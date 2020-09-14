WEAR A MASK: 24 New Deaths, 733 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 24 new deaths and 733 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. The lower number of cases today reflect a weekend reporting lag and reduced testing due to poor air quality.
Actions that increase transmission and actions that decrease transmission of COVID-19 have a ripple effect among all County residents. As a result of the Safer at Home Order, when people were asked to stay home unless they needed to access essential services and when schools and many businesses were closed for in-person services, the number of cases remained fairly steady at 1,000 or less new cases per day.
As recreational activities and businesses reopened, starting May 8, and as people were exposed to more non-household members when out, whether at work, while shopping, while protesting, and/or while celebrating Memorial Day and Independence Day, the County saw cases, and as a result hospitalizations and deaths, increase and spike in an alarming manner in mid-July.
After re-closing some businesses, and moving other business operations outdoors, the County’s case numbers decreased significantly, and we are back to consistently slowing the spread.
To date, Public Health has identified 254,656 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,231 deaths.
“Tens of thousands of people are facing a future without someone they love because that person has passed away from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to all of you who are grieving, and again we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Slowing the spread of the virus has required us to work together in ways that we really haven’t needed to do before – from our government agencies to our community organizations and institutions, from our businesses to each and every resident in our community – so many have taken and continue to take actions to protect themselves and to protect other people. This pandemic is frustrating and heartbreaking – and not the least of it is that we desperately want to go back to living our lives the way they were before. Unfortunately, as we have already experienced, doing so creates illness and devastation for many, including people who are very vulnerable. For this reason, I am extraordinarily grateful to everyone that is doing what is right during a pandemic and being part of the solution to drive down transmission so that we can get children back to schools and people back to work.”
Currently, there are 775 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 35% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Throughout this pandemic thousands of people have had long hospital stays and many more have become sick and may still be feeling the effects of their sickness weeks or even months later.
Testing results are available for more than 2,459,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive. Testing capacity across the County remains high. Public Health encourages residents to get tested if:
By finding out if you are positive, even if you have no symptoms yet, you can quickly isolate and prevent other people from becoming infected.
Of the 24 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and 10 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Eighteen people who died had underlying health conditions including six people over the age of 80, four people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and eight people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.
Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,859 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 62 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Over the next six weeks, Public Health will be working with schools across the County that are re-opening for services to a limited number of cohorted students with high need for in-person support. To date, Public Health has received 59 applications from schools to reopen. Public Health will be posting, weekly, the list of schools who have submitted applications, and schools can expect that our public team of specialists will be in touch to provide technical assistance.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
254656
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
241010
|
— Long Beach
|
11170
|
— Pasadena
|
2476
|
Deaths
|
6231
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
5877
|
— Long Beach
|
234
|
— Pasadena
|
120
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
3980
|
– 5 to 11
|
8644
|
– 12 to 17
|
10702
|
– 18 to 29
|
59861
|
– 30 to 49
|
82688
|
– 50 to 64
|
46523
|
– 65 to 79
|
18483
|
– over 80
|
8670
|
– Under Investigation
|
1459
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Female
|
121345
|
– Male
|
116744
|
– Other
|
119
|
– Under Investigation
|
2802
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
222
|
– Asian
|
7591
|
– Black
|
7262
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
90193
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
716
|
– White
|
19126
|
– Other
|
26581
|
– Under Investigation
|
89319
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
18289
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
11
|
– Asian
|
855
|
– Black
|
573
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
2997
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
17
|
– White
|
1374
|
– Other
|
32
|
– Under Investigation
|
18
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
155
|
742
|
City of Alhambra
|
1204
|
1388
|
City of Arcadia
|
465
|
805
|
City of Artesia
|
347
|
2066
|
City of Avalon
|
5
|
129
|
City of Azusa
|
1470
|
2938
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
2813
|
3664
|
City of Bell
|
1518
|
4178
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
1840
|
4272
|
City of Bellflower
|
2283
|
2937
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
647
|
1874
|
City of Bradbury
|
14
|
1310
|
City of Burbank
|
1411
|
1316
|
City of Calabasas
|
251
|
1032
|
City of Carson
|
1776
|
1892
|
City of Cerritos
|
541
|
1081
|
City of Claremont
|
363
|
995
|
City of Commerce*
|
550
|
4208
|
City of Compton
|
3881
|
3885
|
City of Covina
|
1331
|
2715
|
City of Cudahy
|
1058
|
4346
|
City of Culver City
|
374
|
938
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
521
|
906
|
City of Downey
|
3905
|
3418
|
City of Duarte
|
529
|
2403
|
City of El Monte
|
4200
|
3582
|
City of El Segundo
|
128
|
763
|
City of Gardena
|
1205
|
1965
|
City of Glendale
|
3393
|
1643
|
City of Glendora
|
1209
|
2291
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
516
|
3516
|
City of Hawthorne
|
1881
|
2119
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
201
|
1022
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
6
|
317
|
City of Huntington Park
|
2776
|
4667
|
City of Industry
|
36
|
8238
|
City of Inglewood
|
2766
|
2435
|
City of Irwindale
|
68
|
4661
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
173
|
836
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
40
|
733
|
City of La Mirada
|
810
|
1633
|
City of La Puente
|
1440
|
3538
|
City of La Verne
|
442
|
1328
|
City of Lakewood
|
1218
|
1516
|
City of Lancaster*
|
3134
|
1940
|
City of Lawndale
|
612
|
1821
|
City of Lomita
|
236
|
1139
|
City of Lynwood*
|
3133
|
4349
|
City of Malibu
|
101
|
779
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
343
|
953
|
City of Maywood
|
1390
|
4956
|
City of Monrovia
|
719
|
1853
|
City of Montebello
|
2212
|
3436
|
City of Monterey Park
|
930
|
1494
|
City of Norwalk
|
3105
|
2885
|
City of Palmdale
|
3870
|
2434
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
92
|
680
|
City of Paramount
|
2302
|
4109
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
2315
|
3601
|
City of Pomona
|
5233
|
3356
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
285
|
667
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
534
|
777
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
11
|
567
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
40
|
493
|
City of Rosemead
|
799
|
