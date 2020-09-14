Lakewood Appoints Vicki Stuckey To Open Council Seat

VICKI STUCKEY has been a resident of Lakewood for 28 years. She has been a Lakewood city commissioner for 19 years.

STAFF REPORT • September 14, 2020

At their Tuesday meeting, Lakewood City Council Members discussed and made a decision on how to fill the seat left vacant by the Aug. 31 retirement of Council Member Diane DuBois.

One option was to hold a special election. However, state election timing rules required that such an election not occur until March 2021. That meant that a new member would likely not be sworn in until April 2021, leaving the seat vacant for seven months. The seat would then be up for its regular election cycle in 2022, meaning the new council member’s term would only last for one year. In addition, it was estimated that the city would need to pay approximately $230,000 to hold the special election.

The second option was for the City Council to appoint someone to fill the 18 months remaining in the Diane DuBois term, as was done the last time a Lakewood council seat was vacated mid-term, in 2012.

After discussion and several procedural votes, the council voted to fill the seat by appointment and unanimously selected longtime resident and city commissioner Vicki Stuckey as the appointee.

