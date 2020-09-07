Socialize

September 7, 2020 COVID REPORT: 25 New Deaths and 494 New Cases in Los Angeles County 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 494 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.  The low number of new cases and deaths reported today reflects both a delay in test and death reports over the weekend and the closure of testing sites over the holiday.

 To date, Public Health has identified 248,821 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,030 deaths. Upon further investigation, seven cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 “To the families mourning their loved one lost to COVID-19, we wish you healing and peace as we keep you close to our hearts during the days ahead,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today, as we celebrate the labor movement and the social and economic achievements of American workers, let’s honor our workers with deliberate actions that protect them from COVID-19.  We honor our workers and the meaning of Labor Day by being caring customers, responsible business owners and operators, and organized workers. Responsible business owners and operators fully implement infection control and distancing directives for your business. Caring customers wear face coverings and keep distance from all others. Organized workers practice infection control protocols and report violations immediately to Public Health at 888-700-9995; complaints and concerns can be reported anonymously. Together we protect our workers, slow COVID-19 spread, and save lives.”

 Public Health offers the following safety tips for businesses:

 

  • Allow employees to stay home if they’re feeling sick.
  • Modify workplaces to ensure distancing among employees and customers as much as possible.
  • Provide face coverings to all employees.
  • Ensure regular breaks so that employees can clean their hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces or other people.
  • Post large, clearly visible signs outlining infection-control measures.
  • Train employees on Public Health safety measures including recognizing when a customer is out of compliance as well as company strategies on how to remedy the situation.
  • Consider having extra face coverings available for customers who might not have one.
  • Encourage contact-less transactions, curbside pick-up, and online purchases.
  • Report outbreaks as soon as possible. If a workplace has three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases within 14 days, they must call Public Health immediately at: 888-397-3993.

 

Utilizing these tips keep workers and customers safe and healthy and prevents the spread of COVID-19.

 

Of the 25 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Fifteen people who died had underlying health conditions including four people over the age of 80, seven people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,672 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. 

 

There are currently 943 people hospitalized, of which 32% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 2,380,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

