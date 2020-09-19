Cerritos College Updates Lot at 166th Street/Studebaker

Several Penske Automotive Group cars seen parked on Lot 10 at Cerritos College. During talks with the city of Cerritos about the Norm Reeves deal, the College was also talking to Penske. The college did not disclose that additional cars that will be parked on the former Manassero field. Photo by Brian Hews.

STAFF REPORT

Cerritos College will host its third virtual forum of the year to update residents about changes to its property located at the 166th Street and Studebaker Road corner lot.

On September 18, 2017, the Cerritos City Council approved the College’s Temporary Use Permit (TUP) for four years.

The TUP authorizes the College to convert the property at 166th Street and Studebaker Road into an automobile storage facility.

The Cerritos College Board of Trustees passed a resolution on September 6, 2017, to address issues raised by residents and the City, including dust and light mitigation, hours of operation, loading of vehicles, security, and landscaping.

The College continues to work closely with the City of Cerritos to meet the requirements outlined in the TUP.

The forum will be held Monday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Please RSVP by email

[email protected] to receive the zoom information.

Read more:

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments