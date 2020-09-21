16 Deaths and 652 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 16 new deaths and 652 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 261,446 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,366 deaths. The number of cases and deaths reported today reflect a weekend reporting lag.
There is significant potential for transmission of COVID-19 at workplaces, making it critically important for employers to adhere to the workplace protocols that require infection control, distancing, masking, and appropriate PPE for all workers. This is particularly important since after work, many of us go home to family members and other people we live with, some of whom may be at higher risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.
Public Health’s compliance team continues to visit businesses across the County every day. Inspectors review County reopening protocols with business owners and ensure they are familiar with all requirements related to disinfection, the use of face coverings, physical distancing, and any other specific required modifications and employee protections. Initial efforts of compliance inspections are focused on educating business owners and workers about how to stay safe but can result in citations for non-compliance where businesses are in violation of the Health Officer Order and protocols.
As a result of inspections conducted since August 30, 46 citations have been issued to 25 establishments. In some cases, these establishments were also closed because there were significant health and safety concerns or flagrant violations of the Health Officer Orders, including operating indoors in violation of the State and County Health Officer Orders.
Public Health has multiple ways for anonymous reporting of violations of Health Officer Orders and protocols in the workplace. Workers or employers can call the Environmental Health Customer Call Center at 888-700-9995, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., excluding holidays or can make a complaint and report violations online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Nearly two weeks ago, the County launched the Safety Compliance Certificate Program that allows businesses to complete an on-line training and self-certify that they are fully implementing the required COVID-19 Protocols to make their workplace as safe as possible for both employees and customers. A total of 663 businesses and 712 employees have taken the training and received the certificate. The training is free and is found on the Public Health website. As a reminder this training is not mandatory, and all businesses must still comply with required protocols. Businesses that complete the training can post the safety certificate.
“For those who are mourning loved ones and friends who have passed away from COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Worker protections and safe workplaces are an essential part of slowing the spread of COIVD-19 and protecting the health of our communities, and I want to thank all the workplaces who have followed the requirements for opening that are laid out in the Health Officer Order, as well as the workplaces that have diligently reported outbreaks and taken the infection control steps to protect their workers. We are working with the Board of Supervisors to establish worker public health councils that help ensure employee safety, particularly among sectors experiencing high numbers of cases and/or outbreaks.”
Of the 16 new deaths reported today, eight people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, four people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Eleven people who died had underlying health conditions including eight people over the age of 80, two people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.
Testing results are available for more than 2,552,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. There are 749 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 28% of these people are in the ICU.
Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,989 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, three cases and three deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. There has been a total of 89 deaths and a total of 14,977 positive cases among healthcare workers and first responders in Los Angeles County. Sixty-eight percent of these cases occurred among women, 30% among men, and 2% among people who identify as another gender or the gender was not specified. Nearly 50% of healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 are Latino/Latinx, 15% are Asian, 11% are White, 7% are African American/Black, 1% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 1% identify with two or more races, 2.5% identify with another race, and race/ethnicity was unknown or unspecified for 13%. Deaths and cases among healthcare workers surged in the early months of the pandemic before we knew about asymptomatic spread and when there were significant shortages of PPE. There was an additional surge in cases and deaths following the July 4th holiday. Since mid-July, cases and deaths among healthcare workers have been declining.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
261446
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
247421
|
— Long Beach
|
11503
|
— Pasadena
|
2522
|
Deaths
|
6366
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
6007
|
— Long Beach
|
238
|
— Pasadena
|
121
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
4118
|
– 5 to 11
|
8903
|
– 12 to 17
|
11043
|
– 18 to 29
|
61483
|
– 30 to 49
|
84781
|
– 50 to 64
|
47778
|
– 65 to 79
|
18948
|
– over 80
|
8850
|
– Under Investigation
|
1517
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Female
|
124611
|
– Male
|
119852
|
– Other
|
121
|
– Under Investigation
|
2837
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
236
|
– Asian
|
7810
|
– Black
|
7512
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
93576
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
737
|
– White
|
19880
|
– Other
|
26655
|
– Under Investigation
|
91015
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
19595
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
11
|
– Asian
|
875
|
– Black
|
586
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
3072
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
20
|
– White
|
1391
|
– Other
|
34
|
– Under Investigation
|
18
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
158
|
757
|
City of Alhambra
|
1225
|
1413
|
City of Arcadia
|
479
|
829
|
City of Artesia
|
361
|
2149
|
City of Avalon
|
6
|
155
|
City of Azusa
|
1498
|
2994
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
2892
|
3767
|
City of Bell
|
1563
|
4302
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
1896
|
4402
|
City of Bellflower
|
2345
|
3017
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
667
|
1932
|
City of Bradbury
|
14
|
1310
|
City of Burbank
|
1489
|
1389
|
City of Calabasas
|
261
|
1073
|
City of Carson
|
1814
|
1933
|
City of Cerritos
|
556
|
1111
|
City of Claremont
|
379
|
1039
|
City of Commerce*
|
572
|
4377
|
City of Compton
|
3975
|
3979
|
City of Covina
|
1357
|
2768
|
City of Cudahy
|
1070
|
4395
|
City of Culver City
|
383
|
961
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
541
|
941
|
City of Downey
|
4026
|
3523
|
City of Duarte
|
542
|
2462
|
City of El Monte
|
4277
|
3647
|
City of El Segundo
|
130
|
774
|
City of Gardena
|
1225
|
1998
|
City of Glendale
|
3567
|
1727
|
City of Glendora
|
1235
|
2341
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
529
|
3605
|
City of Hawthorne
|
1918
|
2160
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
206
|
1047
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
7
|
370
|
City of Huntington Park
|
2853
|
4796
|
City of Industry
|
36
|
8238
|
City of Inglewood
|
2808
|
2472
|
City of Irwindale
|
69
|
4729
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
178
|
860
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
42
|
770
|
City of La Mirada
|
830
|
1673
|
City of La Puente
|
1467
|
3605
|
City of La Verne
|
458
|
1376
|
City of Lakewood
|
1257
|
1564
|
City of Lancaster*
|
3277
|
2028
|
City of Lawndale
|
624
|
1856
|
City of Lomita
|
239
|
1153
|
City of Lynwood*
|
3215
|
4462
|
City of Malibu
|
101
|
779
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
354
|
983
|
City of Maywood
|
1419
|
5059
