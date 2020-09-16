Cerritos to contribute $10,000 towards the reward fund for deputies shot in Compton

By Tammye McDuff • September 16, 2020

The City of Cerritos and City Council has agreed to contribute $10,000 towards the reward fund for arrest and conviction of suspect in shooting of the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were shot and critically injured.

The 24-year-old male deputy was hit in the head, arm and shoulder. The female deputy, 31, was shot through the mouth. She was able to open the door and get out, then help her partner hide behind a pillar and tie a tourniquet around his bleeding arm.

The deputies were shot on Saturday, September 12th at a Metro Blue Line Station. The LASD reports: “A lone gunman ambushed two of our deputies. The suspect approached the vehicle from behind and fired several rounds from his firearm at the deputies, striking them. The deputies sustained critical injuries.”

On Monday, September 14, 2020, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman who shot the two deputies at the Metro Blue Line station. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger stated the ‘toxic environment’ created by the constant criticism of law enforcement led to the ambush. “I support peaceful protests,” she said at a news conference on Monday. “But what I don’t support are the type of comments, especially the ones made outside a hospital, blocking an emergency room, where two deputies were fighting for their lives, and you had individuals chanting what they were chanting,” she said, referring to protesters who showed up at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood to wish death upon the deputies.

Cerritos Mayor Naresh Solanki announced Wednesday the City would contribute to the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible. Solanki stated “We are outraged by this horrible attack and offer the City’s full support in bringing the suspect to justice. We wish the injured officers a speedy recovery and keep them and their families in our thoughts and prayers.”

The LASD asks anyone with information about the shooting incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