1444
|
City of San Dimas*
|
497
|
1440
|
City of San Fernando
|
864
|
3510
|
City of San Gabriel
|
614
|
1499
|
City of San Marino
|
85
|
640
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
3208
|
1455
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
535
|
2913
|
City of Santa Monica
|
833
|
901
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
71
|
646
|
City of Signal Hill
|
264
|
2238
|
City of South El Monte
|
770
|
3687
|
City of South Gate
|
4246
|
4326
|
City of South Pasadena
|
264
|
1013
|
City of Temple City
|
511
|
1402
|
City of Torrance
|
1367
|
916
|
City of Vernon
|
10
|
4785
|
City of Walnut
|
252
|
825
|
City of West Covina
|
2743
|
2534
|
City of West Hollywood
|
529
|
1432
|
City of Westlake Village
|
31
|
371
|
City of Whittier
|
2147
|
2456
|
Los Angeles
|
103501
|
2559
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
257
|
3133
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
352
|
2828
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
74
|
2958
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
1388
|
4038
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
229
|
1561
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
604
|
1941
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
79
|
937
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
111
|
886
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
147
|
1116
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
4126
|
4749
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
277
|
895
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
3
|
516
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
122
|
1713
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
1787
|
2737
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
202
|
1406
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2097
|
5378
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
111
|
868
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1453
|
4303
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
635
|
1713
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
68
|
741
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
110
|
1371
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
289
|
1986
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
305
|
2013
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
290
|
2097
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
185
|
1627
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
335
|
1119
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
767
|
2788
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
631
|
1594
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
591
|
2018
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
227
|
1592
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1173
|
2806
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
94
|
1646
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
252
|
2478
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
551
|
1220
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
75
|
2255
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1270
|
2827
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
30
|
833
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
311
|
3566
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2210
|
4658
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
668
|
2114
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
231
|
2146
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1130
|
1942
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
910
|
4232
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
215
|
1262
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
470
|
1617
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
951
|
2181
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
19
|
789
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
544
|
3016
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1562
|
4118
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1052
|
2174
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
419
|
3021
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1139
|
1669
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
276
|
938
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
765
|
2680
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
252
|
3122
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1118
|
2163
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
80
|
1755
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
965
|
2286
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
528
|
4020
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
297
|
1949
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1034
|
3172
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
385
|
4798
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
471
|
1662
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
78
|
2490
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
112
|
2602
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
198
|
916
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
191
|
2238
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
26
|
832
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
305
|
718
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
31
|
711
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
1825
|
2349
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
272
|
1810
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
167
|
929
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
735
|
3047
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
528
|
2187
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
1742
|
2829
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
3601
|
2378
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1337
|
1916
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
120
|
564
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
3280
|
4261
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
26
|
676
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
523
|
1192
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
2758
|
3665
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
99
|
729
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
1727
|
4127
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
27
|
845
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
132
|
1206
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
351
|
986
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
87
|
1326
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
30
|
1079
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
2065
|
2695
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
110
|
2373
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
39
|
922
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1899
|
2433
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
58
|
1306
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
994
|
1139
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
601
|
1363
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
108
|
1019
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
1981
|
5219
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
135
|
2945
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
233
|
1038
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
1533
|
2921
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
431
|
2112
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
5
|
773
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
3111
|
3776
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
600
|
1943
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1202
|
3044
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
158
|
1611
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
98
|
1126
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
22
|
1685
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
18
|
969
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
468
|
1683
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
51
|
1487
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1037
