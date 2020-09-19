Zoom With the Dinosaurs at Natural History Museum Sept. 22

CELEBRATE THE RICH HISTORY of exploration and the impressive collection by joining in a week long online festival celebrating dinosaurs, their prehistoric past and the science that brings their world back to life.

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

People have been taking bets on what unusual event will occur this month and if you placed your bets on dinosaurs, you win!

For over a century people from around the world have been inspired by the dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Dinosaur fossils are just some of the 12 million specimens that comprise NHM’s paleontology collection, which is the largest on the West Coast.

Celebrate this rich history of exploration and the impressive collection, by joining in a weeklong, online festival celebrating dinosaurs, their prehistoric past and the science that brings their world back to life. Meet world renowned paleontologists from the Museums Dinosaur Institute, dig into hand on activities at home, and explore the famous Dinosaur Hall and the world’s only Tyrannosaurus Rex growth series online.

Begin the journey on Tuesday, September 22nd with a live Paleo chat. During this discussion attendees will meet Erika Durazo and Valeria Jaramillo, two alumni of Proyecto Dinosaurios [Project Dinosaurs]. They will share their journey into paleontology and their favorite excavation will be moderated by Michelle Barboza, Science Communicator and Professor of Geology at California State University, Fullerton. Tune in at 11:30 with the kids for the live animal program ‘Survivors of the Dino Age’, to find out which animals actual survived the great extinction and why.

Meet on of the Dinosaur puppets and puppeteer from the Museums Performing Arts team on Wednesday for a virtual performance, where you can see firsthand how these life size puppets bring science to life. On Wednesday afternoon join Science Communicator, Dustin Growick in conversation with Dinosaur National Monument Paleontologist, ReBecca Hunt Foster and Lead Paleontologist of the Petrified Forest National Park, Dr. Adam Marsh as they discuss the scientific research that takes place on public lands and the importance of these national landmarks.

Thursday, September 24th, attendees will be able to meet and speak with museum paleontologists Dr. Luis Chiappe, Senior Vice President of Research and Collections; Gretchen Augustyn, Director of the Dinosaur Institute and Associate Curator of the Dinosaur Institute, Dr. Nathan Smith. They will share their journeys in to paleontology, their favorite excavation stories and all about the museums fossil collection.

Winding up the week long excitement is a Facebook Live story time just for the kids, another dino puppet meet and greet and digging deeper into dinosaur’s discussion. Dr. Lindsay Zanno, Head of Paleontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences discusses what it is like discovering new species of dinosaurs and how these creatures continue to inspire people of all ages. Hands on activities will include dying dino eggs, Dinosaur Hall Scavenger Hunt, Dinosaur Shadow puppets and coloring sheets.

For more information on the festival and view the live schedule of events visit their website at NHM.ORG/dino-fest.

