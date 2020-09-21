16 Deaths and 652 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 16 new deaths and 652 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 261,446 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,366 deaths. The number of cases and deaths reported today reflect a weekend reporting lag.

There is significant potential for transmission of COVID-19 at workplaces, making it critically important for employers to adhere to the workplace protocols that require infection control, distancing, masking, and appropriate PPE for all workers. This is particularly important since after work, many of us go home to family members and other people we live with, some of whom may be at higher risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.

Public Health’s compliance team continues to visit businesses across the County every day. Inspectors review County reopening protocols with business owners and ensure they are familiar with all requirements related to disinfection, the use of face coverings, physical distancing, and any other specific required modifications and employee protections. Initial efforts of compliance inspections are focused on educating business owners and workers about how to stay safe but can result in citations for non-compliance where businesses are in violation of the Health Officer Order and protocols.

As a result of inspections conducted since August 30, 46 citations have been issued to 25 establishments. In some cases, these establishments were also closed because there were significant health and safety concerns or flagrant violations of the Health Officer Orders, including operating indoors in violation of the State and County Health Officer Orders.

Public Health has multiple ways for anonymous reporting of violations of Health Officer Orders and protocols in the workplace. Workers or employers can call the Environmental Health Customer Call Center at 888-700-9995, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., excluding holidays or can make a complaint and report violations online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Nearly two weeks ago, the County launched the Safety Compliance Certificate Program that allows businesses to complete an on-line training and self-certify that they are fully implementing the required COVID-19 Protocols to make their workplace as safe as possible for both employees and customers. A total of 663 businesses and 712 employees have taken the training and received the certificate. The training is free and is found on the Public Health website. As a reminder this training is not mandatory, and all businesses must still comply with required protocols. Businesses that complete the training can post the safety certificate.

“For those who are mourning loved ones and friends who have passed away from COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Worker protections and safe workplaces are an essential part of slowing the spread of COIVD-19 and protecting the health of our communities, and I want to thank all the workplaces who have followed the requirements for opening that are laid out in the Health Officer Order, as well as the workplaces that have diligently reported outbreaks and taken the infection control steps to protect their workers. We are working with the Board of Supervisors to establish worker public health councils that help ensure employee safety, particularly among sectors experiencing high numbers of cases and/or outbreaks.”

Of the 16 new deaths reported today, eight people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, four people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Eleven people who died had underlying health conditions including eight people over the age of 80, two people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