|
3777
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
596
|
1986
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
490
|
1982
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
2814
|
3020
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
275
|
812
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
701
|
4076
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
329
|
4297
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
1858
|
4511
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
2887
|
5552
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
206
|
2453
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
43
|
1164
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
1878
|
4401
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
120
|
2442
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
861
|
3116
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
514
|
1268
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
483
|
1283
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2254
|
4202
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
402
|
779
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2316
|
3902
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
345
|
638
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2315
|
6408
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
1704
|
3017
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1066
|
2125
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1180
|
2279
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
841
|
1236
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
65
|
815
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
25
|
601
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
666
|
1527
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
13
|
862
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
5
|
402
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
85
|
1065
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1485
|
3499
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
219
|
4472
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
281
|
4148
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
475
|
2983
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
606
|
4090
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
6
|
559
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
122
|
1579
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
1922
|
7069
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
16
|
2726
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
22
|
3134
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
411
|
2444
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
297
|
2260
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
72
|
1639
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
12
|
497
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
44
|
1765
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
140
|
3162
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
4
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
98
|
1852
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
6016
|
4802
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
77
|
1203
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
661
|
4318
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
80
|
1508
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
144
|
1638
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
6
|
4138
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
7
|
421
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
3300
|
5100
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
12
|
1818
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
977
|
1747
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
60
|
2387
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
7
|
638
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
34
|
2408
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
185
|
934
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
77
|
3711
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
33
|
1618
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
94
|
1329
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
2
|
299
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
210
|
1616
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
24
|
1461
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
681
|
3021
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
17
|
971
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
83
|
2064
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
8
|
617
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
83
|
2326
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
3
|
342
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
68
|
723
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
80
|
2061
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
6
|
2727
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
18
|
1503
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
203
|
2428
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
323
|
1344
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
21
|
2494
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
3
|
483
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
23
|
1176
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
26
|
4200
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
15
|
774
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
157
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
71
|
2668
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
8
|
859
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
28
|
2177
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
21
|
1760
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
103
|
3065
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
642
|
1258
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
672
|
3323
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
10
|
491
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
6
|
1948
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
26
|
9738
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
110
|
591
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
27
|
17419
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
1
|
281
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
3
|
659
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
79
|
4401
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
173
|
1955
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
1682
|
2840
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
13
|
1665
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
156
|
744
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
159
|
2634
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
53
|
4090
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
12
|
724
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
67
|
2025
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
42
|
1367
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
730
|
3124
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
140
|
1203
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
685
|
4243
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
5
|
331
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
411
|
1861
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
43
|
4517
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
367
|
3732
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
21
|
1545
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
937
|
3480
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
7
|
538
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
9
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
43
|
1168
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
62
|
1638
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1409
|
4036
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
119
|
1974
|
– Under Investigation
|
4892
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 62 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
