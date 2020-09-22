L. A. County Meets Tier 2 Criteria, Must Keep Numbers for Two Weeks Before Moving Tiers

Public Health Reports 40 New Deaths and 810 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 40 new deaths and 810 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 262,133 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,401 deaths.
Public Health is closely monitoring the number of daily hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Unlike the daily number of cases, which reflects the number of people tested in L.A. County, the number of hospitalizations is a stable indicator representing the number of people who are seriously ill from COVID-19. During the pandemic we have seen increases in the numbers of hospitalizations three to four weeks after an event where there was widespread transmission of COVID-19, including after holiday weekends or sector re-openings.
The County continues to see the number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations decline from the July 20 peak of a 3-day average of over 2,200 hospitalizations. There are 745 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 28% of these people are in the ICU. Even in the last month, since the end of August, there has been a significant decrease from an average of 1,200 daily hospitalizations to the average this past week of under 800 hospitalizations per day. We are hoping that we do not see an increase in the number of daily hospitalizations in the upcoming weeks associated with activities that occurred over the Labor Day holiday.
It is important for all L.A. County residents to remember that COVID-19 is responsible for many people becoming seriously ill. Throughout this pandemic thousands of people have had long hospital stays and many may still be feeling the effects of their sickness weeks or even months later. People of all ages have underlying health conditions, like asthma, heart disease, diabetes, and conditions that weaken a person’s immune system, and are at greater risk of having serious illness if infected with COVID-19. For this reason, it is crucial that all residents continue to assume the people around them may have an underlying health condition and to use all the tools we have for protecting others from the virus: keep physical distance of at least 6 feet and wear a cloth face covering whenever outside your home and around others; wash or sanitize hands frequently; get tested if you are having symptoms of COVID-19; isolate if you are positive for the virus; and quarantine if you have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive.
According to the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Los Angeles County has met the metric thresholds for Tier 2 (Substantial risk level). Per the State guidelines, Los Angeles County must continue to meet these metric thresholds for two consecutive weeks before moving into Tier 2. The State also announced that counties may now make their own determination to allow nail salons to resume indoor operations. Public Health will be consulting with the Board of Supervisors to determine the timing of adopting changes to the County Health Officer Order that would allow nail salons to resume modified indoor operations.
“Our hearts go out to all who are mourning loved ones and friends who have passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Public Health is heartened that Los Angeles County has met the thresholds that may allow us in the near future to move into Tier 2 of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. We plan to closely monitor our data to understand how effectively we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 after the Labor Day holiday and the impact of re-opening schools for high need students and re-opening hair salons for indoor operations. We thank Los Angeles County residents, workers, and businesses who have continued to take the steps needed to slow the spread, including wearing their face coverings, physically distancing, and not gathering with people outside their household.”
Of the 40 new deaths reported today, 15 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 12 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, four people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Twenty-seven people who died had underlying health conditions including eleven people over the age of 80, nine people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and three people between the ages of 30 to 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.
Testing results are available for more than 2,563,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.
Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,022 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 123 cases and five deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
262133
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
248053
|
— Long Beach
|
11550
|
— Pasadena
|
2530
|
Deaths
|
6401
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
6041
|
— Long Beach
|
238
|
— Pasadena
|
122
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
4126
|
– 5 to 11
|
8924
|
– 12 to 17
|
11064
|
– 18 to 29
|
61634
|
– 30 to 49
|
85027
|
– 50 to 64
|
47908
|
– 65 to 79
|
19002
|
– over 80
|
8859
|
– Under Investigation
|
1509
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Female
|
124934
|
– Male
|
120152
|
– Other
|
130
|
– Under Investigation
|
2837
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
237
|
– Asian
|
7837
|
– Black
|
7545
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
93931
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
740
|
– White
|
19966
|
– Other
|
26637
|
– Under Investigation
|
91160
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
19966
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
12
|
– Asian
|
880
|
– Black
|
591
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
3087
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
20
|
– White
|
1397
|
– Other
|
35
|
– Under Investigation
|
19
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
158
|
757
|
City of Alhambra
|
1229
|
1417
|
City of Arcadia
|
479
|
829
|
City of Artesia
|
363
|
2161
|
City of Avalon
|
6
|
155
|
City of Azusa
|
1505
|
3008
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
2907
|
3787
|
City of Bell
|
1574
|
4332
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
1904
|
4421
|
City of Bellflower
|
2345
|
3017
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
667
|
1932
|
City of Bradbury
|
14
|
1310
|
City of Burbank
|
1504
|
1403
|
City of Calabasas
|
262
|
1077
|
City of Carson
|
1818
|
1937
|
City of Cerritos
|
557
|
1113
|
City of Claremont
|
379
|
1039
|
City of Commerce*
|
574
|
4392
|
City of Compton
|
3988
|
3992
|
City of Covina
|
1368
|
2790
|
City of Cudahy
|
1073
|
4407
|
City of Culver City
|
383
|
961
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
544
|
946
|
City of Downey
|
4039
|
3535
|
City of Duarte
|
542
|
2462
|
City of El Monte
|
4281
|
3651
|
City of El Segundo
|
130
|
774
|
City of Gardena
|
1227
|
2001
|
City of Glendale
|
3593
|
1740
|
City of Glendora
|
1239
|
2348
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
529
|
3605
|
City of Hawthorne
|
1921
|
2164
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
206
|
1047
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
7
|
370
|
City of Huntington Park
|
2857
|
4803
|
City of Industry
|
36
|
8238
|
City of Inglewood
|
2816
|
2479
|
City of Irwindale
|
69
|
4729
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
179
|
865
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
43
|
788
|
City of La Mirada
|
835
|
1684
|
City of La Puente
|
1473
|
3619
|
City of La Verne
|
460
|
1382
|
City of Lakewood
|
1259
|
1567
|
City of Lancaster*
|
3293
|
2038
|
City of Lawndale
|
628
|
1868
|
City of Lomita
|
239
|
1153
|
City of Lynwood*
|
3224
|
4475
|
City of Malibu
|
101
|
779
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
354
|
983
|
City of Maywood
|
1419
|
5059
|
City of Monrovia
|
739
|
1905
|
City of Montebello
|
2274
|
3532
|
City of Monterey Park
|
948
|
1523
|
City of Norwalk
|
3202
|
2975
|
City of Palmdale
|
4024
|
2531
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
96
|
710
|
City of Paramount
|
2356
|
4205
