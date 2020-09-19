Cerritos and La Mirada Crime Summaries

Cerritos 8/31-9/6/20

Robbery

09/10/20 11000 Blk. South St, Gas Station, Handgun , suspect entered store and asked for a pack of cigarettes. suspect walked around the counter and pulled a handgun from his pants. Suspect pointed the gun at victim and demanded money. Suspect gave victim a bag to put the money and ordered them to open the safe.

Aggravated Assault

09/10/20 0100 15900 Blk Studebaker Rd, Business, Victim is suspect’s ex-boyfriend. suspect walked up to the victim, yelled at him, and punched him in the face. Suspect handed other suspect a knife and told him to stab the victim. Suspect then threatened to stab the victim with the knife.

Grand Theft

09/08/20 13600 Blk Drieser Pl., catalytic converter

09/11/20 18600 Blk Gridley Rd. Bank, envelope of money.

Grand Theft Auto

09/11/20 12700 Blk Towne Center Dr., 1998 Honda Civic stolen and recovered.

Vehicle Burglary

09/09/20 17500 Blk Valley View Ave., Business, passenger window shattered, stole wheel chair.

09/09/20 17500 Blk Valley View Ave., Business, window shattered, back up camera stolen.

La Mirada 9/7-9/13/20

Robbery

A late night robbery was reported near the intersection of Artesia Blvd. and Valley View Ave. Case is still under investigation.

Other Structure Burglary

Two storage units were broken into on the 15000 block of Alondra Blvd. Power tools were reported stolen.

Gym equipment was reported stolen on 13800 block of La Mirada Blvd.

Vehicle Burglary

An early morning window smash burglary was reported on the 14500 block of Industry Cir.

A backpack and wallet were reported stolen, 12800 block of Valley View Ave.

Luggage, a purse and electronics were stolen during a late night burglary on the 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.

A purse and a phone were stolen during a daytime window smash burglary on the 14900 block of Adelfa Dr.

Grand Theft

A daytime theft of a lawnmower was reported on the 14400 block of La Mesa

Grand Theft Auto

A van was reported stolen on the12200 block of La Mirada Blvd.

A SUV was reported stolen on the 14400 block of Firestone Blvd.

A commercial van was reported stolen on the 15100 block of Aloe Dr.

A motorcycle was reported stolen on the 14200 block of Jalisco Rd.

