making progress by reducing the transmission of the virus. I do not think it is inevitable that we see a huge surge again this fall.  Rather, I am convinced by our recent data and the actions taken by many, that we can do what is essential to slow the spread.  I know it won’t be easy and it will require continued sacrifices and hardships.  We cannot yet re-open every sector; we cannot yet host and attend gatherings and events; we cannot yet stop protecting those who are most vulnerable.  I do believe, however, that we can continue a thoughtful and measured recovery that prioritizes making it as safe as possible for children to get back to school and adults back to work.”

 

Of the 18 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), six people that passed away were over the age of 80, seven people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Fifteen people had underlying health conditions including five people over the age of 80 years old, seven people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,120 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 

Testing results are available for more than 2,624,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

 

Please remember you could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick. And others can spread COVID-19 to you when they have no symptoms. The best way to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Always put six feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household, wear face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, and wash hands frequently. 

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Data Dashboard, Recovery Metrics, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

266988

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

252672

 

— Long Beach

11761

 

— Pasadena

2555

 

Deaths

6504

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6137

 

— Long Beach

245

 

— Pasadena

122

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

4220

 

– 5 to 11

9121

 

– 12 to 17

11304

 

– 18 to 29

62804

 

– 30 to 49

86521

 

– 50 to 64

48798

 

– 65 to 79

19365

 

–  over 80

9018

 

–  Under Investigation

1521

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

127332

 

–  Male

122331

 

–  Other

134

 

–  Under Investigation

2875

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

243

 

–  Asian

8002

 

–  Black

7715

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

96053

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

747

 

–  White

20518

 

–  Other

26826

 

–  Under Investigation

92568

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

20999

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

12

 

–  Asian

896

 

–  Black

601

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3136

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

21

 

–  White

1422

 

–  Other

32

 