Testing results are available for more than 2,552,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. There are 749 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 28% of these people are in the ICU.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,989 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, three cases and three deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. There has been a total of 89 deaths and a total of 14,977 positive cases among healthcare workers and first responders in Los Angeles County. Sixty-eight percent of these cases occurred among women, 30% among men, and 2% among people who identify as another gender or the gender was not specified. Nearly 50% of healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 are Latino/Latinx, 15% are Asian, 11% are White, 7% are African American/Black, 1% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 1% identify with two or more races, 2.5% identify with another race, and race/ethnicity was unknown or unspecified for 13%. Deaths and cases among healthcare workers surged in the early months of the pandemic before we knew about asymptomatic spread and when there were significant shortages of PPE. There was an additional surge in cases and deaths following the July 4th holiday. Since mid-July, cases and deaths among healthcare workers have been declining.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 261446 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 247421 — Long Beach 11503 — Pasadena 2522 Deaths 6366 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6007 — Long Beach 238 — Pasadena 121 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4118 – 5 to 11 8903 – 12 to 17 11043 – 18 to 29 61483 – 30 to 49 84781 – 50 to 64 47778 – 65 to 79 18948 – over 80 8850 – Under Investigation 1517 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 124611 – Male 119852 – Other 121 – Under Investigation 2837 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 236 – Asian 7810 – Black 7512 – Hispanic/Latino 93576 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 737 – White 19880 – Other 26655 – Under Investigation 91015 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 19595 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 11 – Asian 875 – Black 586 – Hispanic/Latino 3072 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1391 – Other 34 – Under Investigation 18 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 158 757 City of Alhambra 1225 1413 City of Arcadia 479 829 City of Artesia 361 2149 City of Avalon 6 155 City of Azusa 1498 2994 City of Baldwin Park 2892 3767 City of Bell 1563 4302 City of Bell Gardens 1896 4402 City of Bellflower 2345 3017 City of Beverly Hills 667 1932 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1489 1389 City of Calabasas 261 1073 City of Carson 1814 1933 City of Cerritos 556 1111 City of Claremont 379 1039 City of Commerce* 572 4377 City of Compton 3975 3979 City of Covina 1357 2768 City of Cudahy 1070 4395 City of Culver City 383 961 City of Diamond Bar 541 941 City of Downey 4026 3523 City of Duarte 542 2462 City of El Monte 4277 3647 City of El Segundo 130 774 City of Gardena 1225 1998 City of Glendale 3567 1727 City of Glendora 1235 2341 City of Hawaiian Gardens 529 3605 City of Hawthorne 1918 2160 City of Hermosa Beach 206 1047 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2853 4796 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 2808 2472 City of Irwindale 69 4729 City of La Canada Flintridge 178 860 City of La Habra Heights 42 770 City of La Mirada 830 1673 City of La Puente 1467 3605 City of La Verne 458 1376 City of Lakewood 1257 1564 City of Lancaster* 3277 2028 City of Lawndale 624 1856 City of Lomita 239 1153 City of Lynwood* 3215 4462 City of Malibu 101 779 City of Manhattan Beach 354 983 City of Maywood 1419 5059 City of Monrovia 738 1902 City of Montebello 2269 3525 City of Monterey Park 945 1518 City of Norwalk 3191 2965 City of Palmdale 4003 2518 City of Palos Verdes Estates 95 703 City of Paramount 2348 4191 City of Pico Rivera 2389 3716 City of Pomona 5356 3435 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 293 685 City of Redondo Beach 546 795 City of Rolling Hills 11 567 City of Rolling Hills Estates 41 505 City of Rosemead 818 1478 City of San Dimas* 517 1498 City of San Fernando 898 3649 City of San Gabriel 626 1529 City of San Marino 87 655 City of Santa Clarita 3341 1516 City of Santa Fe Springs 555 3022 City of Santa Monica 853 923 City of Sierra Madre 73 664 City of Signal Hill 269 2280 City of South El Monte 785 3759 City of South Gate 4353 4435 City of South Pasadena 272 1044 City of Temple City 516 1415 City of Torrance 1402 939 City of Vernon 12 5742 City of Walnut 262 858 City of West Covina 2806 2593 City of West Hollywood 549 1486 City of Westlake Village 32 383 City of Whittier 2207 2524 Los Angeles 106208 2626 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 262 3194 Los Angeles – Alsace 364 2925 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 75 2998 Los Angeles – Arleta 1421 4134 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 235 1602 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 609 1957 Los Angeles – Bel Air 80 949 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 118 942 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 152 1154 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4198 4832 Los Angeles – Brentwood 288 930 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 128 1798 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1841 2820 Los Angeles – Carthay 208 1448 Los Angeles – Central 2134 5473 Los Angeles – Century City 114 891 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1473 4362 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 660 1781 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 69 752 Los Angeles – Chinatown 115 1434 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 291 2000 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 342 2257 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 296 2140 Los Angeles – Crestview 189 1663 Los Angeles – Del Rey 347 1159 Los Angeles – Downtown* 792 2879 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 640 1617 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 610 2083 Los Angeles – Echo Park 246 1726 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1205 2882 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 95 1663 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 254 2497 Los Angeles – Encino 574 1271 Los Angeles – Exposition 79 2375 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1297 2888 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 32 889 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 314 3601 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2263 4770 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 680 2152 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 240 2230 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1164 2000 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 935 4348 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 223 1309 Los Angeles – Harbor City 487 1675 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 970 2225 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 20 830 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 551 3055 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1595 4205 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1077 2226 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 428 3086 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1172 1717 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 283 961 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 785 2750 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 253 3134 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1140 2205 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 81 1777 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 995 2357 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 536 4081 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 312 2048 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1054 3233 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 390 4860 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 479 1690 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 86 2745 Los Angeles – Longwood 112 2602 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 206 953 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 191 2238 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 26 832 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 311 732 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 35 803 Los Angeles – Melrose 1872 2409 Los Angeles – Mid-city 281 1870 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 169 940 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 754 3126 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 544 2253 Los Angeles – North Hills 1788 2904 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3757 2481 Los Angeles – Northridge 1380 1977 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 124 582 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3389 4402 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 28 728 Los Angeles – Palms 534 1217 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2842 3777 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 104 766 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1754 4192 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 137 1251 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 358 1006 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 89 1357 Los Angeles – Regent Square 30 1079 Los Angeles – Reseda 2106 2749 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 111 2394 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 39 922 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1927 2469 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 61 1373 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1021 1170 Los Angeles – Silverlake 613 1391 Los Angeles – South Carthay 116 1095 Los Angeles – South Park 2011 5298 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 140 3054 Los Angeles – Studio City 240 1070 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1607 3062 Los Angeles – Sunland 434 2127 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3195 3878 Los Angeles – Tarzana 634 2053 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1216 3080 Los Angeles – Thai Town 157 1601 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 102 1172 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 23 1761 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 500 1798 Los Angeles – University Hills 52 1516 Los Angeles – University Park 1088 3963 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 619 2062 Los Angeles – Valley Village 504 2039 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2902 3114 Los Angeles – Venice 288 850 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 713 4145 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 334 4362 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1898 4608 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2943 5660 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 208 2476 Los Angeles – View Heights 45 1218 Los Angeles – Watts 1914 4485 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 119 2421 Los Angeles – West Adams 888 3214 Los Angeles – West Hills 526 1297 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 492 1307 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2312 4310 Los Angeles – Westchester 411 796 Los Angeles – Westlake 2368 3990 Los Angeles – Westwood 366 676 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2360 6532 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1745 3089 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1090 2173 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1228 2371 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 870 1278 Unincorporated – Acton 68 853 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 26 625 Unincorporated – Altadena 684 1568 Unincorporated – Anaverde 16 1061 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 87 1090 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1518 3577 Unincorporated – Athens Village 235 4799 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 290 4280 Unincorporated – Azusa 497 3121 Unincorporated – Bassett 626 4225 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 130 1682 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1937 7124 Unincorporated – Cerritos 17 2896 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 422 2509 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 305 2320 Unincorporated – Del Aire 75 1707 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 15 621 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 47 1885 Unincorporated – Duarte 147 3320 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 99 1871 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6161 4918 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 80 1249 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 670 4377 Unincorporated – East Whittier 86 1621 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 146 1661 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3380 5224 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 12 1818 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1003 1793 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 60 2387 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 7 638 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 37 2620 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 198 1000 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 77 3711 Unincorporated – La Verne* 34 1667 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 95 1344 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 3 449 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 222 1708 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 697 3092 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 18 1028 Unincorporated – Littlerock 84 2089 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 9 694 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 90 2522 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 68 723 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 80 2061 Unincorporated – Newhall 7 3182 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 205 2452 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 330 1373 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 26 4200 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 172 1333 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 72 2706 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 28 2177 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 28 2347 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 106 3154 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 650 1274 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 705 3486 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 25 9363 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 113 607 Unincorporated – Saugus 27 17419 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 86 4791 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 176 1989 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1733 2926 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 159 758 Unincorporated – Sun Village 160 2651 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 53 4090 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 12 724 Unincorporated – Val Verde 69 2085 Unincorporated – Valencia 42 1367 Unincorporated – Valinda 737 3153 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 142 1220 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 697 4318 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 425 1924 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 379 3854 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 964 3580 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 44 1195 Unincorporated – Whittier 65 1718 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 2 16667 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1434 4107 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 122 2024 – Under Investigation 4967

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Three cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

