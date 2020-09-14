Downey Councilman Sean Ashton Sworn in as ICA President

Downey Councilman Sean Ashton take the oath administered by L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

This past week, Downey Councilman Sean K. Ashton was officially sworn in as the President of Independent Cities Association. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn administered the Oath of Office in the City of Downey Council Chambers. Ashton’s wife Tammy and their two sons, Dylan and Nolan attended the ceremony. California State Senator Bob Archuleta and Mayor Pro Tem Claudia Frometa also attended in person along with a few close friends. California State Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia also showed her support in virtual attendance.

Independent Cities Association (ICA) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1960 with over 40 member cities, representing more than 6.6 million residents. ICA is the premier educational association in Los Angeles County. ICA’s focus is to provide up to date information on issues important to cities like public safety, education, infrastructure, legislative advocacy, intergovernmental relationships, and other major issues that transcend the boundaries of its member cities.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen to serve as ICA’s President by my colleagues,” said Ashton who has served on the ICA Board of Directors for over 5 years. “I am looking forward to the challenge of leading this great organization during these uncertain times.”

“We are very pleased to have Sean take the reins of the Independent Cities Association. He will be the third President from Downey, following in the footsteps of former Mayors Barbara J. Riley and Mario Guerra, continuing the longstanding support for ICA’s service and representation to member cities,” said Interim Executive Director Sam Olivito. “Sean’s administration will take on the important issues facing local government with leadership and passion for finding the appropriate resolution for our member cities in Los Angeles County”

Along with Ashton, the 2020-21 Independent Cities Association Board of Directors includes:

President-Elect: Göran Eriksson, Mayor, Culver City

Vice President: Nils Nehrenheim, Councilmember, Redondo Beach

Treasurer: Stacy Armato, Councilmember, Hermosa Beach

Secretary: Jack Hadjinian, Councilmember, Montebello

Past President: Richard Montgomery, Mayor, Manhattan Beach

Director: Marco Barcena, Councilmember, Bell Gardens

Director: Dr. Julian Gold, Councilmember, Beverly Hills

Director: Tana McCoy, Councilmember, Compton

Director: Mark Henderson, Councilmember, Gardena

Director: David Fredendall, Councilmember, Glendora

Director: Roberto Uranga, Councilmember, Long Beach

Director: John Lee, Councilmember, Los Angeles

Director: Yvonne Yiu, Mayor Pro Tem, Monterey Park

Director: Robert Gonzales, Councilmember, San Fernando

Director: Jason Pu, Councilmember, San Gabriel

For more information, please contact Executive Director Sam Olivito at 310-486-7555