|
City of Monrovia
|
738
|
1902
|
City of Montebello
|
2269
|
3525
|
City of Monterey Park
|
945
|
1518
|
City of Norwalk
|
3191
|
2965
|
City of Palmdale
|
4003
|
2518
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
95
|
703
|
City of Paramount
|
2348
|
4191
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
2389
|
3716
|
City of Pomona
|
5356
|
3435
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
293
|
685
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
546
|
795
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
11
|
567
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
41
|
505
|
City of Rosemead
|
818
|
1478
|
City of San Dimas*
|
517
|
1498
|
City of San Fernando
|
898
|
3649
|
City of San Gabriel
|
626
|
1529
|
City of San Marino
|
87
|
655
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
3341
|
1516
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
555
|
3022
|
City of Santa Monica
|
853
|
923
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
73
|
664
|
City of Signal Hill
|
269
|
2280
|
City of South El Monte
|
785
|
3759
|
City of South Gate
|
4353
|
4435
|
City of South Pasadena
|
272
|
1044
|
City of Temple City
|
516
|
1415
|
City of Torrance
|
1402
|
939
|
City of Vernon
|
12
|
5742
|
City of Walnut
|
262
|
858
|
City of West Covina
|
2806
|
2593
|
City of West Hollywood
|
549
|
1486
|
City of Westlake Village
|
32
|
383
|
City of Whittier
|
2207
|
2524
|
Los Angeles
|
106208
|
2626
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
262
|
3194
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
364
|
2925
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
75
|
2998
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
1421
|
4134
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
235
|
1602
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
609
|
1957
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
80
|
949
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
118
|
942
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
152
|
1154
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
4198
|
4832
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
288
|
930
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
3
|
516
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
128
|
1798
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
1841
|
2820
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
208
|
1448
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2134
|
5473
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
114
|
891
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1473
|
4362
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
660
|
1781
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
69
|
752
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
115
|
1434
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
291
|
2000
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
342
|
2257
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
296
|
2140
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
189
|
1663
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
347
|
1159
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
792
|
2879
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
640
|
1617
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
610
|
2083
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
246
|
1726
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1205
|
2882
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
95
|
1663
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
254
|
2497
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
574
|
1271
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
79
|
2375
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1297
|
2888
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
32
|
889
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
314
|
3601
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2263
|
4770
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
680
|
2152
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
240
|
2230
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1164
|
2000
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
935
|
4348
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
223
|
1309
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
487
|
1675
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
970
|
2225
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
20
|
830
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
551
|
3055
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1595
|
4205
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1077
|
2226
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
428
|
3086
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1172
|
1717
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
283
|
961
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
785
|
2750
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
253
|
3134
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1140
|
2205
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
81
|
1777
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
995
|
2357
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
536
|
4081
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
312
|
2048
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1054
|
3233
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
390
|
4860
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
479
|
1690
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
86
|
2745
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
112
|
2602
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
206
|
953
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
191
|
2238
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
26
|
832
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
311
|
732
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
35
|
803
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
1872
|
2409
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
281
|
1870
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
169
|
940
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
754
|
3126
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
544
|
2253
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
1788
|
2904
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
3757
|
2481
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1380
|
1977
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
124
|
582
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
3389
|
4402
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
28
|
728
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
534
|
1217
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
2842
|
3777
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
104
|
766
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
1754
|
4192
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
27
|
845
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
137
|
1251
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
358
|
1006
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
89
|
1357
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
30
|
1079
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
2106
|
2749
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
111
|
2394
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
39
|
922
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1927
|
2469
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
61
|
1373
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
1021
|
1170
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
613
|
1391
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
116
|
1095
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
2011
|
5298
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
140
|
3054
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
240
|
1070
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
1607
|
3062
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
434
|
2127
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
7
|
1082
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
3195
|
3878
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
634
|
2053
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1216
|
3080
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
157
|
1601
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
102
|
1172