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
2396
|
3727
|
City of Pomona
|
5371
|
3444
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
297
|
695
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
550
|
801
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
11
|
567
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
41
|
505
|
City of Rosemead
|
818
|
1478
|
City of San Dimas*
|
524
|
1518
|
City of San Fernando
|
903
|
3669
|
City of San Gabriel
|
625
|
1526
|
City of San Marino
|
87
|
655
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
3349
|
1519
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
558
|
3039
|
City of Santa Monica
|
854
|
924
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
73
|
664
|
City of Signal Hill
|
267
|
2263
|
City of South El Monte
|
787
|
3768
|
City of South Gate
|
4368
|
4450
|
City of South Pasadena
|
274
|
1052
|
City of Temple City
|
517
|
1418
|
City of Torrance
|
1405
|
941
|
City of Vernon
|
12
|
5742
|
City of Walnut
|
265
|
868
|
City of West Covina
|
2816
|
2602
|
City of West Hollywood
|
552
|
1494
|
City of Westlake Village
|
32
|
383
|
City of Whittier
|
2210
|
2528
|
Los Angeles
|
106404
|
2631
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
262
|
3194
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
364
|
2925
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
75
|
2998
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
1425
|
4146
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
235
|
1602
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
610
|
1960
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
80
|
949
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
118
|
942
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
153
|
1161
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
4200
|
4834
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
289
|
934
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
3
|
516
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
129
|
1812
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
1842
|
2821
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
208
|
1448
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2139
|
5486
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
114
|
891
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1477
|
4374
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
659
|
1778
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
70
|
763
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
115
|
1434
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
291
|
2000
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
341
|
2250
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
297
|
2148
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
189
|
1663
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
347
|
1159
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
794
|
2887
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
642
|
1622
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
612
|
2090
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
247
|
1733
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1207
|
2887
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
95
|
1663
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
255
|
2507
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
580
|
1284
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
79
|
2375
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1300
|
2894
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
32
|
889
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
314
|
3601
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2267
|
4778
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
680
|
2152
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
240
|
2230
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1168
|
2007
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
936
|
4352
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
223
|
1309
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
490
|
1686
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
974
|
2234
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
20
|
830
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
553
|
3066
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1598
|
4212
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1077
|
2226
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
429
|
3093
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1173
|
1719
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
289
|
982
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
785
|
2750
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
253
|
3134
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1139
|
2203
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
82
|
1799
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
1000
|
2369
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
537
|
4089
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
312
|
2048
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1055
|
3236
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
392
|
4885
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
479
|
1690
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
87
|
2777
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
112
|
2602
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
207
|
958
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
190
|
2226
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
26
|
832
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
311
|
732
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
35
|
803
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
1874
|
2412
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
281
|
1870
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
170
|
945
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
758
|
3142
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
544
|
2253
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
1789
|
2905
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
3770
|
2490
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1382
|
1980
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
125
|
587
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
3390
|
4404
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
28
|
728
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
537
|
1224
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
2845
|
3781
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
104
|
766
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
1756
|
4197
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
27
|
845
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
139
|
1270
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
360
|
1012
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
89
|
1357
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
30
|
1079
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
2112
|
2757
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
111
|
2394
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
39
|
922
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1927
|
2469
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
61
|
1373
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
1024
|
1174
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
613
|
1391
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
116
|
1095
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
2011
|
5298
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
140
|
3054
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
239
|
1065
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
1617
|
3081
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
434
|
2127
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
7
|
1082
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
3188
|
3869
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
637
|
2063
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1219
|
3087
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
157
|
1601
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
102
|
1172
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
23
|
1761
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
18
|
969
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
501
|
1802
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
52
|
1516
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1102
|
4014
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
623
|
2076
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
509
|
2059
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
2906
|
3118
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
288
|
850
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
713
|
4145
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
334
|
4362
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
1899
|
4611
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
2944
|
5662
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
209
|
2488
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
45
|
1218
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
1910
|
4476
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
119
|
2421
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
890
|
3221
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
527
|
1300
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
490
|
1302
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2319
|
4323
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
411
|
796
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2377
|
4005
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
367
|
678
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2361
|
6535
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
1749
|
3096
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1091
|
2175
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1235
|
2385
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
876
|
1287
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
69
|
866
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
26
|
625
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
686
|
1573
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
16
|
1061
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
5
|
402
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
87
|
1090
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1523
|
3588
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
235
|
4799
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
290
|
4280
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
498
|
3128
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
632
|
4265
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
7
|
652
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
132
|
1708
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
1943
|
7146
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
17
|
2896
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
22
|
3134
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
424
|
2521
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
305
|
2320
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
76
|
1730
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
15
|
621
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
49
|
1966
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
147
|
3320
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
4
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
99
|
1871
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
6175
|
4929
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
80
|
1249
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
671
|
4383
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
87
|
1640
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
146
|
1661
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
6
|
4138
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
7
|
421
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
3387
|
5235
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
13
|
1970
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
1009
|
1804
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
60
|
2387
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
7
|
638
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
37
|
2620
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
198
|
1000
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
78
|
3759
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
34
|
1667
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
95
|
1344
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
3
|
449
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
223
|
1716
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
24
|
1461
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
697
|
3092
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
18
|
1028
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
84
|
2089
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
9
|
694
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
90
|
2522
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
3
|
342
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
69
|
733
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
80
|
2061
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
7
|
3182
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
18
|
1503
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
205
|
2452
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
333
|
1385
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
21
|
2494
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
3
|
483
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
24
|
1227
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
27
|
4362
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
16
|
826
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
172
|
1333
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
72
|
2706
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
8
|
859
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
28
|
2177
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
28
|
2347
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
107
|
3184
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
653
|
1280
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
712
|
3521
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
10
|
491
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
6
|
1948
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
25
|
9363
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
113
|
607
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
27
|
17419
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
1
|
281
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
6
|
1319
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
87
|
4847
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
176
|
1989
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
1740
|
2938
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
13
|
1665
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
159
|
758
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
161
|
2667
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
53
|
4090
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
12
|
724
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
69
|
2085
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
42
|
1367
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
739
|
3162
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
142
|
1220
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
696
|
4311
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
5
|
331
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
434
|
1965
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
43
|
4517
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
379
|
3854
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
22
|
1619
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
970
|
3603
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
7
|
538
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
9
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
44
|
1195
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
65
|
1718
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
2
|
16667
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1437
|
4116
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
124
|
2057
|
– Under Investigation
|
4943
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 123 cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Powered by Facebook Comments