–  Under Investigation

17

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

161

771

City of Alhambra

1257

1449

City of Arcadia

500

866

City of Artesia

377

2245

City of Avalon

6

155

City of Azusa

1535

3068

City of Baldwin Park

2990

3895

City of Bell

1607

4423

City of Bell Gardens

1952

4532

City of Bellflower

2376

3057

City of Beverly Hills

688

1993

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1549

1445

City of Calabasas

269

1106

City of Carson

1836

1956

City of Cerritos

566

1130

City of Claremont

384

1053

City of Commerce*

588

4499

City of Compton

4052

4056

City of Covina

1411

2878

City of Cudahy

1097

4506

City of Culver City

384

963

City of Diamond Bar

550

956

City of Downey

4110

3597

City of Duarte

565

2566

City of El Monte

4335

3697

City of El Segundo

131

780

City of Gardena

1239

2021

City of Glendale

3710

1797

City of Glendora

1253

2375

City of Hawaiian Gardens

535

3645

City of Hawthorne

1936

2180

City of Hermosa Beach

210

1068

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2936

4936

City of Industry

37

8467

City of Inglewood

2864

2522

City of Irwindale

68

4661

City of La Canada Flintridge

183

884

City of La Habra Heights

44

807

City of La Mirada

846

1706

City of La Puente

1499

3683

City of La Verne

466

1400

City of Lakewood

1279

1592

City of Lancaster*

3396

2102

City of Lawndale

634

1886

City of Lomita

240

1158

City of Lynwood*

3296

4575

City of Malibu

102

787

City of Manhattan Beach

362

1006

City of Maywood

1435

5116

City of Monrovia

746

1923

City of Montebello

2305

3581

City of Monterey Park

960

1542

City of Norwalk

3266

3035

City of Palmdale

4094

2575

City of Palos Verdes Estates

99

732

City of Paramount

2383

4254

City of Pico Rivera

2427

3775

City of Pomona

5486

3518

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

302

706

City of Redondo Beach

553

805

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

43

530

City of Rosemead

825

1491

City of San Dimas*

533

1544

City of San Fernando

920

3738

City of San Gabriel

632

1543

City of San Marino

89

670

City of Santa Clarita

3437

1559

City of Santa Fe Springs

564

3071

City of Santa Monica

874

945

City of Sierra Madre

75

683

City of Signal Hill

273

2314

City of South El Monte

795

3807

City of South Gate

4458

4542

City of South Pasadena

281

1079

City of Temple City

526

1443

City of Torrance

1429

957

City of Vernon

12

5742

City of Walnut

276

904

City of West Covina

2868

2650

City of West Hollywood

561

1518

City of Westlake Village

33

395

City of Whittier

2247

2570

Los Angeles

108449

2681

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

268

3267

Los Angeles – Alsace

369

2965

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

74

2958

Los Angeles – Arleta

1455

4233

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

240

1636

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

617

1982

Los Angeles – Bel Air

90

1068

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

123

982

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

162

1230

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4252

4894

Los Angeles – Brentwood

294

950

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

131

1840

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1881

2881

Los Angeles – Carthay

216

1504

Los Angeles – Central

2171

5568

Los Angeles – Century City

117

915

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1490

4413

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

672

1813

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

80

872

Los Angeles – Chinatown

116

1446

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

298

2048

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

356

2349

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

301

2177

Los Angeles – Crestview

192

1689

Los Angeles – Del Rey

353

1179

Los Angeles – Downtown*

819

2977

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

654

1652

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

626

2137

Los Angeles – Echo Park

250

1754

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1229

2940

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

97

1698

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

262

2576

Los Angeles – Encino

605

1339

Los Angeles – Exposition

82

2465

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1328

2957

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

34

944

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

314

3601

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2302

4852

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

699

2212

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

249

2313

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1193

2050

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

946

4399

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

232

1362

Los Angeles – Harbor City

495

1703

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

982

2252

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

22

913

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

558

3094

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1613

4252

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1091

2255

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

439

3165

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1199

1757

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

292

992

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

803

2813

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

254

3146

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1167

2258

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

82

1799

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1034

2450

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

549

4180

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

316

2074

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1071

3286

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

395

4922

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

490

1729

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

92

2936

Los Angeles – Longwood

114

2649

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

211

976

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

191

2238

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

26

832

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

320

753

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

36

826

Los Angeles – Melrose

1916

2466

Los Angeles – Mid-city

282

1876

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

180

1001

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

790

3275

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

549

2274

Los Angeles – North Hills

1821

2957

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3885

2566

Los Angeles – Northridge

1413

2024

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

128

601

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3460

4495

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

29

754

Los Angeles – Palms

546

1244

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2914

3872

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

105

773

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1786

4268

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

28

876

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

142

1297

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

371

1042

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

89

1357

Los Angeles – Regent Square

30

1079

Los Angeles – Reseda

2156

2814

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

111

2394

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1937

2482

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

64

1441

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1062

1217

Los Angeles – Silverlake

620

1406

Los Angeles – South Carthay

122

1151

Los Angeles – South Park

2025

5334

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

150

3272

Los Angeles – Studio City

244

1087

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1659

3161

Los Angeles – Sunland

454

2225

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3252

3947

Los Angeles – Tarzana

667

2160

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1243

3148

Los Angeles – Thai Town

158

1611

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

107

1229

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

23

1761

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

518

1863

Los Angeles – University Hills

53

1546

Los Angeles – University Park

1164

4240

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

655

2182

Los Angeles – Valley Village

521

2108

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2989

3207

Los Angeles – Venice

291

859

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

718

4174

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

340

4440

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1913

4645

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2981

5733

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

211

2512

Los Angeles – View Heights

45

1218

Los Angeles – Watts

1933

4530

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

121

2462

Los Angeles – West Adams

895

3239

Los Angeles – West Hills

539

1329

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

501

1331

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2341

4364

Los Angeles – Westchester

415

804

Los Angeles – Westlake

2396

4037

Los Angeles – Westwood

375

693

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2389

6612

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1777

3146

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1110

2212

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1253

2420

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

907

1333

Unincorporated – Acton

70

878

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

27

649

Unincorporated – Altadena

703

1612

Unincorporated – Anaverde

16

1061

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

91

1140

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1538

3624

Unincorporated – Athens Village

244

4983

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

300

4428

Unincorporated – Azusa

508

3190

Unincorporated – Bassett

651

4394

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

8

746

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

134

1734

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2059

7572

Unincorporated – Cerritos

17

2896

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

446

2652

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

315

2397

Unincorporated – Del Aire

76

1730

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

16

663

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

49

1966

Unincorporated – Duarte

149

3365

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

99

1871

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6282

5015

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

80

1249

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

683

4462

Unincorporated – East Whittier

90

1696

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

147

1672

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3426

5295

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

13

1970

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1029

1840

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

59

2347

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

38

2691

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

204

1030

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

78

3759

Unincorporated – La Verne*

34

1667

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

96

1358

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

4

599

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

231

1778

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

697

3092

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

18

1028

Unincorporated – Littlerock

85

2114

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

9

694

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

93

2606

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

71

754

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

81

2087

Unincorporated – Newhall

8

3636

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

210

2512

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

336

1398

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

28

4523

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

179

1387

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

72

2706

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

31

2411

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

30

2515

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

108

3213

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

664

1301

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

726

3590

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

25

9363

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

114

612

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

2

562

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

88

4903

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

175

1978

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1790

3023

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

164

782

Unincorporated – Sun Village

165

2734

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

53

4090

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

12

724

Unincorporated – Val Verde

76

2297

Unincorporated – Valencia

46

1497

Unincorporated – Valinda

750

3209

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

143

1229

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

703

4355

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

440

1992

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

384

3904

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

983

3651

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

8

615

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

44

1195

Unincorporated – Whittier

68

1797

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1449

4150

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

127

2107

–  Under Investigation

4812

 

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 23 cases and 2 deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

 

See archived newspapers click here

Board of Supervisors Green-Light Innovative Solution in Fight Against Coronavirus(Opens in a new browser tab)

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.