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
23
|
1761
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
18
|
969
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
500
|
1798
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
52
|
1516
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1088
|
3963
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
619
|
2062
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
504
|
2039
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
2902
|
3114
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
288
|
850
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
713
|
4145
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
334
|
4362
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
1898
|
4608
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
2943
|
5660
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
208
|
2476
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
45
|
1218
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
1914
|
4485
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
119
|
2421
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
888
|
3214
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
526
|
1297
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
492
|
1307
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2312
|
4310
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
411
|
796
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2368
|
3990
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
366
|
676
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2360
|
6532
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
1745
|
3089
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1090
|
2173
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1228
|
2371
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
870
|
1278
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
68
|
853
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
26
|
625
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
684
|
1568
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
16
|
1061
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
5
|
402
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
87
|
1090
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1518
|
3577
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
235
|
4799
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
290
|
4280
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
497
|
3121
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
626
|
4225
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
6
|
559
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
130
|
1682
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
1937
|
7124
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
17
|
2896
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
22
|
3134
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
422
|
2509
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
305
|
2320
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
75
|
1707
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
15
|
621
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
47
|
1885
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
147
|
3320
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
4
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
99
|
1871
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
6161
|
4918
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
80
|
1249
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
670
|
4377
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
86
|
1621
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
146
|
1661
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
6
|
4138
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
7
|
421
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
3380
|
5224
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
12
|
1818
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
1003
|
1793
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
60
|
2387
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
7
|
638
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
37
|
2620
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
198
|
1000
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
77
|
3711
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
34
|
1667
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
95
|
1344
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
3
|
449
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
222
|
1708
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
24
|
1461
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
697
|
3092
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
18
|
1028
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
84
|
2089
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
9
|
694
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
90
|
2522
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
3
|
342
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
68
|
723
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
80
|
2061
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
7
|
3182
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
18
|
1503
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
205
|
2452
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
330
|
1373
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
21
|
2494
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
3
|
483
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
24
|
1227
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
26
|
4200
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
16
|
826
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
172
|
1333
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
72
|
2706
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
8
|
859
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
28
|
2177
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
28
|
2347
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
106
|
3154
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
650
|
1274
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
705
|
3486
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
10
|
491
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
6
|
1948
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
25
|
9363
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
113
|
607
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
27
|
17419
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
1
|
281
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
6
|
1319
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
86
|
4791
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
176
|
1989
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
1733
|
2926
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
13
|
1665
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
159
|
758
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
160
|
2651
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
53
|
4090
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
12
|
724
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
69
|
2085
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
42
|
1367
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
737
|
3153
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
142
|
1220
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
697
|
4318
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
5
|
331
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
425
|
1924
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
43
|
4517
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
379
|
3854
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
22
|
1619
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
964
|
3580
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
7
|
538
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
9
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
44
|
1195
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
65
|
1718
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
2
|
16667
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1434
|
4107
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
122
|
2024
|
– Under Investigation
|
4967
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Three cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