248821

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

235455

— Long Beach

10927

— Pasadena

2439

Deaths

6030

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5686

— Long Beach

227

— Pasadena

117

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

– 0 to 4

3857

– 5 to 11

8387

– 12 to 17

10427

– 18 to 29

58358

– 30 to 49

80898

– 50 to 64

45512

– 65 to 79

18069

–  over 80

8524

–  Under Investigation

1423

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

118472

–  Male

114092

–  Other

113

–  Under Investigation

2778

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

211

–  Asian

7381

–  Black

7005

–  Hispanic/Latino

87195

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

697

–  White

18469

–  Other

26570

–  Under Investigation

87927

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

17278

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

10

–  Asian

838

–  Black

555

–  Hispanic/Latino

2886

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

15

–  White

1338

–  Other

30

–  Under Investigation

14

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

153

733

City of Alhambra

1175

1355

City of Arcadia

454

786

City of Artesia

306

1822

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1445

2888

City of Baldwin Park

2738

3567

City of Bell

1479

4071

City of Bell Gardens

1809

4200

City of Bellflower

2245

2888

City of Beverly Hills

625

1811

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1375

1283

City of Calabasas

241

991

City of Carson

1737

1851

City of Cerritos

533

1065

City of Claremont

353

968

City of Commerce*

543

4155

City of Compton

3790

3794

City of Covina

1291

2633

City of Cudahy

1043

4284

City of Culver City

374

938

City of Diamond Bar

510

887

City of Downey

3808

3333

City of Duarte

515

2339

City of El Monte

4129

3521

City of El Segundo

124

739

City of Gardena

1181

1926

City of Glendale

3245

1571

City of Glendora

1179

2234

City of Hawaiian Gardens

505

3441

City of Hawthorne

1856

2090

City of Hermosa Beach

198

1007

City of Hidden Hills

6

317

City of Huntington Park

2706

4549

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2708

2384

City of Irwindale

67

4592

City of La Canada Flintridge

171

826

City of La Habra Heights

39

715

City of La Mirada

797

1607

City of La Puente

1419

3487

City of La Verne

426

1280

City of Lakewood

1187

1477

City of Lancaster*

3034

1878

City of Lawndale

590

1755

City of Lomita

232

1119

City of Lynwood*

3066

4256

City of Malibu

100

772

City of Manhattan Beach

330

917

City of Maywood

1359

4845

City of Monrovia

708

1825

City of Montebello

2146

3334

City of Monterey Park

914

1468

City of Norwalk

3061

2844

City of Palmdale

3747

2357

City of Palos Verdes Estates

89

658

City of Paramount

2254

4023

City of Pico Rivera

2274

3537

City of Pomona

5143

3298

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

274

641

City of Redondo Beach

525

764

City of Rolling Hills

9

464

City of Rolling Hills Estates

40

493

City of Rosemead

785

1418

City of San Dimas*

485

1405

City of San Fernando

841

3417

City of San Gabriel

595

1453

City of San Marino

83

625

City of Santa Clarita

3090

1402

City of Santa Fe Springs

519

2826

City of Santa Monica

816

883

City of Sierra Madre

68

619

City of Signal Hill

257

2179

City of South El Monte

762

3649

City of South Gate

4173

4251

City of South Pasadena

255

979

City of Temple City

500

1372

City of Torrance

1336

895

City of Vernon

10

4785

City of Walnut

249

816

City of West Covina

2684

2480

City of West Hollywood

512

1386

City of Westlake Village

29

347

City of Whittier

2095

2396

Los Angeles

101051

2498

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

258

3146

Los Angeles – Alsace

348

2796

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

68

2718

Los Angeles – Arleta

1351

3931

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

223

1521

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

591

1899

Los Angeles – Bel Air

77

914

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

109

870

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

145

1101

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4068

4682

Los Angeles – Brentwood

270

872

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

118

1657

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1753

2685

Los Angeles – Carthay

200

1392

Los Angeles – Central

2052

5263

Los Angeles – Century City

111

868

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1435

4250

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

618

1668

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

64

698

Los Angeles – Chinatown

110

1371

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

283

1945

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

282

1861

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

285

2061

Los Angeles – Crestview

182

1601

Los Angeles – Del Rey

330

1102

Los Angeles – Downtown*

744

2705

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

619

1564

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

578

1974

Los Angeles – Echo Park

221

1550

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1152

2755

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

92

1611

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

249

2448

Los Angeles – Encino

521

1153

Los Angeles – Exposition

75

2255

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1250

2783

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

30

833

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

309

3543

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2161

4555

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

643

2035

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

226

2100

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1094

1880

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

899

4180

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

207

1215

Los Angeles – Harbor City

464

1596

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

932

2138

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

536

2972

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1531

4036

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1032

2133

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

413

2978

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1102

1615

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

267

907

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

755

2645

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

245

3035

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1098

2124

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

79

1733

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

939

2225

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

513

3906

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

285

1871

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1013

3108

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

381

4748

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

465

1641

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

70

2234

Los Angeles – Longwood

108

2509

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

189

875

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

189

2214

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

22

704

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

298

702

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

31

711

Los Angeles – Melrose

1793

2308

Los Angeles – Mid-city

269

1790

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

159

884

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

707

2931

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

517

2141

Los Angeles – North Hills

1692

2748

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3466

2289

Los Angeles – Northridge

1299

1861

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

117

550

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3181

4132

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

23

598

Los Angeles – Palms

513

1169

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2693

3579

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

96

707

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1707

4080

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

131

1197

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

336

944

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

83

1265

Los Angeles – Regent Square

27

971

Los Angeles – Reseda

2020

2636

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

108

2330

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1872

2399

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

57

1283

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

971

1113

Los Angeles – Silverlake

593

1345

Los Angeles – South Carthay

107

1010

Los Angeles – South Park

1940

5111

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

134

2923

Los Angeles – Studio City

230

1025

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1467

2795

Los Angeles – Sunland

418

2048

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3034

3682

Los Angeles – Tarzana

578

1872

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1186

3004

Los Angeles – Thai Town

153

1560

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

92

1057

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

22

1685

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

457

1643

Los Angeles – University Hills

50

1458

Los Angeles – University Park

966

3518

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

564

1879

Los Angeles – Valley Village

471

1905

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2734

2934

Los Angeles – Venice

267

788

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

691

4017

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

319

4166

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1809

4392

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2835

5452

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

205

2441

Los Angeles – View Heights

43

1164

Los Angeles – Watts

1844

4321

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

116

2360

Los Angeles – West Adams

840

3040

Los Angeles – West Hills

488

1204

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

475

1262

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2187

4077

Los Angeles – Westchester

396

767

Los Angeles – Westlake

2293

3863

Los Angeles – Westwood

333

615

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2273

6291

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1666

2949

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1054

2101

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1148

2217

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

823

1209

Unincorporated – Acton

65

815

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

25

601

Unincorporated – Altadena

653

1497

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

84

1052

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1462

3445

Unincorporated – Athens Village

216

4411

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

268

3956

Unincorporated – Azusa

460

2889

Unincorporated – Bassett

603

4070

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

118

1527

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1912

7032

Unincorporated – Cerritos

16

2726

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

400

2378

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

287

2184

Unincorporated – Del Aire

71

1616

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

11

455

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

44

1765

Unincorporated – Duarte

132

2981

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

97

1833

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5889

4701

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

76

1187

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

633

4135

Unincorporated – East Whittier

78

1470

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

143

1627

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3240

5007

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

12

1818

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

957

1711

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

58

2307

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

7

638

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

32

2266

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

176

889

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

77

3711

Unincorporated – La Verne*

33

1618

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

91

1287

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

199

1531

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

664

2946

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

17

971

Unincorporated – Littlerock

80

1990

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

8

617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

81

2270

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

67

712

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

77

1984

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

194

2321

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

319

1327

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

21

1074

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

26

4200

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

15

774

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

154

1193

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

70

2631

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

26

2022

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

15

1257

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

93

2767

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

623

1221

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

658

3254

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

26

9738

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

108

580

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

2

440

Unincorporated – South El Monte

78

4345

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

170

1921

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1640

2769

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

155

739

Unincorporated – Sun Village

156

2584

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

52

4012

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

11

663

Unincorporated – Val Verde

65

1964

Unincorporated – Valencia

41

1335

Unincorporated – Valinda

716

3064

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

137

1177

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

668

4138

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

406

1838

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

355

3610

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

21

1545

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

914

3395

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

43

1168

Unincorporated – Whittier

60

1586

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1386

3970

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

116

1925

–  Under Investigation

4831

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seven cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

