HALLOWEEN DECORATING CONTEST IN BUENA PARK

Buena Park City News • September 11, 2020

Show off your spooktacular Halloween spirit!

Bring the Halloween spooktacular spirit out for everyone to enjoy! For residents decorating for Halloween, the City of Buena Park’s Beautification-Environmental Commission is holding it’s first ever Halloween Decorating Contest! The contest is free and open to all residential homes in Buena Park.

Commission members will judge homes based on creativity, arrangement, special effects and overall appearance. Because of COVID-19, commissioners will not get out of their car, they will judge the display based on what can be seen from the street at night. Judging will take place evenings during the week of October 19 through 23. Decorations should be turned on by 5pm during this week.

Winners will be notified by Friday, October 23, 2020. Winners will be announced on the City’s website, and awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be presented by City Council at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Submit entries by 5pm on October 16, 2020:

[email protected]

(714) 562-3655

(Please include name, address, phone number and email)

