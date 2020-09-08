State Route Closures Due to Wildfires in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is alerting motorists of closures due to two wildland fires burning in US National Forests near state routes in San Bernardino county.

El Dorado Fire – State Route 38 remains closed since Saturday, September 5, from Bryant to Big Bear. There is no access to motorists or residents. Use SR’s 330 and 18 for detours to Big Bear area. The duration of the closure is undetermined.

Bobcat Fire – State Route 2 will now be closed from Big Pine, west of Wrightwood, to Upper Big Tujunga Canyon in LA County. There is no access to motorists or residents. The duration of the closure is undetermined.

El Dorado Fire Updates:

Information Line: 909.383.5688 inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7148/

Bobcat Fire Updates:

Los Angeles County Fire Department twitter.com/Angeles_NF

Information will be updated when there are changes to the road closures. Follow us for the latest information on Facebook and Twitter. You can plan your commute and view live traffic conditions using QuickMap and planned lane closures.

For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Public Affairs at 909-383-4631 or TTY 711.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments