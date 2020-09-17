CERRITOS WELCOMES FIRST LUSH COSMETICS STORE

Lush is opening its first Cerritos store; a brand new space for the company as it continues to re-open stores across North America following Covid-19 related closures earlier in the year.

On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Lush will open the doors at Los Cerritos Center (239 Los Cerritos Center). The concept shop features over 1,100 square feet of retail space and includes large skincare and haircare areas where customers can enjoy personalized consultations.

Lush is taking a people-first phased approach to its opening strategy, and given the ongoing concerns around Covid-19, the health and wellbeing of Lush staff, customers and community remains top priority.

Opening for contactless, curbside pick-up only at this time, Cerritos customers can place their “Buy Online Pick Up in Store” order on the Lush website, and staff will bring the order to the store’s designated curbside location.

While customers can expect the same highly personalized service Lush is known for, the future in-store experience will look just a little different in order to maintain everybody’s comfort and safety. Below are some of the new health and safety protocols that will be in place once customers are able to shop again in-store. Customers are advised to check the status of their local shop through Lush’s online store locator at www.lushusa.com, Google listing and on the local shop Facebook page.

Reduced capacity

6ft social distance guide markers

Access to clean sinks and soap for requested handwashing upon entry (no purchase required)

Contactless payment only

Sanitized cash desk and debit terminal after each customer

Regular sanitization of surfaces throughout the shop

Compulsory hand washing before staff assist different customers

New product available if customers are not comfortable purchasing package-free or display product on shelves

Mandatory face coverings/masks for Lush staff and customers, as required by the state of California

At this stage, demos will also be paused to maintain hygiene levels

“We are so excited to open the doors to a brand new store in Los Cerritos Center,” says Elisa Torres, Lush’s Director of Retail. “While the road to normality is bound to be a little uncertain as the world changes around us, we’re committed to safely and consciously starting afresh together, and look forward to welcoming the people of Cerritos with open arms.”

Taking inspiration from Lush’s giant flagship shop on Oxford Street, London and designed with the customer experience in mind, the new shop is outfitted almost entirely with reclaimed wood, ethically sourced in the Pacific North West; the shop’s walls, fittings and shelving were all once barns or industrial buildings, now speaking to their own legacy and character. This unique design concept of working from reclaimed materials reduces waste, ultimately cutting back on Lush’s environmental footprint, a value important to the eco-conscious brand. Plus, the neutral tones of the interior contrast perfectly with the rainbow bright colors of Lush’s product range.

