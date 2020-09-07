September 7, 2020 COVID REPORT: 25 New Deaths and 494 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 494 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. The low number of new cases and deaths reported today reflects both a delay in test and death reports over the weekend and the closure of testing sites over the holiday.

To date, Public Health has identified 248,821 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,030 deaths. Upon further investigation, seven cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

“To the families mourning their loved one lost to COVID-19, we wish you healing and peace as we keep you close to our hearts during the days ahead,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today, as we celebrate the labor movement and the social and economic achievements of American workers, let’s honor our workers with deliberate actions that protect them from COVID-19. We honor our workers and the meaning of Labor Day by being caring customers, responsible business owners and operators, and organized workers. Responsible business owners and operators fully implement infection control and distancing directives for your business. Caring customers wear face coverings and keep distance from all others. Organized workers practice infection control protocols and report violations immediately to Public Health at 888-700-9995; complaints and concerns can be reported anonymously. Together we protect our workers, slow COVID-19 spread, and save lives.”

Public Health offers the following safety tips for businesses:

Allow employees to stay home if they’re feeling sick.

Modify workplaces to ensure distancing among employees and customers as much as possible.

Provide face coverings to all employees.

Ensure regular breaks so that employees can clean their hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces or other people.

Post large, clearly visible signs outlining infection-control measures.

Train employees on Public Health safety measures including recognizing when a customer is out of compliance as well as company strategies on how to remedy the situation.

Consider having extra face coverings available for customers who might not have one.

Encourage contact-less transactions, curbside pick-up, and online purchases.

Report outbreaks as soon as possible. If a workplace has three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases within 14 days, they must call Public Health immediately at: 888-397-3993.

Utilizing these tips keep workers and customers safe and healthy and prevents the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 25 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Fifteen people who died had underlying health conditions including four people over the age of 80, seven people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,672 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

There are currently 943 people hospitalized, of which 32% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 2,380,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 248821 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 235455 — Long Beach 10927 — Pasadena 2439 Deaths 6030 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5686 — Long Beach 227 — Pasadena 117 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3857 – 5 to 11 8387 – 12 to 17 10427 – 18 to 29 58358 – 30 to 49 80898 – 50 to 64 45512 – 65 to 79 18069 – over 80 8524 – Under Investigation 1423 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 118472 – Male 114092 – Other 113 – Under Investigation 2778 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 211 – Asian 7381 – Black 7005 – Hispanic/Latino 87195 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 697 – White 18469 – Other 26570 – Under Investigation 87927 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 17278 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 10 – Asian 838 – Black 555 – Hispanic/Latino 2886 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 15 – White 1338 – Other 30 – Under Investigation 14 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 153 733 City of Alhambra 1175 1355 City of Arcadia 454 786 City of Artesia 306 1822 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1445 2888 City of Baldwin Park 2738 3567 City of Bell 1479 4071 City of Bell Gardens 1809 4200 City of Bellflower 2245 2888 City of Beverly Hills 625 1811 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1375 1283 City of Calabasas 241 991 City of Carson 1737 1851 City of Cerritos 533 1065 City of Claremont 353 968 City of Commerce* 543 4155 City of Compton 3790 3794 City of Covina 1291 2633 City of Cudahy 1043 4284 City of Culver City 374 938 City of Diamond Bar 510 887 City of Downey 3808 3333 City of Duarte 515 2339 City of El Monte 4129 3521 City of El Segundo 124 739 City of Gardena 1181 1926 City of Glendale 3245 1571 City of Glendora 1179 2234 City of Hawaiian Gardens 505 3441 City of Hawthorne 1856 2090 City of Hermosa Beach 198 1007 City of Hidden Hills 6 317 City of Huntington Park 2706 4549 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 2708 2384 City of Irwindale 67 4592 City of La Canada Flintridge 171 826 City of La Habra Heights 39 715 City of La Mirada 797 1607 City of La Puente 1419 3487 City of La Verne 426 1280 City of Lakewood 1187 1477 City of Lancaster* 3034 1878 City of Lawndale 590 1755 City of Lomita 232 1119 City of Lynwood* 3066 4256 City of Malibu 100 772 City of Manhattan Beach 330 917 City of Maywood 1359 4845 City of Monrovia 708 1825 City of Montebello 2146 3334 City of Monterey Park 914 1468 City of Norwalk 3061 2844 City of Palmdale 3747 2357 City of Palos Verdes Estates 89 658 City of Paramount 2254 4023 City of Pico Rivera 2274 3537 City of Pomona 5143 3298 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 274 641 City of Redondo Beach 525 764 City of Rolling Hills 9 464 City of Rolling Hills Estates 40 493 City of Rosemead 785 1418 City of San Dimas* 485 1405 City of San Fernando 841 3417 City of San Gabriel 595 1453 City of San Marino 83 625 City of Santa Clarita 3090 1402 City of Santa Fe Springs 519 2826 City of Santa Monica 816 883 City of Sierra Madre 68 619 City of Signal Hill 257 2179 City of South El Monte 762 3649 City of South Gate 4173 4251 City of South Pasadena 255 979 City of Temple City 500 1372 City of Torrance 1336 895 City of Vernon 10 4785 City of Walnut 249 816 City of West Covina 2684 2480 City of West Hollywood 512 1386 City of Westlake Village 29 347 City of Whittier 2095 2396 Los Angeles 101051 2498 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 258 3146 Los Angeles – Alsace 348 2796 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 68 2718 Los Angeles – Arleta 1351 3931 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 223 1521 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 591 1899 Los Angeles – Bel Air 77 914 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 109 870 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 145 1101 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4068 4682 Los Angeles – Brentwood 270 872 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 118 1657 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1753 2685 Los Angeles – Carthay 200 1392 Los Angeles – Central 2052 5263 Los Angeles – Century City 111 868 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1435 4250 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 618 1668 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 64 698 Los Angeles – Chinatown 110 1371 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 283 1945 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 282 1861 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 285 2061 Los Angeles – Crestview 182 1601 Los Angeles – Del Rey 330 1102 Los Angeles – Downtown* 744 2705 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 619 1564 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 578 1974 Los Angeles – Echo Park 221 1550 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1152 2755 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 92 1611 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 249 2448 Los Angeles – Encino 521 1153 Los Angeles – Exposition 75 2255 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1250 2783 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 30 833 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 309 3543 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2161 4555 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 643 2035 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 226 2100 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1094 1880 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 899 4180 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 207 1215 Los Angeles – Harbor City 464 1596 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 932 2138 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 536 2972 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1531 4036 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1032 2133 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 413 2978 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1102 1615 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 267 907 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 755 2645 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 245 3035 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1098 2124 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 79 1733 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 939 2225 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 513 3906 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 285 1871 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1013 3108 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 381 4748 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 465 1641 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 70 2234 Los Angeles – Longwood 108 2509 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 189 875 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 189 2214 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 22 704 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 298 702 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 31 711 Los Angeles – Melrose 1793 2308 Los Angeles – Mid-city 269 1790 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 159 884 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 707 2931 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 517 2141 Los Angeles – North Hills 1692 2748 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3466 2289 Los Angeles – Northridge 1299 1861 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 117 550 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3181 4132 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 23 598 Los Angeles – Palms 513 1169 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2693 3579 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 96 707 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1707 4080 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 131 1197 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 336 944 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 83 1265 Los Angeles – Regent Square 27 971 Los Angeles – Reseda 2020 2636 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 108 2330 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 39 922 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1872 2399 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 57 1283 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 971 1113 Los Angeles – Silverlake 593 1345 Los Angeles – South Carthay 107 1010 Los Angeles – South Park 1940 5111 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 134 2923 Los Angeles – Studio City 230 1025 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1467 2795 Los Angeles – Sunland 418 2048 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3034 3682 Los Angeles – Tarzana 578 1872 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1186 3004 Los Angeles – Thai Town 153 1560 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 92 1057 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 22 1685 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 457 1643 Los Angeles – University Hills 50 1458 Los Angeles – University Park 966 3518 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 564 1879 Los Angeles – Valley Village 471 1905 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2734 2934 Los Angeles – Venice 267 788 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 691 4017 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 319 4166 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1809 4392 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2835 5452 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 205 2441 Los Angeles – View Heights 43 1164 Los Angeles – Watts 1844 4321 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 116 2360 Los Angeles – West Adams 840 3040 Los Angeles – West Hills 488 1204 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 475 1262 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2187 4077 Los Angeles – Westchester 396 767 Los Angeles – Westlake 2293 3863 Los Angeles – Westwood 333 615 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2273 6291 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1666 2949 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1054 2101 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1148 2217 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 823 1209 Unincorporated – Acton 65 815 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 25 601 Unincorporated – Altadena 653 1497 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 84 1052 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1462 3445 Unincorporated – Athens Village 216 4411 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 268 3956 Unincorporated – Azusa 460 2889 Unincorporated – Bassett 603 4070 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 118 1527 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1912 7032 Unincorporated – Cerritos 16 2726 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 400 2378 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 287 2184 Unincorporated – Del Aire 71 1616 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 11 455 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 44 1765 Unincorporated – Duarte 132 2981 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 97 1833 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5889 4701 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 76 1187 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 633 4135 Unincorporated – East Whittier 78 1470 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 143 1627 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3240 5007 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 12 1818 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 957 1711 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 58 2307 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 7 638 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 32 2266 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 176 889 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 77 3711 Unincorporated – La Verne* 33 1618 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 91 1287 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 199 1531 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 664 2946 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 17 971 Unincorporated – Littlerock 80 1990 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 81 2270 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 67 712 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 77 1984 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 194 2321 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 319 1327 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 21 1074 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 26 4200 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 15 774 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 154 1193 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 70 2631 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 26 2022 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 15 1257 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 93 2767 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 623 1221 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 658 3254 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 26 9738 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 108 580 Unincorporated – Saugus 27 17419 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 2 440 Unincorporated – South El Monte 78 4345 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 170 1921 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1640 2769 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 155 739 Unincorporated – Sun Village 156 2584 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 52 4012 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 11 663 Unincorporated – Val Verde 65 1964 Unincorporated – Valencia 41 1335 Unincorporated – Valinda 716 3064 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 137 1177 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 668 4138 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 406 1838 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 355 3610 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 21 1545 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 914 3395 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 43 1168 Unincorporated – Whittier 60 1586 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1386 3970 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 116 1925 – Under Investigation 4831

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seven cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments