SPEAKER RENDON WITHDRAWS SUPPORT FOR DA LACEY, ENDORSES GASCÓN

LOS ANGELES – Today, the Speaker of the California State Assembly, Anthony Rendon, announced his support for George Gascón in his race for Los Angeles County District Attorney. Speaker Rendon, who represents California’s 63rd district including Cudahy where Gascón grew up, has served in the state assembly since 2012, and as speaker since 2016.

“The voters and the legislature alike continue to embrace reforms to end California’s involvement in a failed war on drugs and the policies of mass incarceration that defined the 1980s and 1990s,” said California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. “Over the years, George Gascón has stood apart from his law enforcement colleagues, supporting reforms that are taking us safely into the 21st century. George has always stood up to the wealthy and well-connected, even if it meant that he would stand alone. That is the type of leadership that LA needs, and I’m proud to support him to be Los Angeles County District Attorney.”

“I am honored to have Speaker Rendon’s endorsement as we reimagine our criminal justice system,” said former District Attorney of San Francisco, George Gascón. “Like myself, Speaker Rendon struggled in high school yet continued to persevere attending Cal State Fullerton and later obtaining a PhD from UC Riverside before dedicating himself to public service. As a lifelong Angeleno, I thank Speaker Rendon for his trust in supporting me to be the next Los Angeles County District Attorney.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments