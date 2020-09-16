Free Countywide Household Hazardous & E-Waste Roundup in Artesia

WHAT: County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones at the next free Countywide Household Hazardous Waste Roundup.

WHO: The free Countywide Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup Program is brought to residents by the County of Los Angeles and presented by Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts in cooperation with the City of Artesia and the neighboring cities of Bellflower, Cerritos, Downey, Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, La Mirada, Long Beach, Norwalk, Paramount, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, and South Gate.

WHERE: Artesia Park

18750 Clarkdale Avenue

Corner of South Street and Elaine Avenue

Artesia

WHEN: Saturday, September 19, 2020

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHY: Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts conduct more than 50 free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Roundups annually throughout the County to provide residents with a convenient way to rid their homes of unwanted hazardous materials. Because hazardous waste can pollute the environment, it is illegal to discard these items in trashcans, sinks and storm drains. The Roundups are part of a campaign to promote public awareness of proper disposal practices of household hazardous and e-waste and to provide a convenient, free disposal option.

For more information, click here.

Or, contact Los Angeles County Public Works at 1-(888) CLEAN LA or www.CleanLA.com, or Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts at 1-(800) 238-0173 or www.lacsd.org/hhw.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments